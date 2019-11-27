SBI Cards and Payments Services to raise Rs 500 cr via fresh issues of shares in IPO

SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Ltd's (SBICPS) initial public offer (IPO) will comprise fresh issue of equity shares aggregating ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by promoter State Bank of India (3.72 crore equity shares) and by investor selling shareholder CA Rover Holdings (9.32 crore equity shares).

As per SBICPS' draft red herring prospectus, the reservation portion for SBI shareholders is up to 1.30 crore equity shares and that for SBICPS employees is 18.64 lakh equity shares. SBI currently owns 74 per cent of SBICPS' total outstanding equity share capital and CA Rover Holdings, which is an entity ultimately controlled by the Carlyle group, owns the balance.

As per the objects of the offer, the net proceeds of the fresh Issue -- gross proceeds of the fresh issue less the offer expenses apportioned to the Company -- are proposed to be utilised for augmenting its capital base to meet our future capital requirements. In addition, SBICPS expects to achieve the benefit of listing of our equity shares on the Stock Exchanges.

As per the DRHP, upon completion of the IPO, SBI and CA Rover Holdings will continue to hold a significant portion of SBICPS' issued, subscribed and paid up equity share capital. The OFS proceeds will boost SBI's bottomline.

SBICPS is the second-largest credit card issuer in India, with 17.6 per cent and 18.0 per cent market share of the Indian credit card market in terms of the number of credit cards outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and 17.1 per cent and 17.9 per cent market share of the Indian credit card market in terms of total credit card spends in fiscal 2019 and in the six months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as per the DRHP.

SBICPS reported a 93 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 726 crore in the first half of the current fiscal. SBI has 74 per cent stake in SBICPs and the balance is held by CA Rover Holdings. As at March-end 2019, SBCPS had 83 lakh credit cards in force and the average spend per card was Rs 1,44,813. The average outstanding per card was Rs 22,398.

The Company was previously promoted by SBI and GE Capital. GE Capital exited the Company on December 15, 2017 and SBI became the sole promoter of our Company. CA Rover picked up 26 per cent stake in the July 2018 to July 2019 period.