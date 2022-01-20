Viacom18 to launch FullyFaltoo NFT marketplace

Viacom18 is extending its FullyFaltoo franchise to the NFT space.

The broadcaster on Thursday said that it is set to launch NFT marketplace called Fullyfaltoonft.com, set-up by GuardianLink.io. The marketplace will offer ‘fully valuable’ digital art conceptualised and created by the team that brings to life iconic brands like MTV, Vh1 and Comedy Central in India, and is all set to go live on February 14, it added.

What is NFT

Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) are blockchain-certified digital art.

“Giving fans the opportunity to claim ownership over edgy and unique digital art pieces, the exclusive collectibles will also have creations inspired from iconic pop culture properties like Roadies and Bakra, and will be up for auction across the globe,” the company said. It added users will be able to buy the NFTs at a set auction price and will have to register on the platform to be able to make a purchase through the use of a custodian wallet.

Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “As one of the world’s largest media markets, India is uniquely positioned to be at the focal point of this ‘Web3 revolution’. The brands that make our YME portfolio — MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity, have always stayed ahead of the curve when it comes to emerging trends and pop culture. Our entry in the NFT space with Fully Faltoo is another step in the same direction.”

Marketing plan

To ensure wide-spread awareness on its maiden NFT marketplace FullyFaltooNFT.com, the cluster will roll out an elaborate integrated marketing plan that will leverage Viacom18’s presence on digital and linear TV. The Fully Faltoo campaign will also aim at educating consumers about non-fungible tokens and digital collectibles, while attracting viewers to bid on the platform.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink.io, says, “We are elated to work with India’s leading entertainment conglomerate - Viacom18 to launch this NFT marketplace. As a technology framework ecosystem, Guardian has always been on the forefront of the race to build and operate some of the largest Marketplaces and most advanced Creative NFTs in the space.”