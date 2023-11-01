November 01, 2023 07:53

AMINES & PLASTICIZERS LTD : Company has received ‘Three Star Export House’ Status Holder Certificate from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India

Cantabil Retail India Limited : company has opened 16 New Showrooms/ Shops at different location in India during the month of October 2023.Now total number of Showrooms/ Shops of the Company stands at 498

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd : Company has entered into a cobrand agreement with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. And also entered into an agreement with Toshiba Software (India) Private Limited. for Customer Services worth of INR 56.8 lac

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd : Company has opened Branch office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and has secured the Trade Licence for carrying out its operations.

Repco Home Finance Limited : Board meeting to be held on 06 Nov 2023 Proposal for raising of funds by issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and Commercial Paper CPs) upto an amount of Rs.250 crore and Rs.200 crore respectively on private placement in one or more tranches

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd : Company launches Aster Whitefield Hospital, a 506-bed MultiSpecialty Hospital at Whitefield.Aster Whitefield Hospital will offer Aster’s Centres of Excellence in Oncology, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Gastroenterology, Women & Child care and more bringing international.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd : Company have come together to launch the co-branded ‘Reliance SBI Card

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd : Company as received and accepted a Domestic Purchase Order for the Supply, Implementation & Maintenance of Trade Finance & Supply Chain Finance Solution for 5 years . The aggregate value of the aforesaid purchase order is Rs.18,00,00,000/-

Mankind Pharma Ltd : Board approved that scheme of Amalgamation (“Scheme”) between Shree Jee Laboratory Private Limited, JPR Labs Private Limited and Jaspack Industries Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, with the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors subject to requisite approvals/consents

GMM Pfaudler Ltd : Company had disclosed entering into an agreement to acquire Professional Mixing Equipment Inc. (“MixPro”). The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition of MixPro was October 2023.due to certain operational delays, the aforesaid acquisition is expected to be completed by November 30, 2023.

HIMACHAL FIBRES LIMITED : Company on 30.10.2023 has paid off all its secured loans. Now the assets of the company are released from all charges of secured lenders.

Paisalo Digital Limited : Board meeting to be held on 02 Nov 2023 to consider and issue Listed/Unlisted Non-Convertible Debt Securities/Commercial Papers through Private Placement Basis.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited : Company have accorded its approval for Equity Investment in Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL), a Joint venture company, from original approval of Investment Rs1,184.20 crore to revised requirement of Rs 2,169.67crore (±10%) subject to grant of Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) Approval.

ALAN SCOT ENTERPRISES LTD : Board approved Acquiring minority stake of 24% at Rs.48 lakhs in M/s Zubi Infotech Pvt. Ltd. also in Satwik Himalayan Products Pvt. Ltd. and in M/s Metastar Media Private Limited.

Artson Engineering Limited : Company has received purchase order for Rs. 11.74 Crores from Andritz Technologies Private Limited for Manufacture & Supply of BED Heat Exchangers - 24 Nos ( MOC - SS 316 L ) with in 40 Weeks

Inox wind Energy Limited : Company by its promoter Inox Wind Energy Limited, raising ~ Rs. 800 crores. The transaction was executed via block deals on the stock exchanges and witnessed participation by several marquee long-only domestic and foreign institutional investors.

CSB Bank Ltd : Bank entered into an agreement with Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (“OFSS”) for procurement of the new Core Banking Solution (CBS) for the Bank.

NBCC (India) Limited : Company received work order worth ₹ 100.79 crores for Providing and fixing LED Flood Light in Dampa Tiger Reserve Forest

PVP Ventures Limited : Company has completed the sale of its subsidiaries, PVP Global Ventures Private Limited, and PVP Media Ventures Private Limited, upon obtaining approval from its shareholders vide postal ballot concluded on 30 Sep 2023

Arihant Superstructures Limited : Board meeting to be held on 07 Nov 2023 to Consider and approve fund raising by way of issue of share warrants or any other securities through private placement/preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and/ or combination

Khazanchi Jewellers Limited : Board informed that they are launching luxurious addition to exquisite range of Jewelry offerings - Lab-Grown Diamonds, also known as CVD diamonds. And also They have been authorized as sole distributor in Tamilnadu for sale of 22K Gold Jewelry, with freshwater pearls and Swarovski Zirconia manufactured by Gunjan Jewels Private Limited.

ITC Limited : Company has today acquired 2,286 Equity Shares of ` 10/- each of Delectable Technologies Private Limited (‘Delectable’) with this acquisition, the Company’s shareholding in Delectable aggregates 39.32% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.

