November 09, 2023 12:35

A View from Mukesh kochar, National Head of Wealth at AUM Capital

In general,investors follow the historical performance of a fund while considering investment in any fund. It should be filtered out as it will not help to see the performance in isolation. In the years to come, the top performers of last year may or may not deliver good returns. Consistency of performance, rather than top performances, should be taken into account by investors. Furthermore, it is necessary to take account of risk adjusted returns instead of performance alone. If funds are to be identified in conjunction with the trend of the market, then values such as Standard Deviations, Sortation Ratio, Sharpe and Beta etc. should be used.Proper asset allocation, with proper diversification and periodic rebalancing of the portfolio, must be maintained at all times. It is important to invest in equity funds over a long period of time and there should be little focus on 1 year’s returns from muhurat to muharat. The main thing is that in order to avoid short term volatility, you need to start building your portfolio soon and investing regularly for a longer period. In this market scenario, we love the multicap strategy. The large cap component in the multicap strategy provides stability for a portfolio, while Mid and Small Cap acts as an incentive to achieve performance. Given that the election, geo-policy developments and Fed stance will have an effect on markets for a while, but we’re very positive about the longer term. There’s a lot of liquidity on the sidelines that could be helpful to the stock market in any correction phase.