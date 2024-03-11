Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 11 March 2024
ALL UPDATES
- March 11, 2024 09:22
Stock market updates today: Zydus Lifesciences receives EIR report from USFDA for inspection conducted at its API Ahmedabad facility
- March 11, 2024 09:22
Stock market updates today: Crude oil futures trade lower on decline in Chinese imports
Crude oil futures traded lower on Monday morning as the recent data from China showed a decline in imports. At 9.18 am on Monday, May Brent oil futures were at $81.59, down by 0.60 per cent, and April crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $77.50, down by 0.65 per cent. March crude oil futures were trading at ₹6416 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6459, down by 0.67 per cent, and April futures were trading at ₹6395 against the previous close of ₹6440, down by 0.70 per cent.
- March 11, 2024 09:21
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BELL: Sensex and Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues, eyes on FPI trends
On Monday, India’s Sensex and Nifty opened slightly up, influenced by mixed global cues. Analysts suggest investors will track foreign portfolio investors for market direction. The BSE Sensex rose by 21.12 points to 74,140.51, while the NSE Nifty increased by 15.45 points to 22,509. However, most Asian equities are facing downward pressure.
Manoj Purohit, Partner and leader—FS Tax, Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India: “FPI inflows have shown a positive trend compared to the previous month. Thanks to the recent announcement of Q3 GDP numbers at 8.4 percent, the persistence performance of large Indian corporates is major factor in turning the tide green for the Indian equity market.”
On the regulatory front, announcements such as the removal of UAE from the grey list and SEBI’s consultation paper for easing UBO disclosures norms for regulated FPIs have been the major catalysts to put India on the forefront of potential long-term investments for the foreign fraternity, he added.
Following last Friday’s weak close of the US stocks, Asian stocks are under pressure, except for Chinese markets. Japan’s stocks are down over 2 per cent, while Australian equities are weak at about 1.5 per cent. However, Hong Kong and Chinese stocks are up by about 1-0.3 per cent even as Korean stocks edged down marginally.
Ajit Mishra, SVP—Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said: Apart from the scheduled macroeconomic data, the performance of the global indices will continue to offer cues over market direction. Currently, the US markets are seeing some profit taking after a steady uptrend for four months. That might result in intermediate volatility in our markets, too, especially at the open.
Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President of Master Capital Services, said the outlook for the market may depend upon major global and domestic economic data, US Fed rate decisions, foreign and domestic institutional investors’ investment patterns, global market trends, rupee movement against the dollar, crude oil inventories, and upcoming general elections.
He added that the major economic data that will be focused on in the coming week are Japan’s and the UK’s GDP, the UK unemployment rate, US CPI Inflation numbers, industrial production data, and India’s CPI and WPI inflation figures, Industrial production, and manufacturing output.
- March 11, 2024 09:05
Stock market updates today: Stocks that will see action today: March 11, 2024
Stocks likely to see action today include JM Financial, Sun Pharma, Tata Group stocks, JSW Energy, Panabyte Tech, Cosmic CRF, Patel Engineering, Tata Technologies, Epigral, Captain Polyplast, Control Print, RVNL, Alembic Pharma, KPI Green, Dishman Carbogen, Lemon Tree, HG Infra, PG Electroplast, Dwarikesh Sugar, Dilip Buildcon, Venus Remedies, Titagarh Rail, Swan Energy Read more
- March 11, 2024 09:02
Stock market updates today: IPO screener: Gopal Snacks issue closes today
Today (March 11) is the last date to subscribe the initial public offering of Gopal Snacks. The issue has so far been subscribed 1.40 times so far. The Rajkot-based company come out with price band of ₹381-401 and the market lot is 37 shares. Read more
- March 11, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates: Mixed global cues to affect domestic market; FPI inflows show positive trend
Domestic markets are expected to open flat on Monday amid mixed global cues. Due to the lack of domestic cues, analysts say participants will look to overseas markets for direction, especially the behaviour of foreign portfolio investors. Read more
- March 11, 2024 08:59
Stock market live updates: NLC India Ltd (NLCINDIA)- Offer for Sale
Issue Period:- 07- March-24 to 11- March-24
For Non- Retail ( QIB +HNI ) open & close date - 07-March -24
For Retail open & close date – 11 –March-24 (Today)
Floor Price: INR “212”
Closing Price on date of announcement: Rs.226.70\u0009
Current Market Price: 218.20
Base Issue size: 6.93 Crs Shares – 5.00% of O/S Capital
Green Shoe Issue size: 2.77 Crs Shares – 2.00% of O/S Capital
Total Issue Size: 9.71 Crs equity shares (INR 2058 Cr) – 7.00% of O/s Capital
Non-Retail Portion (QIB + HNI) - 90% of Offer Size - Bidding on 07-March -24
Total Issue Size: 8.73 Crs shares (INR 1851.99 Cr)
Non-Retail Clearing Price: Rs. 217.50
Retail Portion - 10% of Offer Size - Bidding on 11 March, 2024(Today)
Total Issue Size: 0.97 Crs equity shares (INR 205.78 Cr)
Note : Upto Rs 2 lacs bids are classified as Retail and above non retail ( QIB + HNI )
Note : Based on clearing price discovered for Non retail bids, the minimum price to bid for Retail portion will be Rs 217.50.
