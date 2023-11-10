Stock Market| Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 10 November 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- November 10, 2023 16:21
Market updates: Rupee falls 4 paisa to settle at all-time low of 83.33 against US dollar
The rupee declined 4 paise to settle at its lifetime low of 83.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking an upward movement in crude oil prices and foreign capital outflows.
Forex traders said investors were awaiting industrial output and inflation data on the domestic front amid a weak American currency overseas and positive cues from equity markets.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.28 and plunged to 83.49 against the greenback during intra-day.
- November 10, 2023 15:58
Market live news: Steel Authority of India said its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹1,240.66 crore as against loss of ₹385.82 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 10, 2023 15:57
Stock market live updates: Khadim India reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹1.79 crore as against ₹5.02 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 10, 2023 15:57
Stocks in news: Hindustan Oil Exploration reported its standalone net profit for the period ended September 2023 at ₹38.74 crore as against ₹6.56 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 10, 2023 15:57
Stock market live updates: Rama Steel Tubes reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹4 crore as against ₹1.66 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 10, 2023 15:53
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher
Indian shares rose for a second consecutive week on Friday, led by energy stocks as oil prices fell, even as hawkish US Federal Reserve remarks reignited rate worries and dragged Asian peers.
The NSE Nifty 50 index added 1.01 per cent for the week, while S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.84 per cent.
The Nifty 50 closed 0.15 per cent higher at 19,425.35 on Friday, while the Sensex rose 0.11 per cent to 64,904.68.
Information technology (IT) companies, which earn a significant share of revenue from the US, fell 0.26 per cent after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank was not confident that interest rates are high enough to tame inflation.
The more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps logged 3.09 per cent and 2.89 per cent weekly gains, respectively, posting their best week in two months amid persistent retail inflows.
- November 10, 2023 15:25
Stock market live updates: Kuantum Papers Q2 net profit at ₹42.65 crore, stock edges down on NSE
Kuantum Papers reported a net profit of ₹42.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, as against ₹52.66 crore in the same previous quarter. The stock trades at ₹172.50 on the NSE, down by 0.86 per cent.
- November 10, 2023 15:22
Stock market live updates: Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 net profit at ₹71.42 crore, stock up on NSE
Techno Electric & Engineering has reported standalone net profit of ₹71.42 crore for the quarter ended September 2023, as against ₹58.88 crore in the same previous quarter. The stock has risen by 2.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹589.85.
- November 10, 2023 15:18
Stock market live updates: Anna Infrastructures Chief Financial Officer Amit Boss has resigned, the stock rises by 4.99% on BSE
- November 10, 2023 15:10
Stock market live updates: SUV volumes hit a historic high of more than 2 lakh units in October
With a festive boost and easing of production constraints, SUVs posted significant growth with volumes reaching record highs in the country as October witnessed monthly volumes of more than two lakh units. In October 2023, total sales of SUVs (including all segments) stood at about 1.98 lakh units when compared with 1.41 lakh units in October 2022, an increase of 40 per cent. Read more
- November 10, 2023 15:07
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers
NTPC (2.16%); ONGC (1.32%); Tata Consumers (1.27%); Tech Mahindra (1.20%); Ultratech Cement (0.95%)
Major losers:
Hero Motocorp (-2.14%); M&M (-1.74%); Titan (-1.11%); HCL Tech (-1.11%); Dr Reddy (-0.92%)
- November 10, 2023 15:06
Stock market live updates: Goldstone Technologies has entered into an agreement with German e-mobility major Quantron AG for a joint venture company in Germany
- November 10, 2023 15:05
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at 3 pm
Of the 3,777 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,817 advanced, against 1,811 stocks that declined; 149 stocks remain unchanged. While 221 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 30 hit a 52-week low.
- November 10, 2023 15:00
Stock market live updates: HUDCO Q2 net profit up at ₹451.69 crore, stock rises on NSE
Housing & Urban Development Corporation reported a standalone net profit of ₹451.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, as against ₹396.35 crore in the same previous quarter. The stock rises by 2.27% on the NSE, trading at ₹81.25.
- November 10, 2023 14:56
Stock market live updates: LIC’s Q2 earnings seen muted on decline in VNB margins
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is expected to post muted results for Q2 FY24 owing to compression in VNB (value of new business) margins across the sector on the back of decline in the share of high-margin non-participatory products.
