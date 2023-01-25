YouTube has announced a partnership with Arizona State University and educational video company Crash Course to launch College Foundations, a programme that enables students to earn college credits.

This announcement follows YouTube’s launch of Courses, a feature that aims to offer a structured learning experience to users in India. It allows tutors to publish videos and provide reading materials and questions within the video app.

College Foundations is designed to offer an affordable and accessible way to earn college credits, the company announced in a blog post. According to YouTube, students can sign up for four courses that start on March 7, 2023, and eligible for transfer credit. The programme is an extension of an existing Study Hall partnership between Arizona State University, YouTube, and Crash Course, an educational channel with over 14 million subscribers. “Study Hall is slated to expand to 12 available courses by January 2025,” YouTube said.

“Developed and taught by the same faculty who conduct research and teach students on ASU’s campuses, the lessons combine ASU’s academic excellence with Crash Courses’s compelling storytelling — all on YouTube’s wide-reaching platform,” the company said in a blog post.

