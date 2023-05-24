Spotify may soon integrate AI technology into its advertising service. Bill Simmons, the founder of The Ringer, a Spotify-owned platform, said the streaming service is developing AI technology to use a podcast host’s voice in ads without the host having to read and record it.

Simmons announced in the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, “There is going to be a way to use my voice for the ads.” He added that these ads could open new opportunities for podcasters. Spotify acquired The Ringer in 2020.

TechCrunch reached out to Spotify for comment about the feature’s development. The streaming platform did not deny or confirm the development. A spokesperson told TechCrunch that Spotify has been testing new offerings that benefit creators, advertisers, and users.

“The AI landscape is evolving quickly and Spotify, which has a long history of innovation, is exploring a wide array of applications, including our hugely popular AI DJ feature,” the spokesperson told TechCrunch.

“There has been a 500 per cent increase in the number of daily podcast episodes discussing AI over the past month, including the conversation between Derek Thompson and Bill Simmons. Advertising represents an interesting canvas for future exploration, but we don’t have anything to announce at this time,” the source added.

Spotify recently launched a new “your library” sidebar on its desktop app and web player.

