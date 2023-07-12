ALL UPDATES
- July 12, 2023 13:07
Sterlite Power secures new orders
Sterlite Power has secured multiple new orders worth ₹1,400 crore across its ‘Solutions’ business.
These new orders, which were won across domestic and international markets, have strengthened the company’s total order book for the business unit to ₹5,200 crore.
- July 12, 2023 13:05
Stock market update: Here is how US, European, Asian markets are faring
- Europe markets open in the green with key indices across Germany, UK, France and Italy trading up in the range of 10-40 bps.
- Asian markets were mixed
- Japan’s Nikkei 225, China’s SSE Composite both down by around 80 bps
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up by nearly 1 per cent
- US futures are trading flat at the moment
- Markets are awaiting the CPI inflation data in the US for June to be released today and will provide the cue for the upcoming Fed meet
- July 12, 2023 13:02
Stock in focus: Cyient DLM
The stock of Cyient DLM rises by 7.33% on NSE, trading at ₹529.35.
- July 12, 2023 13:02
Kharif sowing lags behind in Maharashtra
So far, farmers have covered 47% of the land available against 72.42% in the year-ago period.
State Agriculture Department data show farmers are preferring soyabean, cotton, and pigeon pea (tur) over black matpe (urad) and green gram (moong).
- July 12, 2023 13:01
Steel Strips Q4 results
Steel Strips Wheels’ Q4 standalone net profit stood at ₹47.4 crore against ₹48.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- July 12, 2023 12:56
Stock in focus: Delta Corp
The stock of Delta Corp declines by 21.10% on NSE, trading at ₹194.65.
- July 12, 2023 12:52
United Drilling taps into international markets
- Company wins first international order worth ₹25 crore
- MCAP: ₹400 crore
Stock jumps over 10 per cent at ₹229
- July 12, 2023 12:49
Stock in focus: PVR Inox
The stock of PVR Inox declines by 0.17% trading at ₹1,424 on the NSE. The GST Council has reduced the tax on food and beverages served in cinema halls from 18% to 5%.
- July 12, 2023 12:46
Stock in focus: Wipro shares drop by 0.05%
The stock of Wipro Ltd drops by 0.05% on NSE, trading at ₹391.85.
- July 12, 2023 12:35
Stock in focus: Just Dial shares rise 4%
Just Dial shares are up by 4 per cent, trading at ₹786 after UBS gave a buy rating on the stock following progress in multiple operating metrics and scope for margin expansion.
The stock is up 31 per cent YTD.
- July 12, 2023 12:33
Watch out for food and spices manufacturers’ stocks
- Turmeric October contracts have increased to ₹11,390 a quintal.
- Jeera August contracts just short of ₹60,000/quintal at ₹59,890.
- Dhaniya (Coriander) September contracts set to top ₹7,000/quintal at ₹7,052.
- July 12, 2023 12:30
MCX cotton contracts update
MCX cotton August contracts are ruling at ₹56,800. On NCDEX, kapas (raw cotton) April futures are ruling at ₹1,489 a maund (20 kg).
- July 12, 2023 12:29
Nifty 50 reaches new milestone in June: report
According to Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC)’s Global Market Snapshot report:
- Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 150 outperformed all major indexes, gaining 6.36% and 6.16%, respectively in June
- Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty 150 rose to 19.99% and 18.05% respectively in Q1FY24.
- The NIFTY 50 reached a new milestone, surging past the 19,000-level to set a fresh all-time high surpassing its previous peak in December 2022.
- July 12, 2023 12:24
Gold, silver update
In Asian markets:
- Gold is currently ruling at $1,935.80 an ounce
- Silver is quoted at $23.21 an ounce.
On MCX:
- Gold August contracts are quoted at ₹58,780/10 gm
- Silver September futures are quoting at ₹71,306/kg
- July 12, 2023 12:19
SUV boom revs up PV volumes in Q1, total UV sales cross half a million
UV volumes grew to 5.47 lakh units in Q1 of this fiscal when compared with 4.65 lakh units, up 18%. Car sales rose marginally to 4.14 lakh units from 4.12 lakh units in Q1 of FY23, according to SIAM.
- July 12, 2023 12:17
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO is now fully subscribed
The ₹500-crore IPO of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank opened for public subscription today with a price band of ₹23-25.