- March 11, 2024 08:58
Stock market live updates: Mishtann Foods Limited_Right Issue
Issue Open - 02-April-24
Issue Close - 17-April-24
Right issue Size: Rs. 49.90 Crs (3.33 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 20.17 /-
Right issue Price: Rs. 15/-
Payment Terms: Rs. 15/- (Full amount of Rs. 15 for rights equity shares has to be paid on application.)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Rights Equity Share for every 31 shares held (Effectively 0.03 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 19 March 2024
Ex-Right Trading date: 20 March 2024
Record Date: 20 March 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- Not Yet Announced
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: Not Yet Announced
Date of Allotment (on or about): Not Yet Announced
Date of listing (on or about): Not Yet Announced
Effective Discount Per share – Rs. 0.16
{CMP-[(no. of Shares * CMP) + (No. of RE * Right issue Price) ]/ No. of Shares incl. RE}
- March 11, 2024 08:57
Stock market updates today: Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited-Buyback
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 105
Current Market Price: 80.85/-
Market Cap: Rs 1,522 crores
Buyback Size: ₹ 31.50 Crs (Representing 4.50% of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 30,00,000 shares (Representing 1.59 % of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 4,50,000 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date – 19 March 2024
Ex-Date – 20 March 2024
Buyback Record Date: 20 March 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- March 11, 2024 08:28
Stock market updates today: CITI on OMCs
Gov’t has announced a Rs100/cyl cut in price of domestic LPG, bringing down prices by 11% to Rs803/cyl (in Delhi)
Reckon this could lead to an under-recovery of c.$100/T for OMCs, though are not particularly perturbed
Retain +ve view on OMCs
BP & HP preferred picks
- March 11, 2024 08:26
Stock market updates today: Bajaj Auto, BHEL, and Kalpataru Projects International: Three stocks that outperformed in the week ending March 7
In the trading week ended on March 7, the equity benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty recorded modest gains of 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. The majority of sectoral indices concluded the week positively, with notable performances observed in BSE Metals (3 per cent), BSE PSU (2.4 per cent), and BSE Power (1.9 per cent). Read more
- March 11, 2024 08:22
Stock market updates today: Silver firm at $24.30
Silver maintained steady, supported by a weaker dollar and yields, as the latest US jobs report provided some leeway for the Fed to begin cutting interest rates this year. While nonfarm payrolls outperformed estimates in February, they were sharply revised downward in January and December. Furthermore, the jobless rate rose to its highest level in two years, and pay growth slowed more than anticipated. Fed Chair Powell previously signalled that monetary easing might begin soon, but further evidence of inflation returning to the 2% target is required. Over the week, the metal was expected to rise by more than 5%.
Key economic data slated for release includes Eurogroup Meetings from Euro zone.
- March 11, 2024 08:21
Stock market updates today: Gold up to $2179
Gold prices rose after data showing an increase in the US unemployment rate fueled anticipation that the Federal Reserve would begin reducing interest rates shortly. Despite an acceleration in job growth in February, the unemployment rate in the United States rose and pay gains moderated. Traders increased their wagers that the Fed will start decreasing interest rates in May to roughly 30% following the jobs news, though June remained the most likely option at 80%. SPDR Gold Trust reported that its holdings declined by 0.18% to 815.13 tonnes on Friday, down from 816.57 tonnes on Thursday.
Key economic data slated for release includes Eurogroup Meetings from Euro zone.
- March 11, 2024 08:07
Stock market updates today:
CLSA on Maruti Suzuki
Outperform Call, Target Rs 12,890
Co Likely To Benefit From Increase In Share Of CNG & Hybrid PV
Co Likely To Offset Its Weaker Positioning In Electric Vehicles
Stock Has Underperformed Sensex Significantly
Stock Trading At A 23.5x CY25 EPS, Below Its 10-year Average PE Multiple.
