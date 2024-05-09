DLF Ltd’s shares were up after the company announced that its latest luxury residential project, ‘DLF Privana West’ in Gurugram, has been sold out at approximately ₹5,590 crore within three days.

Situated in Sector 76 and 77, the 12.572-acre project is part of the larger ‘DLF Privana’ ecosystem spanning 116.296 acres. It comprises 795 residences across five towers, and includes 4BHK apartments and penthouses with views of the Aravalli Range.

The company said that the project’s location, amidst attractions like the proposed Aravali Safari and Biodiversity Park, coupled with its proximity to expressways, makes it an investment opportunity.

Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers, said, “Our aspiration with DLF Privana and its associated projects is to emulate the success of DLF5, by curating an integrated ecosystem of luxury residences amidst abundant greenery, fulfilling the most coveted lifestyle requisites.”

The shares were up by 0.67 per cent to ₹858.18 at 11 am on the BSE.