- August 11, 2023 08:57
EPFO invests ₹13,017 crore in ETFs during April-July
Retirement fund body EPFO has invested ₹13,017 crore in exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the April-July period of the current fiscal year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) invested ₹53,081 crore in ETFs in 2022-23, ₹43,568 crore in 2021-22 and ₹32,071 crore in 2020-21, according to a written reply to the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli.
- August 11, 2023 08:55
TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO: Strong retail investor interest, 55% subscribed on Day 1
The TRs 880-crore initial public offering of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, which opened on Thursday witnessed good response from retail investors. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, was subscribed 55 per cent on the first day of subscription on Thursday. The IPO received bids for 1.38 crore shares against 2.51 crore shares on offer, according to data available with the exchanges.The price band fixed at ₹187-197. The bid will close on August 14 and can be made for a minimum of 76 equity shares.
- August 11, 2023 08:53
Sigachi Industries acquires 80% stake in Trimax Bio Sciences for ₹100 crore
Sigachi Industries acquired 80 per cent stake in API manufacturing company, Trimax Bio Sciences, Raichur, Karnataka. The board has approved the acquisition of 2.88 crore equity shares of ₹10 each constituting 80 per cent of paid-up equity share capital in Trimax Bio Sciences Private Ltd for ₹100 crore and proposal for further acquisition of the balance 20 per cent after 3 years for ₹25 crore.
- August 11, 2023 08:52
Fund Houses Recommendations
HSBC on PI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4300/sh
HSBC on Berger Paint: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 790/sh
Jefferies on Grasim: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2270/sh
MS on HCL tech: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1200/sh
MS on Manappuram: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 183/sh
MS on Reliance: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3000/sh
CLSA on Zee Ent: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 300/sh
BofA on Zee Ent: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 415/sh
CLSA on SAMIL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 124/sh
Jefferies on SAMIL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 115/sh
Macquarie on Concor: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 620/sh
Macquarie on Page Ind: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 30000/sh
Nomura on Berger Paints: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 600/sh
MS on Berger Paints: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 630/sh
HSBC on Thermax: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 1780/sh
MS on Grasim: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1985/sh
MS on Aarti Ind: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 458/sh
MS on Bajaj Elect: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 905/sh
- August 11, 2023 08:51
Will Moditalk push up LIC India, PSU Banks and Hindustan Aeronautics stocks?
Replying to the debate on the no-confidence Motion in Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said in jest that stock market investors should invest in PSUs such as HAL, LIC, which were criticised by the Opposition in the past.
Speaking about LIC’s mega IPO and listing, Modi said, “They said many things about LIC that the money of the poor will sink but today LIC is getting stronger.”
- August 11, 2023 08:50
Results Calendar
ABB, ACE, ACI, Apollo Hospitals, Astral, Atul Auto, Balu Force, Bombay Burmah, BEML, BF Utilities, BGR Energy, Binny Mills, Camlin Fine, Capacite, Carysil, City Union Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Coffee Day, DB Realty, Dredging Corp, Elgi Equip, GEPIL, Glenmark Pharma, Godrej Industries GRSE, HAL, HBL Power, HEG, IRFC, ISGEC, JAI Corp, Jamna Auto, Jindal Saw, Jindal Steel, Kitex, Marksans Pharma, MSTC, MTNL, Muthoot Finance, National Aluminium, Nauru, NCL Ind, NHPC, NIIT, NMDC, Nykaa, ONGC, Patanjali, PFC, Pfizer, PNC Infra, Ramco Ind, RCF, Renuka, Rel Infra, Rupa, SpiceJet, Sunlife Iron, SUN TV, Surya Roshni, Tarsons, TEGA, Tide Water, TV Today, Uttam Sugar, Voltas, Wabag, Wonderl, Zydus Life and others
- August 11, 2023 08:50
Hindalco and Texmaco forge alliance for Green Rail solutions with Rs 200 crore investment
Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco Industries, and Texmaco Rail & Engineering on Thursday entered into a strategic alliance and announced a Rs 200 crore investment to develop and manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches that will help the Railways achieve emission goals and boost operating efficiency.
- August 11, 2023 08:48
CMS Info Systems promoter sells 19.4% stake for ₹1,071 crore
CMS Info Systems promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte on Thursday divested a 19.4 per cent stake in the company for ₹1,071 crore through open market transactions. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Societe Generale, Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable, Nomura, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Goldman Sachs were the buyers of the shares.
- August 11, 2023 08:39
Sensex, Nifty set for subdued start as U.S. Inflation sentiment balances local concerns
Indian shares are poised for a quiet beginning on Friday, as positive sentiment regarding U.S. inflation moderation offsets immediate worries about domestic prices. The GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange showed a marginal uptick. Wall Street registered slight gains after U.S. consumer price inflation eased in July, fueling expectations of a nearing end to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. The Reserve Bank of India maintained key rates as projected, while expressing concerns about near-term inflation escalation and revising retail inflation forecasts for fiscal 2024.
