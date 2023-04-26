Apple Inc is reportedly developing a new AI-based health coaching service code-named Quartz, as per Bloomberg report.

The AI-backed coaching service is claimed to keep users motivated to exercise, improve eating habits and sleep better. The likely monthly fee-based coaching service will use AI and information from Apple Watch to gather necessary details.

The news agency report also stated that several teams at Apple, including health, Siri and AI teams are reportedly working on the project. There is no confirmation on the time of launch, but can be expected by next year.

In addition, Bloomberg also stated that Apple will be introducing new features and tools for tracking emotions and others, to the Health App. The app’s updated version will have emotion tracker to let users log their mood, answer questions about their day and compare results over time.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) set in June, is expected to focus on health app, as per reports. Besides, Apple Reality Pro headset is also expected to be health focused.