However, overall premium growth is expected to remain steady led by a broad-based growth, especially in protection, retail, and annuity products. Read more
- November 10, 2023 14:46
Stock market live updates: Tarapur Transformers Chief Financial Officer Kanji Dayabhai Chavda resigns
- November 10, 2023 14:44
Stock market live updates: Unistar Multimedia MD resigns, stock down 1.15% on BSE
Unistar Multimedia said its Managing Director Naman Bhanubhai Shah has tendered his resignation with effect from November 10, 2023. The stock is down by 1.15% on the BSE, trading at ₹14.59.
- November 10, 2023 14:41
Stock market live updates: Time Technoplast Q2 standalone net profit at ₹34.62 crore, stock up nearly 2 per cent
Time Technoplast Ltd reported a standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹34.62 crore, as against ₹23.90 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The stock rose by 1.90 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹166.05.
- November 10, 2023 14:25
Stock market live updates: Shriram Properties standalone net profit at ₹1,315 lakh, stock edges lower
Shriram Properties Ltd reported standalone net profit at at ₹1,315 lakh for the quarter ended September 2023, as against ₹78 lakh in the same quarter of the previous year. The stock has declined by 0.94 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹105.20.
- November 10, 2023 14:21
Stock market live updates: Thejo Engg Q2 net profit at ₹10.85 crore, stock up 7.08 per cent on NSE
Thejo Engineering reported a standalone net profit of ₹10.85 crore for the quarter ended September 2023, as against ₹6.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The stock has surged by 7.08 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹1,892.10.
- November 10, 2023 14:18
Stock market live updates: Welspun Corp associate company East Pipes inks contract for manufacture and supply of large diameter steel pipes with Saudi Aramco
Welspun Corp Ltd said its associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has signed a contract for the manufacture and supply of large diameter steel pipes with Saudi Aramco. The total value exceeds SAR 440 million (approx. INR 1,000 crore) inclusive of value-added tax.
The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the second and third quarter of the financial year 2024-2025. The duration of the contract is 13 months. This order is in addition to the announcement made by Welspun Corp in May 2023 for the landmark SAR 1.8 billion (Approx ~INR 4,000 crore) contract with Aramco.
- November 10, 2023 14:12
Stock market live updates: Hindalco Industries Q2 net profit flat at ₹2,196 crore, stock edges lower
Hindalco Industries reported Q2 FY24 net profit at ₹2,196 crore, flat y-o-y and consolidated EBITDA at ₹6,096 crore, up 6 per cent y-o-y. The stock trades at ₹484 on the NSE, down by 0.09 per cent.
- November 10, 2023 14:09
Stock market live updates: Anjani Portland Cement narrows Q2 net loss at ₹6.42 crore, share trades lower
Anjani Portland Cement has reported standalone net loss at ₹6.42 crore for the period ended September 2023, as against loss of ₹10.66 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The stock trades at ₹217.10 on the NSE, down by 1.94%.
- November 10, 2023 14:06
Stock market live updates: Apollo Micro Systems Q2 net profit up at ₹6.62 crore, stock gains 1.41% on NSE
Apollo Micro Systems reported a net profit of ₹6.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, as against ₹3.28 crore in the same previous quarter. The stock rose by 1.41 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹114.80.
- November 10, 2023 13:59
Stock market live updates: IPCA Laboratories has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, stock up at ₹1,050.50 on NSE
- November 10, 2023 13:55
Stock market live updates: Kennametal India Q2 PAT drops 45 per cent to 17.1 crore
Kennametal India posted a net profit of Rs 17.1 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2023, down 45.7 per cent on the Rs 31.5 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
On a sequential basis, net profit fell by 8.55 per cent. Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 26.2 crore, compared to Rs 39.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. For more
- November 10, 2023 13:45
Stock market live updates: M&M consolidated net profit up 6 per cent at Rs 2,348 crore in September quarter The company said that the auto sector was grow
Mahindra and Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,348 crore in the September quarter, up 6 per cent on year, while revenue rose 15 per cent to Rs 34,436 crore.
The growth was led by the automotive sector, with revenues from the SUV segment up 28 per cent. It gained 90 bps in market share at 19.9 per cent. Read more
The auto segment volumes were 18 per cent higher in the quarter at 2.1 lakh units.
- November 10, 2023 13:19
Share Market Live Updates: Shilpa Medicare concludes USFDA inspection in Telangana with 10 observations; stock rises 4.95% on NSE
Shilpa Medicare informed the exchange that the USFDA’s inspection in Telangana has ended with ten 483 observations. The stock trades at ₹375 on the NSE, up by 4.95%.
- November 10, 2023 13:17
Share Market Live Updates: Si Capital & Financial Services to raise ₹89 lakh via NCDs; stock surges 4.78% on BSE
The board of Si Capital & Financial Services has approved fund-raising proposal by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures up to maximum amount of ₹89 lakh by way of private placement. The stock rises by 4.78% on the BSE, trading at ₹29.80.
- November 10, 2023 13:15
Share Market Live Updates: Intellect Design Arena appoints Rob Manders to growth advisory board; stock dips 0.66% on NSE
Intellect Design Arena Ltd has announced the appointment of Rob Manders to its Growth Advisory Board. The stock trades at ₹660.90 on the NSE, down by 0.66%.
- November 10, 2023 13:08
Share Market Live Updates: Major stocks that hit 52-week high
Cartrade Tech (16.94%)
Venus Remedies (15.01%)
Antony Waste Handling Cell (13.80%)
Kothari Petrochemicals (13.20%)
Sharda Motor Industries (11.91%)
- November 10, 2023 13:07
Stock Market Live Updates: SIL Investments Q2 net profit declines to ₹9.65 crore; stock gains 1.99% on NSE
SIL Investments Ltd reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹9.65 crore as against ₹13.80 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock rises by 1.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹369.40.
- November 10, 2023 13:06
Share Market Live Updates: Kirloskar Electric Q2 net profit slides to ₹5.66 crore, stock dips 0.65% on NSE
Kirloskar Electric Company reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹5.66 crore as against ₹15.53 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock trades at ₹121.80 on the NSE, down by 0.65%.
- November 10, 2023 12:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Gillanders Arbuthnot Q2 net profit at ₹11.88 crore; stock drops 2.58%
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹11.88 crore as against ₹23.28 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock falls by 2.58% on the NSE, trading at ₹94.50.
- November 10, 2023 12:52
Share Market Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 net profit at ₹2,483.97 crore; stock dips 1.13%
Mahindra & Mahindra reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹2,483.97 crore as against ₹3,021.38 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock declines by 1.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,534.50.
- November 10, 2023 12:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Dhanlaxmi Bank reports net profit of ₹51.46 crore in H1, strock trades down 3.67%
Dhanlaxmi Bank declared the financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2023. Bank recorded net profit of ₹51.46 crore in HI of FY 2023-24, against the net loss of ₹10.54 crore for the same period of last financial year. The stock trades at ₹28.05 on the BSE, down by 3.67%.
- November 10, 2023 12:31
Mid-day Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade weak after Powell’s caution
On Friday, Indian shares mirrored a global decline, responding to comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressing uncertainty about interest rates effectively combating inflation. By 12:20 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 0.06% to 19,383.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.09% to 64,776.69. Sonata Software hit a 52-week high at Rs 1,317.55, trading at Rs 1,313.45, up by 0.69%, with an interim dividend of Rs 7 announced on November 7, 2023. Top tech stocks at noon included TCS, Infy, Wipro, TechM, and HCL Tech. At BSE noon trade, 1,834 stocks advanced, 1,626 declined, and 167 remained unchanged.”
“Key movements at noon on November 10, 2023, revealed 195 stocks hitting a 52-week high, while 27 touched a low. On NSE, major gainers included Adani Ports, ONGC, HDFC Life, NTPC, and Tata Consumers. Major losers were M&M, Apollo Hospitals, HCL Tech, Titan, and Hero Motocorp.
- November 10, 2023 12:24
Share Market Live Updates: Coal India shares dip slightly to Rs 323.45 after hitting 52-week high of Rs 326.10
After hitting 52-week high of Rs 326.10, COAL India shares marginally down by 0.02 p.c., trading at Rs 323.45
- November 10, 2023 12:22
IPO Watch: ESAF Small Finance Bank shares debut with nearly 20% premium
Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank on Friday listed with a premium of nearly 20 per cent against the issue price of Rs 60.
The stock made its debut at Rs 71.90, rallying 19.83 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 24.5 per cent to Rs 74.70.
At the NSE, shares of the company began the trade at Rs 71, up 18.33 per cent.
The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,685.82 crore during the morning trade.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ESAF Small Finance Bank was subscribed 73.15 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.
The Rs 463-crore initial share sale had a price range of Rs 57-60 a share.
- November 10, 2023 12:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Investors rush to multi-asset funds to beat volatility
Investors have been flocking to multi-asset mutual fund schemes and inflows have jumped substantially on the back of volatile equity markets and growing uncertainty.
Inflows into multi-asset funds have touched ₹14,238 crore so far this fiscal. Investments peaked at ₹6,324 crore in September after the launch of three multi-asset NFOs by DSP MF, Kotak MF and Shriram MF.
- November 10, 2023 12:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Passenger vehicle, 3-wheeler sales hit a high in October: SIAM
Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales (dispatches to dealers) in October grew 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 3,89,714 units, as compared to 3,36,330 units in the corresponding month last year.
According to monthly sales data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales also rose by 20 per cent YoY to 18,95,799 units in the month, as compared to 15,78,383 units in October 2022.
- November 10, 2023 12:17
Share Market Live Updates: Honda India Power Products Q2 net profit slides to ₹31.19 crore, stock drops by 2.12%
Honda India Power Products reported its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹31.19 crore as against ₹42.42 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock falls by 2.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,740.
- November 10, 2023 12:15
Stock Market Live Updates: ED attaches ₹24.95 crore worth properties of Hero MotoCorp’s Chairman Pawan Kant Munjal in money laundering probe; stock dips 1%
ED has attached 3 immovable properties located at Delhi worth ₹24.95 Crore (approx.) under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 belonging to Pawan Kant Munjal, CMD & Chairman, Hero MotoCorp Ltd in connection with a money laundering investigation. The total value of seizure and attachment stands at ₹50 Crore approx. The stock is down by 0.94% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,143.95.
- November 10, 2023 12:14
Sectoral Indicators: Top Tech Stocks at Noon trade
.1) TCS: Down by 0.70 p.c., trading at Rs 3,324.90.
2) Infy: Down by 0.69 p.c., trading at Rs 1,365.60.
3) Wipro: Down by 0.58 p.c., trading at Rs 378.20.
4) TechM: Up by 0.46, trading at Rs 1,129.20.
5) HCL Tech: Down by 1.14 p.c., trading at Rs 1,253.50.
- November 10, 2023 12:12
Share Market Live Updates: Styrenix Performance Materials appoints Bhupesh P Porwal as CFO, stock up 2.16% on NSE
Styrenix Performance Materials Limited has informed the exchange regarding appointment of Bhupesh P Porwal as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The stock rises by 2.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,334.50.
- November 10, 2023 12:11
Share Market Live Updates: Thomas Scott (India) allots securities in preferential issue, stock up 4.98% on NSE
Thomas Scott (India) Limited has informed the exchange regarding allotment of 30,32,500 securities pursuant to preferential issue. The stock rises by 4.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹151.65.
- November 10, 2023 12:09
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at noon trade
Major gainers on the NSE at 12:
Adani Ports (1.27%); ONGC (0.93%); HDFC Life (0.84%); NTPC (0.84%); Tata Consumers (0.66%)
Major losers:
M&M (-1.81%); Apollo Hospitals (-1.40%); HCL Tech (-1.17%); Titan (-1.10%); Hero Motocorp (-1.02%)
- November 10, 2023 12:09
Sensex Today: SE Sees 1,834 stocks advancing, 1,626 declining at noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on November 10, 2023, were 1,834 against 1,626 stocks that declined; 167 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,627. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 195, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27.
- November 10, 2023 12:08
Share Market Live Updates: Tatva Chintan’s Ankleshwar plant to temporarily close for maintenance; stock trades flat
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited informed the exchange that the Ankleshwar plant will be temporarily closed for planned maintenance activities in order to carry out impending maintenance of equipment and utilities. The stock trades at ₹1,492.30 on the NSE, down by 0.06%.
- November 10, 2023 12:07
Share Market Live Updates: BHEL hosts ‘BHEL SAMVAAD 3.0’ with focus on research and innovation
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) organised BHEL SAMVAAD 3.0. The theme of the event, organised under the aegis of Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), was ‘Development powered by Research and Innovation’.
BHEL stock inches up by 0.44% on the NSE, trading at ₹126.35.
- November 10, 2023 12:05
Share Market Live Updates: Ugro Capital board approves ₹300 crore NCD allotment via private placement
The board of Ugro Capital has approved allotment of 3,000 Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of ₹1,00,000 each, through private placement basis. The stock trades at ₹277.50 on the BSE, down by 0.36%.
- November 10, 2023 12:03
Stock Market Live Updates: EaseMyTrip opens store in Pune, stock trade muted
EaseMyTrip inaugurated its first franchise store in Pune. The stock trades at ₹42 on the NSE, up by 0.72%.
- November 10, 2023 11:44
Share Market Live Updates: Vodafone Idea hits 52-week high
Vodafone Idea shares trading at Rs 14.03, up by 0.86 p.c. Touched the 52 week high of Rs 14.45 in early trade.