G R Infraprojects Limited : Company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement dated 31st October 2023 with Aadharshila Infratech Private Limited for transfer of 21% Equity shares being held by G R Infraprojects Limited in its wholly owned subsidiary namely Nagaur Mukundgarh Highways Private Limited (“NMHPL”) for Consideration of Rs.111,658,323 /‐

Capital Trade Links Limited : Board meeting to be held on 07 Nov 2023 to consider to raise the funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities by such method as may deem suitable to the board of the company

DCWLimited : Company has commissioned its project of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) expansion by 10,000 MT at Sahupuram Plant, Tamilnadu. The Company expects to ramp up the production and commercialise the incremental volumes in a phased manner. With this expansion, the total production capacity of CPVC Division of the Company has increased to 20,000 MT.

FAZE THREE Autofab Limited : Company is in receipt of the Delisting Order dated October 31, 2023, approving the delisting of equity shares of the Company from the stock exchange where Equity Shares are presently listed i.e., BSE Limited (“BSE”). Accordingly, the trading in the equity shares of the Company will be discontinued from BSE Limited w.e.f. , November 7, 2023. i. e. w.e.f. the closing hours of trading on November 6, 2023.

LUPIN LIMITED : The company received an EIR from the U.S. FDA for the Mandideep Unit-2 manufacturing facility. The inspection closed with the facility receiving the classification ‘No Action Indicated’

Elpro International Limited : Company has acquired equity shares of PI Industries Limited and Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Bondada Engineering Ltd : Company has received a work order from M/s. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited for Setting up of 2MW Solar PV Projects ‘on Build Own Operate and Transfer basis, amounting to Rs. 24,27,36,621/-

360 ONE WAM LIMITED : Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of ‘360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Limited’.this new company carry out alternates asset management business, which is not outside the main line of business of the Company and its other subsidiaries

United Spirits Limited : Company has closed its factory operations at the manufacturing unit located at Rosa, Village Rousarkothi, Post Rousarkothi, Dist. Shahjanpur, UP – 242406 (“Unit”).Unit is a 200 plus year old factory which has very old infrastructure and depleted machinery with age old technology.

Tata Consumers: The company will merge three subsidiaries—NourishCo Beverages, Tata SmartFoodz, and Tata Consumer Soulfull Private—with itself. L. Krishnakumar, the Executive Director and Group CFO, resigned effective the close of business hours on Oct. 31, 2023. Navaneel Kar, President and Head of India Sales, submits his resignation w.e.f. Nov. 17. Current Senior CP of Strategy and M&A Punit Gupta to assume the role of head of sales India

Mahanagar Gas: M. V. Iyer has ceased to be the Director and Chairman of the Company, w.e.f. Oct. 31. The board appoints Sandeep Kumar Gupta as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, designated as Chairman of the Company, with immediate effect

JSW Energy: Prashant Jain to step down from the position of Joint Managing Director and CEO and Key Managerial Person of the company. Jain will serve his current position till Jan. 31, 2024

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company made further investment by acquiring an additional equity stake of 6.86% in SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences, a subsidiary company, bringing the company’s total shareholding to 69.30%. Shares were acquired at Rs 221.99 apiece at a total acquisition cost of Rs 26.63 crore

Tejas Networks: The company received government approval to appoint Anand S. Athreya as Executive Director (Managing Director and CEO Designate) from April 21, 2023 to June 20, 2023 and as Managing Director and CEO from June 21, 2023 to April 20, 2028

Ethos: The company approved the floor price for its preliminary placement at Rs. 1,627.49 per equity share. The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price, as calculated for the issue

Adani Ports and SEZ: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Logistics, subscribed to a 50% stake in Veracity Supply Chain Private, which was incorporated on Oct. 31, 2023. VSCPL was incorporated to provide last-mile connectivity to customers from ICDs powered by a digital transport management system. The cost of acquisition stood at Rs 5 lakhs

Power Mech: The company received an award worth Rs 355 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals. Order related to erection, commissioning and trial at the BHEU client’s stores or storage yard, transportation to the site and handing over of the boiler and its auxiliaries, power cycle piping, and steam turbine generators of units 1 and 2 at 2x660 MW NTPC, Talcher, Odisha

Oberoi Realty: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sight Realty, executed a SPA and divested its entire 33% stake in JV Metropark Infratech and Realty Developments for a consideration of Rs 55.19 lakh. The buyer, Dipak Sharma, is an existing shareholder of the JV.