Jefferies on LTImindtree
Buy Call, Target Cut To Rs 5,890
Resignation Of Co’s CFO, Alongside Other Senior-level Exits, Suggests Integration Issues
Co May Take Longer To Realise Revenue Synergies From The Merger
Cut Est By 5-9% To Reflect Rev Synergies & Expect Co To Deliver 15% EPS CAGR In FY24-26
Stock Has Fallen 19% YTD
Think Risks Are In Price As Stock Trades At 28x, In-line With Its 5-yr Avg.
HSBC on M&M
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 2,300
If Co Demerges Its Farm & Auto Business, Value Unlocking Could Be Significant For Investors
Operationally, Co Continues To Do Well With Upside Risks From Tractor Demand
Co Continues To Do Well With SUV Launches In FY25
CLSA on HDFC Bank
Downgrade To Outperform From Buy
Target Cut To Rs 1,650 From 2,050
Twin Challenges On Deposits – High Ask Rate & A Tough Environment
Improving Yields Offset By Muted CASA Accretion To Keep NIM Recovery Gradual
Think NIM Recovery Will Be More ‘U-Shaped’ Than ‘V-Shaped’
Trim FY25/26 EPS Estimates By 5%
Citi on OMCs
Govt Has Announced `100/Cylinder Cut In Price Of Domestic LPG
Govt Has Brought Down Cylinder Prices By 11% To Rs 803/Cylinder In Delhi
Reckon This Could Lead To An Under-Recovery Of $100/t For OMCs
Retain Positive View On OMCs
Would Use Any Meaningful Pullback As An Enhanced Buying Opportunity
BPCL & HPCL Are Preferred OMC Picks, Along With ONGC And GAIL
CLSA on GAIL
Sell Call, Target Rs 165
Vijaipur Site Lies At The Heart Of Co’s Operations
Mgmt Showcased Operational & Tech Capabilities Of Vijaipur Site In Managing HVJ Pipeline Network
Co Has Taken Green Hydrogen & Captive Solar Power Generation Initiatives
Initiatives Underscore Co’s Commitment To Its Long-term Vision For Energy Transition
Initiatives Underscore Co’s Commitment To Be Net Zero By 2040
Jefferies on GAIL
Underperform Call, Target Rs 150
Co Taking Early Steps Towards Energy Transition Efforts With Construction Of Green Hydrogen Pilot
Co Taking Early Steps Towards Energy Transition Efforts By Commissioning Of SSLNG At Vijaipur Site
Progress Towards Target Of Blending 20% GH2 In Transmission Vol By 2040 Will Be Keenly Watched
MS on Life Insurance
HDFC Life, ICICI Pru Life & SBI Life, Grew Faster Than The 20% RWRP Growth Of Private Sector
Total APE Growth For HDFC Life, ICICI Pru Life & SBI Life Was Also +20%
There Could Be Upside Risks To Our APE Growth Estimates
Cannot Rule Out Lower VNB Margin Owing To Higher Acquisition Costs & Likely Higher ULIP Mix
Antique on BHEL
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 299
Co reported a robust order inflow in 9MFY24 of Rs 360 bn (+102% YoY).
It has already bagged 3 large orders
Believe co is expected to witness a meaningful reversal in its ordering cycle over next 3–4 years
Bernstein on Banks
Time to switch back to prvt. banks
In last 3 yrs, PUSs have outshone thanks to their superior earnings growth & narrowing of growth gap.
However, looking ahead, see a less promising trajectory for PSBs
Downgrade SBI to Market-Perform , TP raised to Rs 780
- March 11, 2024 08:04
Stock market updates today:
RVNL: Company gets letter of award for projects worth ₹1,298.2 crore from Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board
Titagarh Rail: The Company has bagged the contract from the Railway Board for Manufacture and supply of 4,463 BOSM Wagons for a contract value of Rs. 1909 Cr
PNC Infratech: Company executes concession agreement for HAM project worth ₹1,174 cr with MP Road Development Corporation.
GAIL: Company signed tripartite MoU with ONGC & Shell Energy to explore opportunities for import of ethane & other hydrocarbons.
Torrent Power Gets LoA for supply of 306 MW Solar Power from Maha State electricity distribution company
India Glycols: Company adds 270 KLPD capacity to existing bio-fuel ethanol plant at Kashipur, Uttarakhand
Tata Power: MERC approves power tariff hike for Tata Power in Mumbai.
HG Infra: Company declared L1 Bidder for project worth ₹610 crore by NHAI
SBI Life: February Life insurance new premium growth by 32.3 percent YoY
HDFC Life: February Life insurance new premium growth by 14.5 percent YoY
ICICI Pru: February Life insurance new premium growth by 32.5 percent YoY
SJVN: Company receives LoA for 1,352 MW of solar power projects, total invst at ₹7,436 crore.
