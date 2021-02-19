Info-tech

Vodafone Idea loses 5.7 million customers in December

Updated on February 19, 2021

The operator’s subscriber base fell to 304 million in Q3

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 5.7 million customers in December, the highest since March 2020. The operator has been consistently losing users over the past year as it curtails loss-making operations.

This comes at a time when its competitors Bharti Airtel added 4 million customers, while Reliance Jio added 4.7 million new customers in December.

Vodafone Idea, which has now re-branded to Vi, is rapidly losing market share as rival operators press on with investments into network rollout and upgradation. The operators could lose 50-70 million subscribers in the next 12 months, after losing over 155 million subscribers in the last nine quarters, according to analysts.

The operator's consolidated net loss rose to ₹6,438.8 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase from ₹5,004.6 crore posted during the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Vodafone’s subscriber base fell to 304 million in Q3 from 311 million in Q2

Vodafone Idea