- July 12, 2023 12:14
Aurum Proptech: Investor Porinju (Equity Intelligence) name appears with fresh 1.36% stake or 9.76 lakh shares
- July 12, 2023 12:12
Bank Nifty prediction today: Initiate positions after a breakout
Bank Nifty began today’s session with a gap-up at 44,873 versus Tuesday’s close of 44,745. The index is currently trading at around 44,830, up about 0.2 per cent.
- July 12, 2023 12:09
BSE update at noon: 175 stocks hit 52-week high
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on July 12 were 1,695 against 1,584 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,446. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 175 and those that hit a 52-week low was 31.
- July 12, 2023 12:06
Stock market update at 12 noon: Here are the top gainers and losers
Top gainers:
- ONGC (1.88%)
- Eicher Motors (1.35%)
- SBI (0.65%)
- JSW Steel (0.58%)
- Coal India (0.47%)
Top losers:
- Ultratech Cement (-1.76%)
- Hindustan Unilever (-1.33%)
- Infosys (-1.26%)
- Adani Enterprises (-1.22%)
- BPCL (-1.09%)
- July 12, 2023 12:00
Excel Realty appoints Rajesh Kumar Agrawal as additional non-executive director
Excel Realty N Infra Ltd has announced the appointment of Rajesh Kumar Agrawal as its additional non-executive director. Agrawal is an alumnus of the Indian Air Force and a Management Professor who currently works with the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India- Centre for Corporate Governance, Research &Training as a Director and Campus Head.
The company’s stock rises by 14.29% on NSE, trading at ₹0.40.
- July 12, 2023 11:56
Adani Transmission wins GPEMA in Power Transmission sector
Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) has won the ‘Golden Peacock Environment Management Award (GPEMA)’ in the ‘Power Transmission’ sector from ‘Institute of Directors (IOD), the company’s stock exchange filing revealed. However, the company’s stock declines 1.07% on NSE, trading at ₹746.
- July 12, 2023 11:47
Maruti Suzuki introduces S-CNG technology in Sporty SUV FRONX
Maruti Suzuki has introduced S-CNG technology in its Sporty SUV FRONX at NEXA. The company in a stock exchange filing said it has sold over 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country till FY22-23. The company’s stock trades at ₹9,900.25 on the NSE.
- July 12, 2023 11:43
Stock in focus: Sterlite Technologies shares up 1.25%
The stock of Sterlite Technologies rises 1.25% on NSE, trading at ₹150. The company had announced its partnership with Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, to support large-scale fiber expansion projects.
- July 12, 2023 11:42
Stock in focus: Marksans shares hit record high after USFDA nod
Marksans Pharma shares hit a record high today, jumping 8.3% at ₹101.16. The company earlier announced that it received USFDA’s approval for dual-action tablets.
- July 12, 2023 11:40
IPO update: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 0.72 times
The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO has been subscribed 0.72 times as of 11:33 am on July 12. The NIIS has been subscribed 0.80 times, retail 2.82 times, and employee reserved 0.37 times. The issue closes on July 14.
- July 12, 2023 11:39
Marathon Nextgen Realty Q1 result update
Marathon Nextgen: Company says after the Q1 FY24 net debt stood at ₹830 crore, which is inline with its objective of reducing debt to a healthy level
- July 12, 2023 11:35
EIH checks into 52-week high, stock up 4.8%
Shares of luxury hotel chain EIH Limited, the flagship company of the Oberoi Group, has hit a new 52-week high of ₹222 today. The stock is up 4.8% at ₹221.9 at 11.30 am IST amid 5x volumes. The second biggest listed hotel stock by market value (₹13,900 crore) has seen its shares advance by 65% in last 12 months.
- July 12, 2023 11:29
Marathon Nextgen Realty sales value stands at ₹323 crore
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd reported that its sales value stood at ₹323 crore, an increase of 154% y-o-y for the quarter ended June 30. The company’s stock gains 3.39%, trading at ₹336.90 on the NSE.
- July 12, 2023 11:25
SBI stocks rise by 0.82% on BSE
The stock of the State Bank of India (SBI) rises by 0.82% on BSE, trading at ₹593.30.
- July 12, 2023 11:23
Stock in focus: ONGC hits 15-month high
ONGC has hit a 15-month high at ₹169, reclaiming that level after two months. The stock is currently up 1.8% on the NSE.
