July 12, 2023 08:59

According to analysts, gaming stocks such as Nazara Technologies, Delta Corporation and Zensar Technologies might come under pressure due to 28 per cent Goods and Service Tax.

The GST council on Tuesday decided to levy a 28 per cent GST on the full value of gaming , horse racing, and casinos. The move is seen as a setback for online gaming companies.

“Nazara Technologies Limited would like to clarify that this tax (28% GST) will apply only to the skill-based real money gaming segment of our business. The contribution of this segment to our overall consolidated revenues for the financial year FY23 was 5.2%,” Nazara said in an exchange notice.