Dwarikesh Sugar: Buyback Approved, Offer price Rs. 105, Record date 20th March 2024.
JSW Energy: JSW Neo enters into a technology licensing agreement with SANY Renewable for the manufacturing of 3.X MW WTGs in India for captive usage by the Company
Stylam Industries: Care Ratings has improved the outlook of the company.
United Breweries: Company launches new brand viz., ‘Kingfisher Ultra Max Draught Beer’ in the ‘Premium Strong Beer’ segment category in Karnataka market.
KPI Green: Company gets an order for the development of 305MW solar power projects from Aditya Birla Renewables Subsidiary & ABREL (RJ) Projects.
Signature Global: Company will invest Rs 1,000-1200 crore per year to purchase land for the development of housing projects and encash strong consumer demand.
NBCC/BHEL: Signs two MoUs with BHEL to redevelop BHEL’s facilities, lease offices, residential units.
Dilip Buildcon: Company gets order worth Rs 550 crore for tender floated by NHAI on hybrid annuity basis in Tamil Nadu
Azad Engineering: Signs a Long-Term Strategic Supply Agreement (SSA) with a subsidiary of Baker Hughes
Tata Communications: Company invests in global live production services with facility in Los Angeles.
Gujarat Gas/BPCL: Signed accord for liquid fuels, auto lubricants.
Dredging Corp: Company in pact with BEML for manufacturing of spares, dredgers
Zydus Life: Company has received the EIR report from the USFDA for the inspection conducted at the API Ahmedabad facility
Beverages stocks: Government hikes outlay to tea sector, incentives to small growers.
Rainbow Medicare: Company has added a ~50-bed additional block to the existing hospital at Hydernagar, Hyderabad
Imagicaaworld: To set up an entertainment hub at the Sabarmati Riverfront at Ahmedabad over an area admeasuring approximately 11 acres
IOC: Company to manufacture fuel used in Formula1.
HCL Tech: Company partners with Service Now to offer Gen-AI-led solutions for driving efficiency, cost-savings in businesses.
VBL: Company is expanding its production capacities in the juices and value-added dairy products segments in 2024.
Gensol Engineering: Company wins Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited’s (GUVNL’s) 70 MW (140 MWh) battery energy storage project worth ₹450 crore revenue
LTIMindtree: Board appoints Vipul Chandra as new CFO.
NLC India: Govt to exercise oversubscription option for OFS.
DB Realty: Board approved QIP issue and authorized the opening on 7th March
LTIMindtree: Company says filed plea in court against ₹730 cr GST claim.
SBI: Moody’s affirmed ‘Baa3’ long-term currency deposit rating.
M&M: Company says Prudential Management sold 0.75% stake in co
LIC Housing: Board approves borrowing budget for FY 2024-25
Oil India: Company approves second interim dividend of Rs 8.5/share
Auto Stocks: Karnataka to introduce extra cess on new transport vehicles and lifetime tax on luxury EVs
Indigo: Promoter Rakesh Gangwal is looking to sell up to 5.8% equity to raise nearly Rs 6,600 cr. Floor price is at Rs 2,925/sh: Sources.
Sun Pharma: Company recalls 55,000 bottles of generic drug from US market due to manufacturing norms violation
Tata group stocks: Tata Sons’ IPO unlikely soon, company seeking options to comply with RBI norms: Media Sources
Zee Entertainment: Punit Goenka accepts the resignation of Rahul Johri.
JM Fin: SEBI bars JM Financial from acting as debt issue lead manager and from taking new mandate in debt public issue.
Vedanta: SEBI issues administrative waning to the Vedanta and asks the company to take corrective steps to strengthen internal control for corporate announcement
IOC/HPCL: ₹100 LPG cylinder price cut to be borne by OMCs; no fiscal impact on government.
APL LTD: US FDA issues Form 483 with four procedural observations for Oncology Formulation Facility (F-2) at Panelav
- March 11, 2024 08:01
Stock market updates today: NLC India’s Offer for Sale open for retail investors today
The OFS has been subscribed 2.92 times from non-retail investors on Thursday, after which the Finance Ministry said it will exercise the green shoe option.
“NLC India Limited offer for sale received an enthusiastic response from non-retail investors today. The issue was subscribed 2.92 times of the base size (Non Retail Category). The Government has decided to exercise the green shoe option,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted
- March 11, 2024 07:58
Stock market updates today: Ajit Kabi, Research Analyst at LKP Securities views on Banking Sector outlook for the medium term.
