- October 19, 2023 07:07
Stock market live updates: Asia stocks slide, Wall Street ends lower
Asian stocks slipped following US peers lower, driven by the continued sell-off in Treasuries and increasing tensions in the Middle East.
Australian, Japanese and South Korean shares all fell over 1% in early trading while futures in Hong Kong also pointed to losses. Oil edged lower after rallying in its previous session with the US suspending some sanctions on Venezuelan output while gold extended gains amid demand for safe-haven assets. The precious metal has now risen over 4% in the last five days.
Australian and New Zealand bond yields surged while their US counterparts steadied in Asia trading following Wednesday’s gain. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said interest rates will have to stay at restrictive levels “for some time” to bring inflation back to the central bank’s target. (Bloomberg)
- October 19, 2023 07:03
Stock to buy today: Geojit Financial Services
The short-term outlook is bullish for Geojit Financial Services. The stock had surged over 5 per cent on Wednesday, when the broader market had declined. Immediate support is at ₹56.50. Below that, ₹54 is a slightly lower support.
The 21-day moving average is also poised near ₹54, and that makes it a strong support. Immediate resistance is at ₹59.50. But the chances are looking high for the stock to break this resistance and move higher. Read more.
- October 19, 2023 07:03
Day trading guide for October 19, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