- July 12, 2023 11:22
Block trade deals update
- Starhealth- ₹486.62 crore BSE block trade for ~79,44,855 shares, at ₹612.5 (Multiple blocks)
Mahanagar Gas: ₹49.85 crore NSE Block Trade; for ~4,43,045 shares, at ₹1,125.25
- July 12, 2023 11:20
ideaForge Technology shares rise by 0.98%
Shares of ideaForge Technology rise by 0.98% on NSE, trading at ₹1,282.
- July 12, 2023 11:19
Stock in focus: Sun Pharma stock up by 0.86%
The stock of Sun Pharmaceutical rises by 0.86% trading at ₹1,081.5 on the NSE.
- July 12, 2023 11:17
Marksans Pharma gets USFDA nod for OTE equivalent tablets
Marksans Pharma Ltd announced USFDA approval of OTE equivalent of Advil dual action tablets
- July 12, 2023 11:15
Stock market update at 11.10 am: Here are the major gainers and losers on NSE
Major gainers:
- ONGC (+1.88%)
- Eicher Motors (+1.51%)
- NTPC (+1.20%)
Major losers:
- HUL (-1.26%)
- UltraTech Cement (-1.21%)
- Infosys (-0.91%)
- July 12, 2023 11:07
Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank up by 6.82%
The stock of Punjab & Sind Bank rises by 6.82% on NSE, trading at ₹35.25.
- July 12, 2023 11:05
Stock in focus: Premier Explosives shares rise by 20%
Shares of Premier Explosives surge by 20% trading at ₹708.65 on the NSE. The company had bagged two orders from the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force.
- July 12, 2023 11:05
Nifty prediction today– Go long when Nifty futures rallies past 19,550
Stay on the fence for now and go long if the resistance at 19,550 is breached. Place stop-loss at 19,480. When the contract touches 19,650, tighten the stop-loss to 19,600. Book profits at 19,700.
- July 12, 2023 11:04
Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap 150 outperform all major indexes: report
According to Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC)’s Global Market Snapshot report, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 150 outperformed all major indexes clocked gained 6.36% and 6.16%, respectively in June. As per MOAMC’s report Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty 150 rose to 19.99% and 18.05% respectively in Q1FY24.
- July 12, 2023 11:03
Bharat Electronics shares up by 0.31%
The stock of Bharat Electronics rises by 0.31% on NSE, trading at ₹127.80.
- July 12, 2023 11:00
Tanla rises by 1.28%; trading at ₹1,037.95
Communication-Platform-as-a-Servive (CPaaS) solutions company, Tanla’s shares have gained 1.28 per cent in early trade. The shares are trading at ₹1,037.95.
- July 12, 2023 10:59
Zen Tech gains 15.81%; trading at ₹557
Zen Tech shares are up by 15.81% to trade at ₹557 in early trade.
- July 12, 2023 10:57
Ind-Ra downgrades AEL’s long term issuer to ‘IND A+’
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded Artson Engineering Limited’s (AEL) long-term issuer rating to ‘IND A+’ from ‘IND AA-’. The Outlook is Negative. Shares of Artson, promoted by Tata Projects (TPL), are trading about 1% pc up at ₹84 on BSE.
The downgrade and Negative Outlook reflect the likelihood of AEL’s profitability remaining modest relative to TPL’s overall scale over the medium term, and the consequent bearing on its strategic importance to TPL. However, Ind-Ra continues to draws comfort from the operational support, in form of orders, and financial support, in form of interest free unsecured loan and working capital support, provided by TPL to AEL.
- July 12, 2023 10:54
Rajnath Singh inaugurates HAL’s regional office in Malaysia
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated HAL’s regional office in Kuala Lempur to facilitate close defence, industrial collaboration between India and Malaysia.
- July 12, 2023 10:41
Wipro Launches Wipro ai360, to invest $1 billion in AI over next three years
IT major Wipro has announced the launch of Wipro ai360, a comprehensive, AI-first innovation ecosystem that builds on Wipro’s investments in artificial intelligence (AI) with the goal of integrating AI into every platform, tool, and solution used internally and offered to clients. Stock is flat at ₹391.70
- July 12, 2023 10:35
Zensar Technologies gains 0.80%, trading at ₹391
The stock of Zensar Technologies rises 0.80% on NSE, trading at ₹391.
