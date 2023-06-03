WhatsApp has plans to roll out a whole new, redesigned keyboard, as per reports on Wabetainfo. The latest version of WhatsApp keyboard will include the emoji category bar to help instant messaging and enhance user experience.

With this feature, the tabs that provide easy access to other keyboard functionalities (including GIF and sticker selection) will be moved upwards. In addition, there are also plans to upgrade the chat bar: the attachment sharing buttons and the emoji keyboard button will be relocated to align with the style of WhatsApp Desktop and WhatsApp for iOS.

WhatsApp redesigned keyboard is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.