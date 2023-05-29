Popular shows like The Office; Downton Abbey; and Suits will soon be available on Reliance’s digital streaming venture, JioCinema.

The streaming service said on Monday it has signed a multi-year partnership with NBCUniversal to bring thousands of hours of NBCU movies and TV shows to India.

The partnership follows Viacom18 bagging the streaming rights for HBO and other Warner Bros titles for the South-Asian market, snatching premium offerings that once attracted many to Disney’s Hotstar.

This partnership agreement is not universal, therefore, streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime will continue to air these shows on their platforms as well. Subscribers will likely access NBCU’s content offering through its subsidiary OTT platform ‘Peacock’ tab within the JioCinema app.

‘Iconic and popular global titles’

With this agreement, JioCinema has access to some of the most iconic and popular global titles to create an indispensable streaming brand that can compete with Netflix and Disney in India.

“This partnership significantly bolsters JioCinema’s programme offering and ensures that their viewers will be able to enjoy titles from NBCU’s world-renowned content portfolio. That portfolio is fuelled by Comcast NBCUniversal’s powerhouse production entities and brands, which include Universal Television; UCP; Universal International Studios; Universal Television Alternative Studio; Sky Studios; DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures; Focus Features; Bravo; and more,” said the press release.

