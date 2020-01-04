Investor Reading List: January 4, 2020

Margin curbs

SEBI continued with its recent crackdown on margin funding by restricting stock brokers from offering over 8X leverage on derivative trades.

Rethink

SEBI is expected to issue a new set of rules recategorizing its definition of large, mid and small-cap stocks for mutual funds next week, that may force the MF industry to reshuffle portfolios once again.

M-cap rejig

AMFI’s rejig has ushered new names into the large-cap investment universe for MFs while trimming some earlier candidates.

Shining bright

Gold retested earlier highs after the geopolitical flare-up in Iran.

Less STT

Investment bankers have lobbied for STT concessions on equities trading in the 2020 Budget

On sale

SBI plans to sell its holdings in NSE via auctions

Bond offer

Shriram Transport is opening an NCD offer on Monday with rates of 8.5 to 9.1 per cent

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan