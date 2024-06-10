June 10, 2024 08:34

Wall Street stocks ended slightly lower on Friday in volatile trading after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data pointed to a robust economy but provoked worries the Federal Reserve may wait longer to cut interest rates than many investors had hoped. The U.S. economy generated about 272,000 jobs in May, far more than the 185,000 analysts had forecast. The unemployment rate inched up to 4%. For the week, the S&P 500 gained 1.32%, Nasdaq rose 2.38%, and the Dow added 0.29%.

Traders now see a 56% chance of a September rate reduction, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. Investors will eye U.S. inflation data next week and the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which ends on June 12.

The U.S. economy expanded in the late spring, a Federal Reserve survey found, but persistent inflation, high interest rates and political uncertainty caused businesses to turn “somewhat more pessimistic.”

The latest findings in the Beige Book suggest the economy is unlikely to speed up until inflation slows further and the Fed is able to cut high U.S. interest rates. The 2024 presidential election also appears to be weighing on the economy, the survey indicated.

Moody’s Ratings has placed the long-term debt ratings of Old National Bancorp. and several other U.S. regional banks on review for downgrade amid concerns over commercial real-estate exposure.

U.S. technology stocks just posted their largest weekly inflows in nine weeks, with the sector seeing a comeback after its megacap-led rally lost steam by the end of May, strategists at BofA Global Research said Friday. Tech stocks saw inflows of nearly $1 billion in the week ending Wednesday, the highest in more than two months, after experiencing the same amount of outflows the previous week

U.S. household wealth rose to a record of more than $160 trillion in the first three months of 2024 led by the stock market’s record run and gains in real estate, Federal Reserve data showed on Friday. Household net worth rose 3.2%, or by $5.1 trillion, with the appreciation of equity holdings accounting for the lion’s share of the gain at $3.8 trillion.

The Japanese economy shrank at almost the same pace as initially estimated in the January-March quarter due to slow spending by households and companies, revised government data showed Monday. Real gross domestic product contracted 1.8% on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a 2.0% contraction recorded in the preliminary estimates released in mid-May. It shrank 0.5% from the previous quarter.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called snap legislative elections for later this month after he was beaten in the European Union vote by Marine Le Pen’s far-right party.

Asian stocks fell on Monday as traders heavily cut back on bets for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year given a still-tight U.S. labour market, while a snap election call in France sparked wider political concerns. Australia, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets were closed for public holidays.

Nifty rose for the third consecutive session on Friday to close with the gains of 469 points to close at 23290.15 as the NDA government’s formation gets closer. One can maintain a bullish stance with a stop loss of 22780 level. Targets are 23800 – 24100 levels in the next few weeks. In case the Nifty fails to sustain above 22780 then it would be forming a triangle and it could spend a few week’s time in the band of 23338 to 21281. Participants will watch the composition of the council of ministers in the new NDA Govt and the outcome of the US Fed meet on June 12 for further cues on the direction of the markets.