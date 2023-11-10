Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 10 November 2023.
- November 10, 2023 08:15
Stocks to Watch: Blue Jet Healthcare’s Mahad MIDC unit faces closure directive by MPCB
Blue Jet Healthcare: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board issued a closure direction for the Mahad MIDC unit under water and air pollution laws. The company cannot resume manufacturing activity till further orders from MPCB are received.
- November 10, 2023 08:14
Stocks to Watch: Infosys partners with Better Home & Finance for AI-driven mortgage service
Infosys: The company will collaborate with U.S.-based Better Home & Finance to offer mortgages as a service. The companies will offer an AI-driven mortgage white-label platform for banks and credit unions
- November 10, 2023 08:13
Stocks to Watch: Shoppers Stop’s Global SS Beauty Brands invests Rs 4 crore in Pahadi Goodness
Shoppers Stop: Unit Global SS Beauty Brands invested Rs 4 crore in Pahadi Goodness by way of subscription to 40,000 optionally convertible debentures, representing 33.33% of the equity share capital. The unit has the option to acquire an additional 17.67% of the equity capital in June 2025.
- November 10, 2023 08:12
Stocks to Watch: Garden Reach Shipbuilders bags Rs 840 crore contract for Ocean Research Vessel
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company received a letter of intent from NCPOR for the award of a contract towards the construction and delivery of an ocean research vessel. The total contract value is approximately Rs 840 crore
- November 10, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment silent on Puneet Goenka’s role amidst merger speculation with Sony India
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has not commented on speculations about Puneet Goenka’s role in merged company being under contention. The company recognises the value of the merger with Sony India and is committed to ensuring all parts of the scheme are addressed
- November 10, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel Long Products NSE shares to be suspended due to Tata Steel merger on November 17
Tata Steel Long Products: Trading of company shares on NSE to be suspended w.e.f. Nov. 17 on account of Tata Steel merger.
- November 10, 2023 08:10
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors receives Moody’s upgrade to Ba3 rating with positive outlook
Tata Motors: Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the company’s rating from B1 to Ba3. Moody’s also upgraded the company’s senior unsecured instrument ratings from B1 to Ba3 and has maintained a positive outlook on all ratings.
- November 10, 2023 08:09
Stocks to Watch: Morarjee Textiles workers end strike at Nagpur plant
Morarjee Textiles Limited : Company informed that that workers at the Company’s plant at Nagpur Called of the Strike
- November 10, 2023 08:06
Stocks to Watch: DroneAcharya introduces groundbreaking drone-based multi-gas sensing and mapping system
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited : Company is proud to unveil its newest environmental monitoring technology: the Drone-based Multi-Gas Sensing and Mapping System.
- November 10, 2023 08:05
Stocks to Watch: Goldstone Technologies to sell unused factory land in Telangana for Rs 35 crore
Goldstone Technologies Limited :Company Proposal to sell company’s unused factory land including factory structure tuated at Sy No.249 (Part), 250 {Part), 251 {Part) at Cherlapally Village, Ghatkesar Mandal, Kapra Municipality, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana, India, to Mr. Pabba Upender Gupta for a consideration not lower than INR 35,00,00,000/-
- November 10, 2023 08:04
Stocks to Watch: Ministry of Railways imposes Rs 7.5 crore penalty on Kinet Railway Solutions
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited : Ministry of Railways against one of the SPVs of RVNL viz. M/s. Kinet Railway Solutions Limited. Ministry of Railways has imposed penalty of Rs. 7.5 Crores on M/s. Kinet Railway Solutions Limited for violation of clause of Manufacturing cum Maintenance agreement (MCMA)
- November 10, 2023 08:03
Stocks to Watch: Infosys and Better Collaborate to deliver white-label mortgage as a service platform
INFOSYS LTD : Company and Better collaborate to offer Mortgage as a Service An integrated technology & operations white-labelled AI-driven platform to help banks and credit unions provide their customers seamless digital mortgage and home equity loan experiences
- November 10, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank gains RBI approval to make ICICI Securities a wholly-owned subsidiary
ICICI Bank Limited : Bank has received approval from Reserve Bank of India for making ICICI Securities a wholly owned subsidiary, subject to certain conditions. Certain other statutory/regulatory approval(s), as required under applicable laws, are awaited
- November 10, 2023 08:01
Stocks to Watch: Electronics Mart India opens new ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ store in Andhra Pradesh
Electronics Mart India Limited : Company has commenced the commercial operation of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on 09th November 2023 at No. 1-47-5, Sy No: 171, Ward-Block-1-47, Kadakatla, Tadepalligudem, West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh - 534102
- November 10, 2023 08:00
Stocks to Watch: Techknowgreen Solutions partners with Society for Indoor Environment for R&D initiatives
Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd : Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Society for Indoor Environment, a non-government organisation to pursue and promote Research and Development (R&D) in activities including indoor air environment and sustainability.
- November 10, 2023 07:59
Stocks to Watch: Xelpmoc Design & Tech increases investment in One Point Six Technologies
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited : Company Further investment in securities of One Point Six Technologies Private Limited, one of the Investee Companies. which is in Media Tech Company
- November 10, 2023 07:58
Stocks to Watch: G R Infraprojects secures L-1 bid for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ropeway Project in Katra
G R Infraprojects Limited : Company has emerged as L‐1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 09th November 2023 for the tender invited by RITES on behalf of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra (J&K) for “Design, Engineering, Construction, Development, Finance, Operation & Maintenance of Passenger Ropeway between Tarakote & Sanjichhat at Katra (J&K), on BOOT Basis”. worth of 200.00 Crores
- November 10, 2023 07:58
Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank launches mega loan mela schemes for construction equipments
- November 10, 2023 07:57
Stocks to Watch: HAL and Airbus Collaborate to establish MRO facilities for A-320 family aircraft
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd : Company and Airbus have signed a contract for establishing MRO facilities for A-320 family of aircraft during a function in New Delhi today
- November 10, 2023 07:56
Stocks to Watch: Aster DM Healthcare establishes wholly-owned subsidiary Aster Shared Services Centre
Aster DM Healthcare Limited : Company has incorporated Aster Shared Services Centre Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary Company in India on November 08, 2023.The main object of ASSCPL is to provide software solutions for information technology, telecommunications, other technology driven segments, back-office support services/ outsourcing services for all functions including human resources, finance, billing, accounts payable, accounts receivable, information technology, payroll, procurement, revenue cycle management and such other ancillary services in India and abroad.
- November 10, 2023 07:53
IPO Watch: Listing of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd on 10th November, 2023
Symbol: ESAFSFB
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544020
ISIN: INE818W01011
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 60/- per share
- November 10, 2023 07:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 10.11.2023
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Water supply)
StoneCo Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- FinTech)
- November 10, 2023 07:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 10.11.2023
12:30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.0% vs Previous: 0.2%)
12:30 U.K. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.1% vs Previous: -0.7%)
17:30 INDIA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 4.2% vs Previous: 10.3%)
17:30 INDIA Manufacturing Production y/y (Expected: 3.8% vs Previous: 9.3%)
20:30 U.S Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 63.4 vs Previous: 63.8)
- November 10, 2023 07:51
Share Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 10-Nov-2023
CHAMBALFERT
DELTACORP
GNFC
MCX
- November 10, 2023 07:50
Stocks to Watch: BSE- listed Moneyboxx to enter Gujarat by year-end, southern region next year
BSE-listed Moneyboxx Finance Ltd, which finances livestock farmers, plans to expand its footprint to Gujarat by the year-end and southern States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana by next year.
- November 10, 2023 07:42
Stock Recommendations: Shree Cement (Hold)
Shree Cement’s reported volume grew by 10 per cent to 8.20 mtpa, driven by higher demand. Moreover, the company’s capacity expansion plan is progressing well and these capacities would commence operations in a phased manner over Q3-FY24-Q2-FY25. The said capacities coming on stream and ramp up of recently commissioned capacity in the East region (3 mtpa)would drive the company’s volume growth moving ahead.
- November 10, 2023 07:40
Stock Recommendations: IRCTC (Hold)
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) revenues increased by 23.5 per cent y-o-y primarily led by 29 per cent y-o-y increase in catering and 63 per cent y-o-y growth in Tourism revenues. There is a pipeline of 200 trains for train side vending and 451 Vande Bharat trains can be added in the coming years. As a result we are building robust growth in catering and Tourism revenues resulting in CAGR growth of 18 per cent and 29 per cent over FY23-FY25.
- November 10, 2023 07:38
Buzzing Stocks: Stocks that will see action today: November 10, 2023
EASF Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Reliance Industries, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, ESAF Small Finance Bank, GR Infraprojects, Coal India, ONGC, LIC, Hindalco, M&M, SAIL, Blue Jet Healthcare, HAL, Garden Reach, HUDCO
- November 10, 2023 07:31
Policy Initiatives: India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to address defence, tech, and global conflicts
The India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Friday is set to focus on bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence & security and technology value chain as well as pressing global matters, including the on-going Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will co-chair the dialogue with their counterparts, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Jaishankar and Singh will also hold bilateral talks with Blinken and Austin, respectively.
- November 10, 2023 07:09
Technicals: Day trading guide for November 10, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- November 10, 2023 07:07
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: KFin Technologies (₹509.6)
KFin Technologies’ stock has been moving in a sideways trend since mid-September. It was largely oscillating between ₹445 and ₹490. On Thursday, the stock broke out of the resistance at ₹490, opening the door for further upside. We expect the stock to rally especially on Friday. Hence, the stock of KFin Technologies can be considered for intraday buy trades.
- November 10, 2023 07:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Asia’s equities weaken in response to Powell’s hawkish tone
Asian equities experience a downturn following Jerome Powell’s caution regarding the possibility of further interest rate hikes, which has subdued the enthusiasm in both stocks and bonds, leading investors to favour the dollar.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 index witnessed a decline of 1.12%, equivalent to 366.55 points, settling at 32,279.91. Concurrently, the TOPIX index showed a 0.82% drop, translating to a decrease of 19.16 points to reach 2,315.22. South Korea’s KOSPI experienced a decline of 1.09%, shedding 26.36 points to close at 2,400.72, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 also registered a 0.56% decrease, with a loss of 39.60 points, ending the day at 6,975.30 points.
In parallel, the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated by 220.33 points, equivalent to a 0.65% decline, to conclude at 33,891.94, and the S&P 500 saw a loss of 35.43 points, representing a 0.81% decrease, closing at 4,347.35. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite reported a decrease of 128.97 points, reflecting a 0.94% drop, with a closing value of 13,521.45.
The yield on Treasury bonds increased on Thursday, with the two-year yield surpassing 5%, and both the five-year and 10-year rates rising by more than 10 basis points.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s remarks, which implied a more hawkish stance, conveyed that central bank officials are ready to tighten monetary policy further if necessary.
- November 10, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Federal Reserve’s Powell stirs concerns: U.S. stocks decline on inflation fears
U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, snapping the longest winning streaks for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in two years, as Treasury yields climbed after a disappointing auction of 30-year bonds and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Powell said central bank officials “are not confident” interest rates are high enough to tame inflation, and may not get much more help from improvements in the supply of goods, services and labour.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 220.33 points, or 0.65%, to 33,891.94, the S&P 500 lost 35.43 points, or 0.81 %, to 4,347.35 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 128.97 points, or 0.94 %, to 13,521.45. - Reuters