- August 11, 2023 08:29
Stocks that will see action today: August 11, 2023
HCL Tech, Medanta, DLF, Wipro, CMS Info, Hindalco, Texmaco Rail, Chemplast Sanmar, Sigachi Industries, ABB, Apollo Hospitals, BEML, BF Utilities, CUB, Coffee Day, GRSE, HAL, IRFC, Jindal Saw, MSTC, MTNL, Muthoot Finance, National Aluminium, NHPC, NMDC, Nykaa, ONGC, Patanjali, PFC, SpiceJet, SUN TV
- August 11, 2023 08:17
Motilal Oswal on PI Industries: CSM business drives earnings
Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
PI Industries: CSM business drives earnings
- PI recorded a strong growth in 1QFY24 (revenue up 24% YoY to INR19.1b), led by robust growth in the CSM business (revenue up 33% YoY); however, the domestic business again witnessed muted growth (down 13% YoY). EBITDA margin expanded 210bp YoY to 24.5%, led by operating leverage and a favorable product mix
- Export (CSM)/domestic agchem revenue grew 33%/declined 13% YoY to INR15.2b/INR3.5b in 1QFY24. Export revenue was driven by strong volume growth of 29% and ~4% from favorable price and currency movements, and a better product mix. Domestic revenues were subdued due to delayed monsoon, leading to a ~13% YoY decline in volume.
- Pharma revenue stood at INR443m, i.e., ~3% of total revenue in 1QFY24 with gross margins at 75%.
- August 11, 2023 08:04
Rising market caps put powerhouses like Power Finance and Astral on investor and global index radar
Power Finance, Astral, IDFC First Bank, Cummins India, HDFC Asset Management, Ashok Leyland, Polycab India and Supreme Industries have all run up over the recent past and have investor attention.
The increase in market cap has put the stocks on active manager radars and could also result in the stocks being added to global indices in the near future.
Cumulative excess volume has moved up on all stocks with the exception of Ashok Leyland. The increase in some stocks has been gradual while others have moved higher in spurts.
Most stocks have shown an increase in traded volume over the last few months, but the trend in delivery volumes differs across stocks.
-- Brian Freitas, analyst who publishes at Smart Karma
- August 11, 2023 08:01
SEBI proposes higher threshold and changes for identifying ‘Large Corporates’
Capital markets regulator SEBI on Thursday proposed to increase the threshold to at least Rs 500 crore from the current Rs 100 crore for the outstanding long-term borrowings for identifying any entity as ‘Large Corporates’ (LC).
In addition, it has suggested discarding the requirement of credit rating as a criterion for identifying an entity as LC and abolishing penal provisions for non-compliance with the borrowings rule by the LC, according to a consultation paper.
- August 11, 2023 07:59
- August 11, 2023 07:57
Stocks in F&O Ban - 11.08.2023
BALRAMPUR
CANFINHOME
CHAMBALFERT
DELTACORP
GRANULES
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
MANAPPURAM
ZEEL
- August 11, 2023 07:56
MSCI India Index Updates: New additions and exits, HDFC Asset Management Included, Adani Group status quo
MSCI India SmallCap index saw 41 additions and exit of NIIT and BEML Land.
The 41 additions are ACC, Aether Industries, Ami Organics, Anand Rathi Wealth, Avalon Tech, Chennai Petroleum, Dreamfolks Services, Five-Star Business, GE T&D, Genus Power, Glenmark Life Sciences, Gravita India, HBL Power Systems, Hindware Home, ICRA, Jupiter Wagons, Kalyan Jewellers, Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Marksans Pharma, MIDANI, MRS Bectors Food, Nava, Neuland Lab, Newegen Software, Nexus Select Trust, Patel Engineering, PTC Industries, Schneider Electric Infra, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Star Health & Allied,Sula Vineyards, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, TD Power Systems, Tega Industries, Titagarh Rail, Ujjivan Financials, Vesuvius India. Voltamp Transformers and Zen Technologies.
Similarly, HDFC Asset Management Company has been added MSCI India Index and deleted ACC.
MSCI added Ashok Leyland, Astral, Cummins India, HDFC Asset Management Company, IDFC First Bank, Power Finance Corporation, REC and Supreme Industries while Adani-owned ACC has been excluded from its MSCI Global Standard India Index.
STATUS QUO ON ADANI GROUP
“In light of continued uncertainty with the free float of Adani Group and associated securities within the MSCI ACWI IMI Indexes, MSCI will not implement any changes in the Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) or Number of Shares (NOS) for the related securities as part of the August 2023 Index Review and until otherwise announced” it said
- August 11, 2023 07:46
Stock to buy today: KRBL (₹412.70)
The short-term outlook is bullish for KRBL. The stock has been moving up well since July beginning this year. There is an important resistance at ₹428.
- August 11, 2023 07:44
Day trading guide for Aug 11, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 11, 2023 07:30
Asia’s stocks react to US closure amid inflation-interest rate balancing act
Asia’s stock market witnessed a varied performance subsequent to the stable closure of US stocks on Thursday. Investors juggled moderating inflation with the likelihood of sustained high interest rates. Australian shares initiated with a decline, while futures for Hong Kong equities exhibited an upward trend. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.2% lower and headed for a 1% weekly loss.
Also, investors will be closely monitoring the yen, as the Japanese currency declined to its lowest level against the euro in 15 years and approached the 145.00 mark against the dollar on Thursday.
- August 11, 2023 07:20
Flat close on Wall Street amid inflation concerns and tech valuations
Wall Street’s major indexes end flat, relinquishing early gains despite mild inflation data. Investors worry about long-term U.S. economic prospects and tech valuations, raising questions about further stock growth. The S&P 500 gained 1.34 points, or 0.03%, to end at 4,469.05 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.39 points, or 0.12%, to 13,739.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50.28 points, or 0.15%, to 35,173.64.
