Audio streaming platform, Spotify, on Wednesday, announced the introduction of a new feature, ‘Exclude from your Taste Profile,’ to improve personalisation.

According to Spotify’s post, Taste Profile is Spotify’s interpretation of a listener’s taste, based on what they listen to and how they listen to it. “It helps us personalise your Spotify experience by informing your recommendations and experiences with your taste summaries and personalised playlists,” it added.

How ‘Exclude from your Taste Profile’ works

When listeners choose to exclude certain playlists from their Taste Profile, it reduces the impact these have on recommendations. This helps Spotify tailor personalisation experience to the user’s needs.

Excluded playlists can still be found in the Spotify Home tab, but they will not be heavily featured in personalised playlists, such as Top Songs and Daily Mixes.

The Spotify post also noted that once the feature is enabled, it will exclude past and future listening of the playlist from the listener’s Taste Profile.

How to enable ‘Exclude from your Taste Profile’

Excluding select playlists from Taste Profile can be done in a few simple steps.

Step 1: Open the Spotify playlist

Step 2: Select the playlist of choice

Step 3: Tap the three dots near the top of the playlist

Step 4: Select ‘Exclude from Your Taste Profile’

