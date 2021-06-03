WhatsApp getting trick consent: Centre to HC

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The Centre on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to issue interim directions to WhatsApp to desist from pushing notifications related to its updated privacy policy to its existing users.
In an additional affidavit, the Centre told a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that WhatsApp’s “game-plan” is to transfer the entire existing user-base committed to its updated 2021 privacy policy before Parliament passes the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill.
The Centre’s fresh affidavit supports averments in a bunch of pleas, especially a PIL moved by Chaitanya Rohilla, a lawyer, in January, challenging WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy that gives user the choice of either accepting it or exiting the App, but not for not sharing their data with other Facebook-owned or third party apps. The Centre went a step further and asked the High Court to restrain WhatsApp.
“…It is submitted that the Respondent No.2 (WhatsApp) has unleashed its digital prowess onto the unsuspecting existing users and would like to force them to accept the updated 2021 privacy policy by flashing such notifications at regular intervals. The game plan is very clear, i.e., to transfer the entire existing user base committed to updated 2021 privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill becomes the law,” the Centre told the HC.
Meanwhile, a WhatsApp spokesperson said: “We reiterate that we have already responded to the Government of India and assured them that the privacy of users remains our highest priority. As a reminder, the recent update does not change the privacy of people’s personal messages. Its purpose is to provide additional information about how people can interact with businesses if they choose to do so.
“We will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks. Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook. We will maintain this approach until at least the forthcoming PDP law comes into effect.”
The Centre maintained that WhatsApp is indulging in “anti-user” practices. “…WhatsApp is indulging in anti-user practices by obtaining trick consent from the users for its updated privacy policy. It is submitted that millions of WhatsApp’s existing users, those who have not accepted the updated 2021 privacy policy, are being bombarded with notifications on an everyday basis,” said the Centre.
The Centre quoted a Competition Commission of India ruling that held that prima facie, WhatsApp had contravened the law through its “exploitative and exclusionary conduct in the garb of policy update” and directed the Director-General of the CCI to conduct an investigation.
“It is submitted that the current notifications as being pushed by the Respondent No.2 (WhatsApp) on its users whether existing or new is against the grain of prima facie opinion of the Competition Commission of India’s order dated March 24, 2021,” said the Centre urging the High Court to issue directions to WhatsApp to not just desist from “push” notifications but also place on record the number of times such notifications are being pushed on the users daily.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...