- July 12, 2023 10:33
Crude oil gains as data point to lower Russian shipments
Brent crude oil futures headed towards $80 a barrel in early trade on Wednesday following signs of a drop in Russian crude oil output.
At 9.52 am on Wednesday, September Brent oil futures were at $79.45, up by 0.06 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $74.89, up by 0.08 per cent.
- July 12, 2023 10:32
Rupee rises 16 paise to 82.25 against US dollar
The rupee gained 16 paise to 82.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and steady foreign fund inflows supported investors’ sentiment.
However, a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains for the local unit, forex traders said.
- July 12, 2023 10:28
Nazara Technologies drop by 4.39%, trading at ₹675.50
The stock of Nazara Technologies falls by 4.39% on the NSE, trading at ₹675.50.
- July 12, 2023 10:22
OnMobile Global falls by 4.43%, trading at ₹75.87
The stock of OnMobile Global falls by 4.43% on BSE, trading at ₹75.87.
- July 12, 2023 10:18
Delta Corp loses 9.99%, trading at ₹222.05
The stock of Delta Corp declines by 9.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹222.05. The GST Council has decided to levy a 28% GST on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos.
- July 12, 2023 10:13
Reliance Industries gain 0.89%, trading at ₹2,789.40
The stock of Reliance Industries rises by 0.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,789.40.
- July 12, 2023 10:11
Major gainers and losers at this hour
Major gainers on the BSE at 10:05 am: Lloyds Metals and Energy (7.99%); Elgi Equipments (11.27%); Aarti Drugs (5.85%); Marksans Pharma (5.38%); Poly Medicure (9.44%)
Major losers include: Bata India (-2.06%); Pidilite Industries (-1.63%); Swan Energy (-2.81%); PCBL (-2.70%); Ultratech Cement (-1.72%)
- July 12, 2023 09:58
Happiest Minds shares down by 1.43%, trading at ₹980.40
The stock of Happiest Minds Technologies declines by 1.43% on NSE, trading at ₹980.40. The company’s board will meet on July 14 to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount if any thereto, to qualified institutional buyers.
- July 12, 2023 09:52
Adani to bid for Anil Ambani’s bankrupt coal plants
Gautam Adani is planning to bid for Anil Ambani’s coal-fired power plant. Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power is also considering making an offer for the asset in an attempt to win back control of the firm. Adani’s bid is part of growing portfolio of coal projects. Bain Capital and Carlyle Group Inc. are among potential bidders for a controlling stake of his NBFC Adani Capital.
- July 12, 2023 09:50
Lupin rises by 0.79%, trading at ₹921.40
The stock of Lupin Ltd rises by 0.79% on the NSE, trading at ₹921.40. The company had received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility.
- July 12, 2023 09:46
HAL down by 1.38%, trading at ₹3,863.40
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates HAL’s Regional Office in Kuala Lumpur to facilitate close defence industrial collaboration between India & Malaysia.
The company’s stock declines 1.38% on NSE, trading at ₹3,863.40.
- July 12, 2023 09:43
BhartiAirtel acquires 20.6% stake in Lavelle Networks
BhartiAirtel has acquired an additional 20.6 per cent stake in Lavelle Networks. post-acquisition, Bharti Airtel will hold 45.6 per cent in Lavelle Networks.
- July 12, 2023 09:43
IPO screener: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank issue opens today
The ₹500-crore IPO of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank opens for public subscription today with a price band of ₹23-25. The issue will close on July 14.
While 75 per cent of the issue would be available for allocation to QIBs, up to 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional investors and the balance 10 per cent for retail individual investors. Minimum bid lot is 600 equity shares
- July 12, 2023 09:41
Wipro shares drop 0.10% in early trade
Wipro shares down by 0.10% to trade at ₹392 in early trade.
- July 12, 2023 09:40
Major gainers and losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:35 am: ONGC (2.31%); Coal India (1.09%); Reliance (1.02%); Titan (0.85%); Bajaj Finance (0.79%)
Major losers include: Induslnd Bank (-1.57%); Hero Motocorp (-1.20%); HCL Tech (-0.91%)
- July 12, 2023 09:34
Cyient DLM gains 6.40%, trading at ₹523.40
Cyient DLM gains 6.40% to trade at ₹523.40 as markets open on Wednesday.