“Banking sector is likely to witness some challenges in coming period. The liquidity crunch may create obstacles for credit growth. The intense deposit competition may keep the cost to income elevated. The net interest margin improvement is subjected to policy rate cuts. Hence, we expect the return ratio numbers to stay in range.
Furthermore, the contained slippages has kept the asset quality in check. Some extra systemic pressure can elevate the slippages from unsecured book.
Nevertheless, we expect the expected worrisome are in price and overall sector to preform well as per as stock price is concerned.”
- March 11, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates: Agrochemicals -- Green shoots
Elara Securities
Domestic space to drive recovery
The agri-input industry (agrochemicals and fertilizers) has been in the doldrums for the past 12 months, driven by global destocking of agrochemicals, adverse Monsoon in India and non-remunerative subsidy regime for the domestic fertilizer industry. While global demand for agrochemicals continues to be weak, we expect green shoots to emerge for domestic agrochemicals and fertilizer companies. Hence, we expect a recovery in the agri input space, primarily driven by the domestic sector. Green shoots would emerge, given 1) a steadily weakening the El Nino phenomenon, and 2) better nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) for the domestic fertilizer industry. Hence, we prefer India-focused companies, such as Dhanuka Agritech (DAGRI IN), Bayer CropScience (BYRCS IN), Sumitomo Chemicals (SUMICHEM IN) and Coromandel International (CRIN IN)
- March 11, 2024 07:56
Stock market updates today: 75% YoY growth in accounts opened by women investors in FY24 so far
Yes Securities, a leading financial services company, has reported a record number of women investors, with growth in women investor accounts exhibiting a steady rise. YES Securities recorded a 75% YoY growth in accounts opened by women investors in FY24 so far (period compared is 1st April 2023 till 31st January 2024 versus same period last year of FY23), and the contribution of women investors in total accounts increased to about 23%. This trend highlights a growing confidence, rise in financial awareness and proactiveness among women in managing their finances.
The overall investor base of Yes Securities has also grown at a positive momentum of 36% YoY during the first 10 months of FY24 so far (From 1st April 2023 till 31st January 2024). The momentum of women investors is on an upswing and interestingly, Yes Securities has seen more women investors opening their account post pandemic since FY21, and this trend is on a steady rise and has continued in FY24 as well.
- March 11, 2024 07:52
Stock market live updates: Azad Engineering: More legs to the rally: ICICI Securities
Azad Engineering (Azad) has received an order from Nuovo Pignone Srl (part of Baker Hughes’ Industry & Technology business) for the supply of high-complex and critical components for the Oil & Gas (O&G) sector. We believe that this is significant as it: 1) deepens Azad’s presence in O&G; 2) potentially could translate into adjacent revenue streams; and 3) would likely keep earnings growth momentum. In our view, this is the second major order in Q4FY24 after Rolls-Royce for defence engines and signifies that the development efforts made over several years are now getting monetised. We also believe that there is a better possibility of our FY26E EPS of INR 20 being achieved; hence, we raise
our P/E multiple to 80x (earlier 70x), valuing the company at INR 1,600 (earlier INR 1,400) on FY26E EPS. Retain ‘BUY’.
- March 11, 2024 07:50
Stock market live updates: Hexaware Technologies joins hands with Novelty Group, a UAE business group
Hexaware Technologies, a global leader in digital solutions, and Novelty Group, a prominent business group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced a joint venture to deliver cutting edge digital transformation services to UAE-based enterprises across diverse sectors like banking, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, insurance, hi-tech products & platforms, retail & consumer, logistics and travel & hospitality. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage Hexaware’s technological capabilities and Novelty Group’s local presence and market understanding.
