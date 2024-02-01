February 01, 2024 09:04

Thomas Cook: Net Profit at Rs 82.4 cr vs Rs 18.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 1893 cr vs Rs 1536 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Ratnaveer: Net Profit at Rs 9.3 cr vs Rs 3.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 190 cr vs Rs 107 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Udaipur Cement: Net Profit at Rs 25.3 cr vs Rs 3.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 299 cr vs Rs 238 cr (QoQ) (Positive)

JSPL: Net profit at ₹1,928 cr vs poll of ₹945 cr, Revenue at Rs 11701 cr vs Rs 12178 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Godrej CP: Net profit at ₹581.0 cr vs poll of ₹565 cr, Revenue at Rs 3660 cr vs Rs 3599 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Shree Cem: Net Profit at Rs 734.0 cr vs Rs 277.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 4900.0 cr vs Rs 4069.0 cr (YoY) (Positive)

IRB Infra: Net Profit at Rs 187 cr vs Rs 141 cr, Revenue at Rs 1968 cr vs Rs 1514 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Swan Energy: Net Profit at Rs 220 cr vs Rs 165 cr, Revenue at Rs 1591 cr vs Rs 1222 cr (QoQ) (Positive)

Uttam Sugar: Net Profit at Rs 47.5 cr vs Rs 26.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 517 cr vs Rs 472 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Ajanta Pharma: Net Profit at Rs 210 cr vs Rs 135 cr, Revenue at Rs 1105 cr vs Rs 972 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Relaxo: Net Profit at Rs 38.6 cr vs Rs 30.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 713 cr vs Rs 681 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Heldelberg: Net Profit at Rs 31.4 cr vs Rs 5.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 607 cr vs Rs 540 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Data Patterns: Net Profit at Rs 51 cr vs Rs 33 cr, Revenue at Rs 139 cr vs Rs 111 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Mankind Pharma: Net Profit at Rs 607 cr vs Rs 437.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 2607 cr vs Rs 2091 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Paras Defence: Company gets optical periscopes contract from Defence Ministry; to complete delivery by FY25 (Positive)

Kaynes tech: Nanotech company DigiLens announces partnership with company for scaling waveguide manufacturing. (Positive)

Cochin Shipyard: Company has secured an international order worth of Rs 500 crore for a hybrid Service Operation Vessel (SOV) from a European client. (Positive)

Havells India: Company introduced the first made in India energy-efficient Heat Pump Water Heater, providing up to 75% energy savings. (Positive)

Ambuja Cem: Company is aiming to double its capacity and achieve an EBITDA per ton of Rs. 1450+. (Positive)

Infosys: Company partneed with Musgrave, Ireland’s top food retail company, to lead cognitive first IT transformation. (Positive)

Vikas Lifecare: Company expands with the incorporation of Vikas Lifecare LLC in Dubai, UAE. (Positive)

Borosil: Company has commissioned a new borosilicate glass furnace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with a production capacity of 25 tonnes per day. (Positive)

Olectra Greentech: Company has a Net order book of electric buses stands at 8,088 striving to meet the target of delivering 650 electric buses for the year. (Positive)

Gujarat Gas: Company signs MoU with HPCL for liquid fuels & CNG facilities (Positive)

Aviation Companies: Jet Fuel (ATF) price cut to ₹1.00 lk/kL from ₹1.01 lk/kL in Delhi (Positive)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Company and Pfizer join forces to introduce Abrocitinib in India (Positive)

Deepak Nitrite: Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to invest around 9,000 Crores in establishing projects at Dahej, Gujarat (Positive)

DCAL: Company has been awarded the “Attestation of Inspection” by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (Positive)

Balaji Amines: Net Profit at Rs 55.6 cr vs Rs 83.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 383 cr vs Rs 586 cr (YoY). (Neutral)

Kamat Hotels: Net Profit at Rs 43 cr vs Rs 35 cr, Revenue at Rs 86 cr vs Rs 84 cr (YoY). (Neutral)

DCM Shriram: Net Profit at Rs 240.0 cr vs Rs 342.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 3125 cr vs Rs 3354 cr (YoY). (Neutral)

Amara Raja: Net Profit at Rs 255 cr vs Rs 222 cr, Revenue at Rs 3044 cr vs Rs 2638 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Nilkamal: Net Profit at Rs 29.4 cr vs Rs 33.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 803 cr vs Rs 754 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Lux Ind: Net Profit at Rs 20.2 cr vs Rs 18.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 447 cr vs Rs 459 cr

GMR Airports: Net loss at Rs 317 cr vs profit of Rs 191 cr, Revenue at Rs 2227 cr vs Rs 1761 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Nestle: Varun Sethuraman to succeed Gopichandar Jagatheesa as BEO of Cereals Business (Neutral)

PCBL: Company has acquired 212,172 shares of M/s. Aquapharm Chemicals Private Limited, making ACPL a subsidiary of PCBL (Neutral)

Federal-Mogul Goetze: Company appoints T Kannan as MD for 3 years effective February 1 (Neutral)

United Spirits: Company has announced the closure of its factory operations at the Udaipur, Rajasthan manufacturing unit. (Neutral)

Triveni: Company has announced the acquisition of up to 26% of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd.’s voting share capital at a price of INR 262.15 per share. (Neutral)

Ultratech: Moody’s affirms UltraTech Cement’s Baa3 ratings; outlook stable. (Neutral)

Indus Towers: KKR, CPP Likely to Sell Shares in Indus Towers via Block Deal, sources to CNBC. (Neutral)

Bajaj Finance: Rakesh Bhatt resigns as executive director of the company w.e.f. January 31, 2024 (Neutral)

PayTM: Payments Bank barred from accepting deposits post-Feb 29 due to non-compliances. (Negative)

Westlife: Net Profit at Rs 17.2 cr versus profit Rs 36.4 crore; revenue declines 2% to Rs 600.0 crore (Negative