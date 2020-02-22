Markets

Investor reading list: February 22, 2020

February 22, 2020

Missed all the big market events this week? Catch up with this curated list of BL’s top stories relevant to you.

Nifty rejig

Shree Cement will replace Yes Bank in the Nifty50 from March 27.

Read more: From March 27, Shree Cement ‘in’, YES Bank ‘out’ from Nifty-50

Special offer

SBI Cards plans to keep its IPO open an extra day for small investors

Also read: SBI Cards IPO to have exclusive day for retail investors?

Catching up

Why the Inox Leisure stock is catching up with rival PVR

Also read: How Inox Leisure stock is giving PVR a run for its money

What NBFC crisis?

Muthoot Finance has raised overseas funds at rock bottom rates

Read more: Muthoot Finance raises $550 million from international bond markets

EPFO watching

The EPFO plans to start an e-inspection system to monitor if employers are following rules

Read more: EPFO to start e-inspection to monitor compliance

On FIRE

Also read: Young India increasingly looking to MF for retirement corpus: AMFI

Collateral damage

Non telcos GAIL, Oil India and PowerGrid caught in the AGR net are planning a SC appeal.

Read more: AGR dues: Telcos may need to shell out service tax/GST as well

Unboxing LIC

Is LIC’s portfolio really “deep in the red”? Nopes. A deep dive.

Read more: The real state of LIC’s investment portfolio

 

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

Published on February 22, 2020