- March 11, 2024 07:48
Stock market updates today: Life Insurance New Business – Feb ’24: Robust show by the industry
Emkay Global
NIFTY 50: 22,494
The Life Insurance sector logged a robust 18.1% Retail APE growth for Feb-24, driven by strong 20.4% growth in the private sector, while seeing LIC’s growth improving to 13.3%. On the back of resilient growth in Feb-24, the industry witnessed 9.2% Retail APE growth for YTDFY24, with the private sector growing 13.1% and LIC growing 2%. The number of individual policies sold during Feb-24 grew 9.2% for the industry, while policy growth for private players was 16.1% and stood at 6.3% for LIC, YoY. While Retail APE growth in the private sector was largely led by growth in the number of individual policies sold, LIC’s premium growth is likely driven by a mix of growth in policies and average ticket size. On an overall APE basis, the industry clocked in a strong 25.8% growth, with the private sector growing 24.7% and LIC registering 27.7% growth for Feb-24. The sturdy growth in APE was driven by 58% growth in Group APE for the industry during Feb-24, backed by a solid 62% growth in LIC’s Group APE and 52% growth led by the private sector. Among listed players, Max Life reported a healthy 34.4% Retail APE growth in Feb-24, bolstered by ~25% growth in number of individual policies sold. IPRU Life continued its growth momentum at 33.9% Retail APE growth for Feb-24, while HDFC Life and SBI Life noted a robust 27.8% and 25.8% Retail APE growth, respectively. While the industry is seeing strong growth momentum in Feb-24, it is likely to note some growth moderation in Mar-24 versus bumper sales in Mar-23 owing to taxation changes. Further, Mar-24 growth for individual players would largely be contingent on how strong growth was in Mar-23. Given the conducive demography and economy, we remain positive on the medium-term growth outlook for the sector. With attractive valuations, Life Insurance stocks continue to offer a favorable risk-reward balance.
- March 11, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates: SEBI regulation around SM REITs
Views from . Aryaman Vir, CEO, WiseX- a real estate-based alternate investments company: “We commend SEBI’s proactive stance on introducing regulations on follow-on offers by REITs and InvITs with an aim to enhance liquidity and investor participation in these sectors. The establishment of a clear framework in SM REITs by SEBI will pave a way for enhanced opportunities in real estate investment segment. As a pioneer in the fractional ownership landscape, WiseX is at forefront in upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability. The amendments are in alignment of our core values of empowering our investors with a plethora of secured investment avenues. This is a significant stride towards fostering innovation and excellence in the fractional ownership industry.”
- March 11, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates: INDIA LIFE INSURANCE: Individual WRP for private players grows 20% YoY in Feb’24
Motilal Oswal Financial
- In Feb’24, the Individual weighted received premium (WRP) for private players grew 20.0% YoY (a three-year CAGR of 13.9%) vs. 19.0% YoY in Jan’24. For the industry, Individual WRP grew 18.0% YoY in Feb’24 (a three-year CAGR of 11.1%) vs. 15.0% YoY in Jan’24. During Apr-Feb’24, private players’ WRP grew 9.2% YoY.
- Among listed players, HDFCLIFE (including Exide merger) posted a growth of 27.8% YoY in Feb’24 (a three-year CAGR of 20.5%). SBI Life clocked a strong growth of 25.8% YoY in Feb’24. Bajaj Allianz/MAXLIFE/IPRULIFE recorded 34.2%/34.4%/33.9% YoY growth.
- Individual WRP for LIC grew 13.3% YoY in Feb’24 (+6.6% YoY in Jan’24). Over Apr-Feb’24, Individual WRP for LIC was flat YoY.
- After reporting a strong growth in Mar’23 aided by the taxation on INR0.5m+ premium (implemented from Apr’23), the industry witnessed a relatively muted performance over Apr-Jan’24. For the month of Feb’24, the industry reported stellar growth led by new product launches particularly in annuities and pension segments. For Mar’24, given a strong base, we expect industry to witness a decline. Nevertheless, SBILIFE will continue to report a robust performance on a modest base of Mar’23 and continues to be our preferred pick in the space
- March 11, 2024 07:43
Stock market live updates: JK LAKSHMI CEMENT: Accelerating the market footprint
(JKLC IN, Mkt Cap USD1.3b, CMP INR892, TP INR1030, 15% Upside, Buy) Motilal Oswal Financial
Aims to increase grinding capacity to 30mtpa by FY30 from 14mtpa currently
- JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) is expanding its grinding capacity to ~24mtpa/30mtpa by FY27E/FY30E from the existing 14mtpa (including Udaipur Cement Work). Following the release of its 3QFY24 earnings, JKLC announced its next phase of expansion in the east and central regions (through a mix of brownfield and greenfield mode). Additionally, JKLC has announced an acquisition in the north-east region with an aim to broaden its market presence.
- March 11, 2024 07:42
Stock market updates today: GAIL (INDIA): Decarbonization, widening gas penetration remain focus areas
(GAIL IN, Mkt Cap USD15b, CMP INR189, TP INR215, 15% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
- We visited the Vijaipur plant of GAIL (I) and were joined by senior management from the company, including Shri R K Jain, Director Finance.
- The management highlighted two futuristic projects, which form the cornerstone of the net zero and gas penetration strategies; (a) the first entails a 4.3tpd green hydrogen project, key to achieving decarbonization objectives and marking a significant milestone in the company’s pursuit of a long-term target of 20% hydrogen blending in natural gas, (b) GAIL (I) also highlighted the small scale LNG project (SSLNG), which the management believes would be instrumental in improving LNG availability in underpenetrated areas.