- November 10, 2023 11:42
Share Market Live Updates: Coal India hits 52-week high
Coal India shares traded on new 52-week high of Rs 326.10 in early trade. Trading at Rs 324.40, up by 0.28 p.c.
- November 10, 2023 11:42
Share Market Live Updates: Biocon Biologics sells non-core business to Eris Lifesciences; stock declines 1.32% on NSE
Biocon Biologics Limited, a subsidiary of Biocon Limited, has divested the businesses in relation to its non-core branded formulations in India, comprising, inter alia, of generic dermatology and nephrology small molecule formulations ( BFI Non-Core Business ) to Eris Lifesciences Limited on a slump sale basis. The stock declines by 1.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹224.05.
- November 10, 2023 11:40
Share Market Live Updates: Sonata Software hits 52-week high
Sonata Software trades at 52-week high of Rs 1,317.55. The third consecutive day to hit the 52-week high. Trading at Rs 1,313.45, up by 0.69 p.c. The board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 on November 7, 2023.
- November 10, 2023 11:38
Share Market Live Updates: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre soars 7.69%
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre shares up by 7.69 p.c., trading at Rs 637.15. Traded on new 52-week high of Rs 638.60 in early trade. Spurt in trade in volume by more than 3.20 times.
- November 10, 2023 11:23
Nifty Today: Top gainers in Nifty Pharma stocks: Natco Pharma leads with 5.12% gain
Major gainers of Nifty Pharma stocks: Natco Pharma (5.12%); Auro Pharma (2.58%); GlaxoSmith (1.55%); Zydus Lifesciences (0.91%)
- November 10, 2023 11:22
Technicals. Bank Nifty prediction today – Nov 10, 2023: Index moving in a range
Bank Nifty opened today’s session with a gap down at 43,543.25 versus Thursday’s close of 43,683.60. But it has recovered and is now hovering around 43,650. Thus, it is almost flat after the initial hour of trade.
The breadth of the index is showing some bearish bias as the advance/decline ratio stands at 5/7. ICICI Bank, up 0.3 per cent, is the top gainer whereas AU Small Finance Bank, down 0.7 per cent, is the top loser.
- November 10, 2023 11:21
Share Market Live Updates: Coral Lab’s shares surge 20% on strong Q2 results
Coral Laboratories Ltd’s shares were up by 20 per cent after the company reported a 22 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2023 at ₹6 crore compared to ₹4.89 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
- November 10, 2023 11:17
Share Market Live Updates: AstraZeneca Pharma Q2 net profit soars to ₹52.36 crore, stock dips 3.33% on NSE
Astrazeneca Pharma reported its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹52.36 crore as against ₹32.56 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock declines by 3.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,789.
- November 10, 2023 11:15
Share Market Live Updates: Concord Biotech stock declines by 6.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,285.30.
- November 10, 2023 11:15
Stock Market Live Updates @ 11 a.m.: Nifty and Sensex drop on uncertainty over U.S. interest rates
Indian benchmark indices slipped on Friday in response to a global stock market decline, spurred by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s statement expressing uncertainty about the adequacy of U.S. interest rates in curbing inflation.
At 11 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.2% to 19,355.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.22% to 64,691.85. Notable individual stock movements included Muthoot Finance, which declined 7% due to a smaller-than-expected increase in Q2 profit. Conversely, Sharda Motor Industries saw a substantial 11.55% stock jump on NSE after reporting a robust standalone net profit for Q3 2023 compared to the same quarter the previous year.
Major gainers on the BSE included Car Trade, IFB Industries, Caplin Point, Nesco, and Arvind. In contrast, significant losers were United Spirits, Campus Activewear, Pricol, GTL Infra, and EKI.
- November 10, 2023 11:09
Share Market Live Updates: Sharda Motor Industries stock surges 11.55% on NSE after strong Q3 profit
Sharda Motor Industries stock jumps 11.55% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,086.30. The company reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹79 crore as against ₹54.08 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 10, 2023 11:06
Stock Market Live Updates: BEML stock climbs 3.85% on NSE post Q2 financial report
BEML stock rises by 3.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,174.70 after the company reported its financial statement for the quarter ended September 2023.
- November 10, 2023 11:05
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers at 11 a.m.
Major gainers on the BSE at 11:
Car Trade (11.77%); IFB Industries (9.26%); Caplin Point (7.83%); Nesco (7.03%); Arvind (6.89%)
Major losers:
United Spirits (-6.27%); Campus Activewear (-4.94%); Pricol (-4.67%); GTL Infra (-4.46%); EKI (-4.42%)
- November 10, 2023 10:58
Share Market Live Updates: Lupin partners with Amman Pharma for Lucentis Biosimilar in Middle East
Lupin Limited (Lupin) has partnered with Amman Pharmaceuticals Industries (Amman Pharma) for marketing and commercialization of Ranibizumab, a biosimilar of Lucentis, in the Middle East region, including select territories of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Lebanon, and other GCC countries. The stock declines by 1.04% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,192.
- November 10, 2023 10:44
Technicals: Nifty prediction today – November 10, 2023: Bearish. Go short on a rise.
The Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading lower today. Both the indices are down by about 0.3 per cent each. The Sensex is trading at 64,620, and the Nifty at 19,341.
The resistance near 19,500 has held well on the Nifty. So, the chances of this turn-around leading to an extended fall in the coming days cannot be ruled out.
- November 10, 2023 10:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Muthoot Finance stock falls over 5% after posting Q2 results
Muthoot Finance stock declined by 5.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,245.55 after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ending September 2023.
- November 10, 2023 10:29
AMFI Data: Equity mutual fund inflows surge in October
“The SIP flow increased to all time high to topped 16900 cr which is great. This is structural change of savings habits through SIP and it is in good momentum. Small cap and mid cap along with thematic & multi-cap and flexi-cap funds find attraction as investors uses the correction happens in October as an opportunity to add. Apart from this decent corporate earning also prompted investor to be positive on the market. Gilt fund along with corporate bond fund and short term fund also find interest as interest rates are picking out and these fund can deliver good return in a downward sloping interest rate environment. Arbitrage funds continue to find investors interest as spread rollover remain attractive along with tax arbitrage over other short term parking options,” says Mukesh kochar, National Head of Wealth at AUM Capital
- November 10, 2023 10:23
Share Market Live Updates: HAL incorporates a JV with Safran Helicopter Engines
HAL informed that a Joint Venture Company with Safran Helicopter Engines SAS by the name of Safhal Helicopter Engines Pvt Ltd has been incorporated.
- November 10, 2023 10:20
Stock Market Live Updates: ICICI Bank’s shares rise marginally after allotting ESOPs
ICICI Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the allotment of 14,15,356 securities pursuant to ESOP/ESPS. The stock trades at ₹938 on the NSE, up by 0.07%.
- November 10, 2023 10:17
Share Market Live Updates: HAL stocks rise after signing contract for MRO facilities for A-320s
HAL stock rose 1.42% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,059.55 after the company signed a contract for establishing MRO facilities for the A-320 family of aircraft during a function in New Delhi.
- November 10, 2023 10:00
Stock Market Live Updates: AGS Transact Technologies secures SBI order for 1,350 ATMs, stock up 8.59% on BSE
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd has won order for 1,350 ATMs from the State Bank of India (SBI), under its banking automation solutions portfolio. The stock rises by 8.59% on the BSE, trading at ₹67.
- November 10, 2023 09:59
Share Market Live Updates: NBCC shares slide 2.76% on NSE post Q3 results
NBCC shares down by 2.76% on the NSE, trading at ₹65.15 after reporting its financial results for the period ended September 2023
- November 10, 2023 09:58
Share Market Live Updates; RVNL stock falls by 2.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹157.20
- November 10, 2023 09:48
Share Market Live Updates: GR Infraprojects stock falls 3.05% on NSE post Q3 results
GR Infraprojects stock declines by 3.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,116.95 after the company reported its financial results for the period ended September 2023.
- November 10, 2023 09:38
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Adani Ports (1.20%); Adani Enterprises (0.81%); HDFC Life (0.63%); Power Grid (0.52%); ONGC (0.52%)
Major losers:
Dr Reddy (-1.55%); Titan (-1.16%); M&M (-1.14%); LTIMindtree (-0.78%); Asian Paints (-0.74%)
- November 10, 2023 09:38
Stock Market Live Updates: CPP Investments reports Q2 net assets at $576 billion
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) ended its second quarter of fiscal 2024 on September 30, 2023, with net assets of $576 billion, compared to $575 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
The $1 billion increase in net assets for the quarter consisted of $488 million in net income and $700 million in net transfers from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).
The Fund, which includes the combination of the base CPP and additional CPP accounts, achieved a 10-year annualized net return of 9.6%. For the quarter, the Fund’s net return was 0.1%. In the 10-year period up to and including the second quarter of fiscal 2024, CPP Investments has contributed $311 billion in cumulative net income to the Fund.