- July 12, 2023 09:33
Wipro to invest $1 billion in Artificial Intelligence
Wipro to invest $1 billion in Artificial Intelligence over next three years, train all staff, announced BSE.
- July 12, 2023 09:31
Angel One registers 45% YoY growth
Fintech company Angel One registered 45 per cent y-on-y growth in the client base to 15.06 million. Gross client addition was up 40 per cent at 0.48 million clients in June.
Overall retail equity turnover market share grew to 25.8 per cent, a 458 bps y-on-y expansion.
It processed 89.69 million orders in June, a 28 per cent growth.
- July 12, 2023 09:30
Orchid Pharma enters into a technology transfer agreement for its 7ACA project
Chennai-based drugmaker Orchid Pharma has entered into a technology transfer agreement with a multinational biotechnology company for its fermentation based ‘7ACA project’ under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.
- July 12, 2023 09:29
Nazara on 28% GST: “We anticipate minimal impact to our overall revenues”
- GST Council’s decision to levy a 28% goods and services tax (GST) on online gaming will apply only to the skill-based real money gaming segment of Nazara’s business.
- The contribution of this segment to our overall consolidated revenues for the financial year FY23 was 5.2%.
- To the extent required, the Company will proactively take steps to mitigate any potential impact to this segment of the business.
- We anticipate minimal impact to our overall revenues.
The stock is down 6.3% at Rs 662.
- July 12, 2023 09:28
Brent crude oil futures moving towards $80
Brent crude oil futures are moving towards $80 a barrel in the early trade on Wednesday following the signs of the drop in the Russian crude oil output.
At 9.22 am on Wednesday, September Brent oil futures were at $79.55, up by 0.19 per cent; and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $74.96, up by 0.17 per cent.
July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6169 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹6158, up by 0.18 per cent; and August futures were trading at ₹6181 as against the previous close of ₹6171, up by 0.16 per cent.
- July 12, 2023 09:20
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty gain over 0.2% in early trade
Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained in early trade on Wednesday. While Sensex gained 0.23% or 148 pts to trade at 65,766 pts, Nifty50 gained 0.21% or 40pts to 19,479 pts.
Nazara Technologies lost 7.71% , while Delta Corporation lost nearly 10% on GST Council’s decision on Tuesday on GST rates.
- July 12, 2023 09:19
Kinetic Engineering to raise ₹54 crore
Kinetic Engineering Ltd on Tuesday said it will raise ₹54 crore through preferential issue of shares to promoters and sale of non-core assets to cut debt and invest in new business and electric vehicle vertical. The company’s board in a recently concluded meeting approved the raising of over ₹54 crore from various available sources, including promoters and sale of its non-core assets, Kinetic Engineering Ltd, said in a regulatory filing.
- July 12, 2023 09:17
Hindustan Oil’s subsidiary acquires 50% in Geoenpro
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited’s subsidiary has acquired the balance 50 per cent stake in Geoenpro Petroleum Limited (Geoenpro). Consequent to the acquisition, Geoenpro, hitherto before an associate company has now become the subsidiary to HOEC. This in effect, increases the Participating Interest in Kharsang Oilfield to 35 per cent, both directly and indirectly, with right as operator to the Block.
- July 12, 2023 09:16
IHCL to sign its first hotel in Kolhapur under Ginger brand
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of its first hotel in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, under the Ginger brand. The 100-key hotel is a new project in partnership with the Jeswani Group, IHCL said in a statement.
- July 12, 2023 09:14
GST Council to levy 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing
The GST Council on Tuesday agreed to levy a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and the tax would be levied on full face value. The Council has also approved the exemption of GST on import of cancer drug Dinutuximab, and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in the treatment of rare diseases. Shares such as Nazara Technologies, Zensar Technologies and Delta Corporation will remain focus
- July 12, 2023 09:13
Happiest Minds Technologies - Board meeting
The board of Happiest Minds Technologies will meet on July 14 to consider and approve the Issue price, including a discount if any thereto, to qualified institutional buyers.
- July 12, 2023 09:11
Commercial realty: Demand tumbles
Office space leasing at 5.9msf (down 36% YoY) in Q2CY23 trailed completions at 13.3msf (up 11% YoY), pushing vacancies up by 20bp YoY/60bp QoQ to 18%. H1CY23 demand/supply are down 11%/29% YoY. Pune (at 9.7%) is the only city that boasts of vacancy in single-digit levels. While space take-up by GCCs and flex operators continued unabated, sluggish tech sector leasing has impacted overall demand. DLF, Brigade and Embassy Office Parks in focus.
