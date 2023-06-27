The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has withdrawn plans to shift the Nifty Bank derivative contracts expiry to Friday from Thursday.

The exchange had taken the decision after BSE shifted the expiry of Sensex and Bankex derivative contracts to Friday following the relaunch of the indices.

Also read: Stock market holiday pushed to June 29 from June 28

BSE, based on market feedback, feels that this can potentially impact the growth of Sensex/Bankex derivatives.

In a joint statement, the exchanges said, “Considering the need for balanced market development and avoidance of concentration risk in the market, BSE has requested NSE to consider shifting the Bank Nifty expiry to any day other than Friday”.

“Considering the need for balanced market development and avoidance of concentration risk in the market, BSE has requested NSE to consider shifting the Bank Nifty expiry to any day other than Friday,” as per the statement.

In the interest of market development, NSE decided to withdraw the proposal.

BSE felt that moving the Nifty Bank expiry to any day other than Friday will help in increasing participation in Sensex/Bankex derivatives and de-risk the market.

Earlier this month, the NSE had decided to move the expiry of Nifty Bank derivative contracts to Friday from Thursday from mid-July. The first Friday expiry was to be on July 14. The move was done after BSE shifted the expiry day of Sensex and Bankex indices to Friday with effect from May 12.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit