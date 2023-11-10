November 10, 2023 16:21

The rupee declined 4 paise to settle at its lifetime low of 83.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking an upward movement in crude oil prices and foreign capital outflows.

Forex traders said investors were awaiting industrial output and inflation data on the domestic front amid a weak American currency overseas and positive cues from equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.28 and plunged to 83.49 against the greenback during intra-day.