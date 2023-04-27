WhatsApp has introduced a new Community navigation feature to let users organise how they want to go-about it, as per Wabetainfo.

With the upcoming feature, WhatsApp Community users can expand the community cell to see all of its sub-groups within the Chats Tab.

As per the screenshot, communities may be listed in a different way within the chat list for some users. WhatsApp’s latest community navigation system provides users with a better way to navigate their groups.

Earlier, it was difficult for users to distinguish between the groups, as they were not grouped together under the same community within the chat list, especially when they did not have a group icon which lead to confusion and made it difficult for users to find and access the group they were looking for.

WhatsApp community navigation feature is already available for some beta Android users.

