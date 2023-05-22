The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its members to file nominees to claim their PF benefits in the event of the member’s death before retirement. E-nomination enables the nominee or dependents to withdraw funds accumulated under EPF, Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme(EDLI).

The claimant being a nominee or a family member will have to submit Form 20 with details of the EPF member. The application must be submitted through the employer under whom the member was last employed. After submission, the claimant will receive SMS notifications about the claim form approval. The money will be credited to the claimant’s bank account. The claimant will have to provide Aadhaar-linked contact details in Form 20.

Documents to be attached include;

Death certificate of the member;

Guardianship certificate;

Copy of black or cancelled cheque of the claimant;

Form 5(IF) for claiming the benefits under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme;

Form 10D for claiming pension benefits; and

Form 10C for withdrawal benefit.

According to the EPFO, claimants can also check the status of claims through the official portal.

Also read: How to check your EPF claim status online