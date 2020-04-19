Jewellery retailers to take Akshaya Tritiya sales online

With the lockdown extended to May 3, jewellery retailers are taking their Akshaya Tritiya sales online this year. The festival falls on April 26.

With enquires about purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya day on the rise, Kalyan Jewellers has launched a Gold Ownership Certificate that can be purchased online. Customers can purchase gold from two grams upwards, and then will be sent to them on Akshaya Tritiya day via email, WhatsApp and other means, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement.

“Over the past 25-odd years, we have developed a regular set of clientele who purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya from our showrooms. It is a tradition that they follow every year,” T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers said.

“This time around, owing to the extension of the lockdown, our social media channels and customer relationship managers, are flooded with queries about purchasing gold on the auspicious day. This has promoted us to come up with a solution,” he added.

Tanishq, the jewellery brand of Tatas, will start its Akshaya Tritiya Offer from April 18-27 on its e-commerce platform. Once the situation returns to normalcy and services resume, the customers can either opt to go to the store and pick up their jewellery or get it delivered to their doorstep, the company said in a statement.

“We decided to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya this year in a unique way. Not only it celebrates the promise of prosperity, it also celebrates resilience, courage and strength in these uncertain times,” Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company said.

“Gold is always a safe haven as compared to other instruments. For Indians, gold is beyond an adornment metal. It is a symbol of security. So it symbolises beauty with the purpose of appreciating returns,” he added.