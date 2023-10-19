October 19, 2023 07:07

Asian stocks slipped following US peers lower, driven by the continued sell-off in Treasuries and increasing tensions in the Middle East.

Australian, Japanese and South Korean shares all fell over 1% in early trading while futures in Hong Kong also pointed to losses. Oil edged lower after rallying in its previous session with the US suspending some sanctions on Venezuelan output while gold extended gains amid demand for safe-haven assets. The precious metal has now risen over 4% in the last five days.

Australian and New Zealand bond yields surged while their US counterparts steadied in Asia trading following Wednesday’s gain. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said interest rates will have to stay at restrictive levels “for some time” to bring inflation back to the central bank’s target. (Bloomberg)