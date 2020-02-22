Investor reading list: February 22, 2020

Nifty rejig

Shree Cement will replace Yes Bank in the Nifty50 from March 27.

Read more: From March 27, Shree Cement ‘in’, YES Bank ‘out’ from Nifty-50

Special offer

SBI Cards plans to keep its IPO open an extra day for small investors

Also read: SBI Cards IPO to have exclusive day for retail investors?

Catching up

Why the Inox Leisure stock is catching up with rival PVR

Also read: How Inox Leisure stock is giving PVR a run for its money

What NBFC crisis?

Muthoot Finance has raised overseas funds at rock bottom rates

Read more: Muthoot Finance raises $550 million from international bond markets

EPFO watching

The EPFO plans to start an e-inspection system to monitor if employers are following rules

Read more: EPFO to start e-inspection to monitor compliance

On FIRE

Also read: Young India increasingly looking to MF for retirement corpus: AMFI

Collateral damage

Non telcos GAIL, Oil India and PowerGrid caught in the AGR net are planning a SC appeal.

Read more: AGR dues: Telcos may need to shell out service tax/GST as well

Unboxing LIC

Is LIC’s portfolio really “deep in the red”? Nopes. A deep dive.

Read more: The real state of LIC’s investment portfolio

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan