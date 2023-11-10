November 10, 2023 07:31

The India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Friday is set to focus on bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence & security and technology value chain as well as pressing global matters, including the on-going Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will co-chair the dialogue with their counterparts, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jaishankar and Singh will also hold bilateral talks with Blinken and Austin, respectively.