For the six-month fiscal year-to-date period, the Fund increased by $6 billion consisting of a net loss of $4 billion, plus $10 billion in net CPP contributions. For the period, the Fund’s net return was negative 0.7%.
- November 10, 2023 09:30
Share Market Live Updates: Antony Waste reports net profit rise to Rs 28 c
Antony Waste net profit up at Rs 28 cr against Rs 23 cr, Revenue at Rs 225 cr vs Rs 199.8 cr (YoY)
- November 10, 2023 09:29
Share Market Live Updates: Moody’s upgrades corporate family rating of Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover
Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the corporate family rating of Tata Motors and its British arm Jaguar Land Rover Automotive
- November 10, 2023 09:28
Share Market Live Updates: Jubilant Foodworks commences commercial production at Bengaluru
Jubilant Foodworks informed the exchange that the commissary situated at Adinarayana Hosahalli Industrial Area, Bengaluru Rural District, Karnataka, has commenced commercial production on November 09, 2023.
- November 10, 2023 09:26
Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises to invest over Rs 13,000 crore in next three years in its data centre business
- November 10, 2023 09:25
Stocks to Watch: Campus Activewear reports sharp decline in Q2 net profit
Campus Activewear net profit dips to Rs 0.3 cr against Rs 14.5 crore, Revenue down 22 per cent at Rs 259 crore against Rs 333 crore (YoY)
- November 10, 2023 09:24
Stocks to Watch: Vedanta mulls cash payout boost on next bond due to clinch deal
- November 10, 2023 09:23
Commodities Market Live Updates: Brent crude at $80 as Powell hints at further US rate increases
Brent crude oil futures traded around $80 a barrel on Friday morning as the Chair of US Fed Reserve, Jerome Powell, indicated that interest rates could increase further in the US. At 9.18 am on Friday, January Brent oil futures were at $80.33, up by 0.40 per cent; and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $75.91, up by 0.22 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹6336 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6372, down by 0.56 per cent; and December futures were trading at ₹6356 as against the previous close of ₹6391, down by 0.55 per cent.
- November 10, 2023 09:22
Stock Market Live Updates: OPENING BELL: Powell’s inflation doubts prompt lower opening for Sensex and Nifty
Indian benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, commenced trading on a lower note on Friday, aligning with the global downturn spurred by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell expressed skepticism about whether interest rates were sufficiently elevated to combat inflation.
As of 9:17 a.m., the 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 221.60 points, trading at 64,610.60, while the NSE Nifty dropped 62.30 points to 19,333.
In the Nifty, gainers included Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life, Adani Ports, Coal India and ONGC, whereas Titan, NTPC, UPL, IndusInd Bank, and Dr Reddy’s were among the laggards.
On Wall Street, a decline was observed, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ending their longest winning streak in two years. Powell’s comments eroded market optimism about monetary policy.
Powell indicated that the Fed lacked confidence in its efforts to control inflation, which led to an increase in U.S. Treasury yields. This sentiment resonated in Asian markets, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index falling by over 1%.
Despite a 0.86% increase in the Nifty 50 for the week, it faced resistance around the 19,450 levels during the last two sessions. Small- and mid-cap stocks outperformed blue-chip stocks, with each registering gains of over 2.4%, driven by strong retail inflows.
In contrast to domestic investors, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to divest from Indian equities in November. On Thursday, FIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 1,712 crore, extending their selling streak to 12 sessions. Foreign outflows from domestic markets reached a nine-month high in the previous month.
- November 10, 2023 09:16
Share Market Live Updates: MEP Infrastructure reports Q2 net loss at ₹39.50 crore
MEP Infrastructure Developers reported its standalone net loss for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹39.50 crore as against ₹16.72 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 10, 2023 09:11
Share Market Live Updates: Welspun Corp’s Associate EPIC secures SAR 440 million contract with Saudi Aramco
Welspun Corp informed the exchange that its associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has signed a contract for the manufacturing and supply of large diameter Steel Pipes with Saudi Aramco for a total value exceeding SAR 440 million (Approx. ₹1000 crore) inclusive of value added tax.
- November 10, 2023 09:01
Stocks to Watch: Smallcap World Fund Inc has sold 18.26 lakh equity shares or half a percent stake Aegis Logistics via open market
- November 10, 2023 08:57
IPO Watch: Wealthy investors rake in moolah from IPOs in CY23
Three out of four companies that made a debut on the bourses this year made money for wealthy investors on listing day.
