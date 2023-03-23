Ramco Cements Ltd is likely to raise up to ₹500 crore through multiple maturity bonds, returning to the bond market after a year, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The cement manufacturing company is likely to invite bids for the proposed bond issue next week, they added.

Ramco is planning to raise ₹150 crore each through bonds maturing in four years, and four years and six months. It also plans to raise ₹200 crore through five-year bonds, according to the bankers.

The company is yet to announce the bond sale and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ramco last tapped the bond market in March 2022, when it raised ₹150 crore via five-year bonds at a coupon of 6.90% and ₹150 crore through bonds maturing in four years and 9 months at a 6.90% coupon.

The company's current outstanding bonds are rated AA+ by ICRA.