- July 12, 2023 09:10
HCL Technologies expected to report a flattish growth
Considering the multiple headwinds faced by the IT sector and muted growth in its ER&D (Engineering Research & Development) segment, we expect HCL Technologies to report a flattish growth in cc terms in Q1FY24 despite the ramp-up in its large deal wins. Along similar lines, margins are also expected to remain flat due to commitments made in the services business. While cross-currency tailwind is a positive, our focus would be on the management’s commentary on its TCV growth trajectory, ERS segment outlook, and whether the business retains its guidance of 6.5-8.5% growth in services revenue (6-8% overall growth) and 18-19% EBIT margins for FY24.
- July 12, 2023 09:09
TCS Q1 expectations
In-line with the overall sombre environment of the IT sector, we expect TCS to report a muted revenue growth for the quarter as it kick-starts the earnings season on 12 July. This is a direct result of slower deal pipeline conversions and project delays/cancellation this quarter, which in effect impacted its growth trajectory. Another adversity playing in is the wage hike effect which is expected to lead to a margin contraction of about 80-100 bps on a sequential basis. Thus, it is crucial to take cues from the management commentary on the overall demand visibility, weakness in specific segments, hiring plans and the client deal conversion cycle.
- July 12, 2023 09:07
Kotak Mutual Fund launches Kotak Quant Fund
Kotak Mutual Fund launched Kotak Quant Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following Quant based investing theme.
The scheme opens for public subscription starting from July 12 and will close on July 26. Investors can invest a minimum amount of ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 for purchase and Re 0.01 for switches. They can also invest through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) ₹500 (Subject to a minimum of 10 SIP installments of ₹500 each) during the NFO period.
- July 12, 2023 09:04
LSEG announces long-term agreement with IndusInd Bank
LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) has announced a long-term agreement with IndusInd Bank, one of India’s largest private sector banks, to support the bank’s digital transformation strategy.
- July 12, 2023 09:02
Stocks under F&O ban on Wednesday
BHEL
- DELTACORP
- GRANULES
- INDIACEM
- IBULHSGFIN
- MANAPPURAM
- PNB
- ZEE ENT
- July 12, 2023 08:59
Stocks to watch: Nazara Technologies, Delta Corporation and Zensar Technologies
According to analysts, gaming stocks such as Nazara Technologies, Delta Corporation and Zensar Technologies might come under pressure due to 28 per cent Goods and Service Tax.
The GST council on Tuesday decided to levy a 28 per cent GST on the full value of gaming , horse racing, and casinos. The move is seen as a setback for online gaming companies.
“Nazara Technologies Limited would like to clarify that this tax (28% GST) will apply only to the skill-based real money gaming segment of our business. The contribution of this segment to our overall consolidated revenues for the financial year FY23 was 5.2%,” Nazara said in an exchange notice.
- July 12, 2023 08:57
Stocks that will see action today
Adani group, Lupin, gaming stocks (Nazara Zensar, Delta), Happiest Minds, Indian Hotels, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Kalpataru, Schaeffler India, Usha Martin, Kinetic Engineering, 3i Infotech, STL, and Wanbury are some of the stocks that are expected to be in action today.
- July 12, 2023 08:47
Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat with positive bias
Domestic markets are expected to open on flat note on Wednesday. Analysts expect the market to continue the momentum, tracking positive global cues.
GIFT Nifty at 19,529 indicates a flat opening with a positive bias as Nifty futures on Tuesday closed at 19,500.
- July 12, 2023 08:43
Stock to buy today: Bharat Electronics
Bharat Electronics is likely to a fresh leg of rally in the coming days. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since April this year. The upmove paused in mid-June and the stock price has been consolidating since then. The 3.6 per cent rise on Tuesday signals that the overall uptrend can resume going forward.
Bharat Electronics’ share price can rise to ₹137-140 over the next couple of weeks. Immediate support is at ₹125. Below that, ₹123 – the 21-Day Moving Average is the next strong support. Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at ₹126.50.
- July 12, 2023 08:39
Day Trading Guide for July 12, 2023
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI.