- We remain positive on GAIL (I) as the capex cycle unwinds. The company has continued to explore new avenues for investments such as green hydrogen, SSLNG, and even coal to gas/chemicals. At ~11x FY26 P/E and the current dividend yield of ~2%, we believe valuations remain reasonable. We retain a BUY rating on the stock.
- March 11, 2024 07:39
Stock market updates today: Ethos by Emkay Global
TEPA/Favre Leuba offer huge upside; outperforming retail peers
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 2,850
Moats and macros are weaving favorable tales for Ethos, given visible growth outperformance and upside from the signed Trade and Economic partnership agreement (TEPA)/ramp-up of own-brand Favre Leuba (FL). The signed TEPA offers elimination of the 22% custom duty gradually, in 7 annual instalments. We believe most of the benefits should be shared by retailers and brands, as consumer pricing is broadly akin to global pricing. Our bear/bull case analyses suggest 20%/50% TP upside. Along with this, ramp-up of FL on target lines (35% CAGR) has potential to raise our TP by another 10%. As regards execution, outperformance is continuing as Ethos has noted ~30% topline growth in 9M vs. sub-10% for other categories like QSR, Apparel, and Footwear. Ethos has also provided best-in-class medium-term outlook of 25% topline CAGR, backed by share gains in new watch retail and faster growth in pre-owned/other luxury categories/FL. Increase in GST slab from the current 18% could partly offset gains from the custom duty reduction. We retain Buy
- March 11, 2024 07:38
Stock market updates today: SEBI issues administrative warning to Vedanta
SEBI issues administrative warning to Vedanta. The Regulator has asked the company to take corrective steps to strengthen internal migration control for corporate announcements. SEBI’s warning will have no impact on financial or other operations, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges
- March 11, 2024 07:34
Stock market updates today: Adani pulls out all stops to make Dharavi slum rehabilitation smooth
Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), the joint venture between the government of Maharashtra and the Adani group, is pulling out all stops to incentivise residents and commercial establishments in the slum cluster to ease the resettlement and rehabilitation process and make it more palatable to them. The $3 billion project is scheduled to be completed in seven years. Read more
- March 11, 2024 07:28
Stock market updates today: JSW Group, MG Motor India to roll-out first model under new JV
Months after Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group picking up stake in MG Motor India, the joint venture is set for first-ever launch in India with its most stylish offering MG5 sedan in India on March 20. Read more
- March 11, 2024 07:27
Stock market updates today: SEBI notifies regulations for small and medium REITs
Securities and Exchange Board of India has notified the regulations for small and medium real estate investment trusts and specified that investment managers of such REITs should have a minimum net worth of ₹20 crore and the REITs can raise a minimum of ₹50 crore from at least 200 unit holders. Read more
- March 11, 2024 07:10
Stock market updates today: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 11 Mar’24 to 15 Mar’24 by BL GURU
- March 11, 2024 07:05
Stock market updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: March 11, 2024
- March 11, 2024 07:04
Stock market updates today:
DATE 07-03-2024
NIFTY SPOT 22493 +19 (+0.09%)
NIFTY FUT.MAR. 22552 VS 22602
NIFTY PREMIUM MAR. +59 VS +128
BANKNIFTY SPOT 47835 (-0.27%)
BANKNIFTY MAR. 47958 VS 48115
FII DATA IN CRORE
CASH FII +7304 & DII +2601
INDEX FUT +821 STOCK FUT +3622
INDEX OPT -21735 STOCK OPT -149
FNO TOTAL NET -17440
\u0009
NIFTY HIGHEST OI (IN LACS)
CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY MAR.
22500 -42, 23000 -33,
23000 -34, 22500 -23,
PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY MAR.
22400 -39, 21000 -46,
22500 -36, 22000 -36,
NIFTY HIGHEST OI ADD (IN LACS)
CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY MAR.
22500 +27, 23000 +01,
23500 +21, 23200 +01,
PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY MAR.
22500 +28, 21500 +03,
22400 +25, 22500 +02,
HIGHEST OI BANKNIFTY (IN LACS) WEEKLY
CALL PUT
48000 +31, 48000 +20,
HIGHEST OI ADD TODAY (IN LACS) WEEKLY
CALL PUT
48000 +13, 39000 +11,
PUT CALL RATIO
NIFTY – 1.27
BANKNIFTY- 0.91
INDIA VIX
13.61 VS 14.30
NSE ADV/DEC. DATA
Advances +1611
Declines -989
Unchang. 97
52-WK H/L(NSE)
HIGH- +81, LOW- -54,
- March 11, 2024 07:03
Stock market updates today: D B Realty Ltd name of company changed to ‘Valor Estate Ltd’
The Central Processing Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, vide the ‘Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name’ dated March 8, 2024, has approved the change of name of the Company from ‘D B Realty Limited’ to ‘Valor Estate Limited’ w.e.f. March 8, 2024.
