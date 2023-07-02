Spotify is considering adding full-length music videos to its app, allowing the music streaming platform to compete with TikTok and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube, a report by Bloomberg News revealed.

The feature would add to Spotify’s growing efforts to establish video — which in the streaming media era has tended to be more lucrative than audio — as a core part of its app.

The platform already allows musicians to upload “canvases,” or looping GIFs under 10 seconds long, that populate the screen while music plays.

Earlier this year, it debuted a feature called “clips,” which are videos shorter than 30 seconds designed to give artists a storytelling tool to communicate about their music, similar to how they might use TikTok.

Also read Cannes Lions 2023: Spotify scores for three campaigns

Spotify, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, currently allows artists to upload looping GIFs, that play when a music track is playing.

Spotify, comprising over 100,000 podcasts with videos, has begun talks with partners about the product, the report said.

Earlier this month, the streaming platform said it would cut 200 jobs from its podcast unit in its second round of layoffs, as it looks to restructure after years of heavy investment.

Alos read: Spotify gets a revamp on desktop