August 11, 2023 08:04

Power Finance, Astral, IDFC First Bank, Cummins India, HDFC Asset Management, Ashok Leyland, Polycab India and Supreme Industries have all run up over the recent past and have investor attention.

The increase in market cap has put the stocks on active manager radars and could also result in the stocks being added to global indices in the near future.

Cumulative excess volume has moved up on all stocks with the exception of Ashok Leyland. The increase in some stocks has been gradual while others have moved higher in spurts.

Most stocks have shown an increase in traded volume over the last few months, but the trend in delivery volumes differs across stocks.

-- Brian Freitas, analyst who publishes at Smart Karma