- March 11, 2024 07:02
Stock market updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 11-March-2024
• MANAPPURAM
• MGL
• SAIL
• TATACHEM
• ZEEL
- March 11, 2024 07:01
Stock market updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:18 PM Thursday 07 March 2024
Atul Auto: Jitendra Adhia, VP-Finance
Atul Auto’s Volume Growth; To Invest ?20 Cr In EV Subsidiary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyLBBdNyE9U
City Union Bank: N Kamakodi, MD & CEO
Don’t Expect Much Impact On Gold Loan Biz Due To Recent RBI Moves On NBFCs: City Union Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pTpPvRtRUc
IIFL Securities: Harshvardhan Dole, Vice President
Regulating Profits Of City Gas Entities Is Not Something That Has Happened Before: IIFL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zr_WnA-o4-M
KEI Industries: Anil Gupta, CMD
Will Continue With Revenue Growth Guidance Of 17% for FY24 & FY25: KEI Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvV3-HkYIsA
Matrimony.com: Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder&CEO
CCI Order Is Very Clear And Charges Cannot Be Forced On App Developers: Matrimony.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZjJpDu9zh8
Mahindra Life: Amit Kumar Sinha, MD CEO
Net Zero Buildings Will Bring Down Emissions Significantly: Mahindra Lifespace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fl13UAWK37k
Nestle: Suresh Narayanan, Managing Director
Nestlé India’s Chairman Optimistic About India’s Consumption Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaexsjkMuQA
Coforge: Sudhir Singh, CEO
Aim To Close The Year With Orderbook Of Over $1 Billion’ | Sudhir Singh, CEO, Coforge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82FW3_NYbw8
Suzlon Energy: JP Chalasani, CEO
Order Pipeline Is Robust And Typical Average Selling Price Is ?6 Cr Per MW: Suzlon Energy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSdDiwkHu_U
Shriram Properties: Murali Malyappan, MD
9 Projects Lined Up For FY25; Looking At A Comfortable Growth: Shriram Properties
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89aLJQKxTbY
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- March 11, 2024 07:00
Stock market updates today: Fund Flow Activity: 7 March 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +7304.11
(22997.94 - 15693.83)
DII: NET BUY: +2601.81
(11886.95 - 9285.14)
- March 11, 2024 06:59
Stock market updates today: Snapshot of markets at close last week
Closing Bell:
• Sensex: 74119.39(+33.40)
• Nifty 50: 22493.50 (+19.50)
• Nifty bank: 47835.80(-129.60)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
• Tata steel: 157.25 (+5.65)
• TATA Cons. Prod: 1,261.55 (+41.50)
• Bajaj Auto: 8,879.05 (+273.25)
• Tata Motors: 1,039.30 (+21.65)
• JSW Steel: 830.00(+ 17.10)
Nifty top 5 losers:
• M&M: 1,897.55 (-73.10)
• BPCL: 624.70 (-13.65)
• Reliance: 2,957.85 (-48.15)
• Axis Bank: 1,111.45 (-13.55 )
• ICICI Bank: 1,087.95 (-9.15)
- March 11, 2024 06:57
Stock market updates today: Major US listed stocks result calendar 11.03.2024
Legend Biotech Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Caseys General Stores, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Vail Resorts, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotel)
- March 11, 2024 06:57
Stock market updates today: Economic Calendar – 11.03.2024
U.S. Daylight Saving Time Shift (American Markets to open from 19.00 pm IST)
No major macro data
- March 11, 2024 06:46
Stock market updates today: Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty 50: Bullish outlook remains intact
The Nifty 50, Sensex and the Nifty Bank index continue to move up. Indeed, the Nifty Bank index outperformed last week by rising over a per cent. On the charts, the outlook for the Indian benchmark indices remains positive. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been coming down over the last couple of weeks. Read more
- March 11, 2024 06:42
Stock market updates today: Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of Amber Enterprises, Hitachi Energy India and Rallis India Read more
- March 11, 2024 06:41
Stock market updates today: Stocks to buy: Infibeam Avenues (₹40.15): BUY
The stock has been in a strong uptrend. The 5.8 per cent rise on Thursday last week indicates the resumption of the uptrend. The inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart strengthens the bullish case. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.