Wealthy investors have made more than ₹100 apiece on nine such companies, after taking into account the financing cost and oversubscription figures.
ideaForge Technology, with gains of over ₹500 on listing day, gave the most bang for the buck. Investors in Netweb Technologies and Mankind Pharma made gains of between ₹211-373. IPOs that lost money include IRM Energy and Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services.
- November 10, 2023 08:26
Shae Market Live Updates: Q2FY24 Important Result Calendar
10 November 2023 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Limited
• Coal India Limited
• Eicher Motors Limited
• Glenmark Pharma Limited
• Hindalco Industries Limited
• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
• Hindustan Copper Limited
• Ipca Laboratories Limited
• Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
• Oil & Natural Gas Corp Limited
• Steel Authority Of India Limited
• Sun Tv Network Limited
• Tata Chemicals Limited
Cash Segment
• 3M India Ltd.
• Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
• Bombay Burmah Trading Corp Ltd.
• Esab India Ltd.
• Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
• Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
• HUDCO Ltd.
• Life Insurance Corp of India
• Shriram Properties Ltd.
• Shyam Metalics And Energy Ltd.
• Swan Energy Ltd.
• Timken India Ltd.
• Eureka Forbes Ltd
• Rashtriya Chem and Fert Ltd.
13 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Grasim Industries Limited
• Manappuram Finance Limited
Cash Segment
• Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.
14 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Nmdc Limited
• Indiabulls Housing Fin Limited
Cash Segment
• Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
• KNR Constructions Ltd.
• Natco Pharma Ltd.
• Trident Ltd.
• Uflex Ltd.
• Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
• La Opala RG Ltd.
• Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
• MMTC Ltd.
• Rajesh Exports Ltd.
- November 10, 2023 08:26
Share Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 13 November 2023 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Elpro International Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 79.93
REC Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 317.95
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 245.35
WPIL Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3204.65
- November 10, 2023 08:19
Stocks to Watch: Aurobindo Pharma to acquire full equity shares of Theranym Biologics
AUROBINDO PHARMA LIMITED : company has approved the purchase of entire equity shares of Theranym Biologics Private Limited
- November 10, 2023 08:19
Stocks to Watch: KPIT Technologies acquires 13% stake in cloud-based game aggregator N-Dream AG
KPIT Technologies Limited : Company has approved the initial strategic acquisition of 13% shareholding in N-Dream AG (N-Dream), a Cloud based Game Aggregation Platform company, based in Switzerland,This strategic investment in N-Dream is part of KPIT’s roadmap to enable Automotive OEMs enhance the driver & passenger experience in the Cockpit of the Future.
- November 10, 2023 08:18
Stocks to Watch: EKI Energy to acquire majority stake in ClimaCool Projects & Edutech, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary
EKI Energy Services Limited : Company approved to acquire 50.06% equity shares of ClimaCool Projects & Edutech Limited, Associate Company (“the Investee Company”) in addition to the 49.94% shares held by it at present, and subsequently the said Company will become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (‘WOS’) of EKIESL.
- November 10, 2023 08:17
Stocks to Watch: Ashok Leyland to invest Rs 1200 crore in Switch Mobility through Optare PLC UK
ASHOK LEYLAND LTD : Company have approved an investment of Rs 1200 cr in Switch Mobility as equity through its holding company Optare PLC UK
- November 10, 2023 08:16
Stocks to Watch: National General Industries to sell land to Modi Steel for Rs 2.06 crore
National General Industries Ltd : Board informed that dispose of the Land situated at adjoining Village Chattarpura and Ajnali, at Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab (“Land”), on “as is where is” basis to Modi Steel Private Limited (“MSPL”), a related party, having registered office at Modi Mill Road, Mandi Gobindgarh, Tehsil Amloh, District Fatehgarh Sahib-147301, Punjab for a consideration at arm length of Rs. 2,06,00,000/-
- November 10, 2023 08:16
Stocks to Watch: Mphasis’ unit, Blink UX, will update NASA’s digital platforms
- November 10, 2023 08:15
Stocks to Watch: Blue Jet Healthcare’s Mahad MIDC unit faces closure directive by MPCB
Blue Jet Healthcare: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board issued a closure direction for the Mahad MIDC unit under water and air pollution laws. The company cannot resume manufacturing activity till further orders from MPCB are received.
- November 10, 2023 08:14
Stocks to Watch: Infosys partners with Better Home & Finance for AI-driven mortgage service
Infosys: The company will collaborate with U.S.-based Better Home & Finance to offer mortgages as a service. The companies will offer an AI-driven mortgage white-label platform for banks and credit unions
- November 10, 2023 08:13
Stocks to Watch: Shoppers Stop’s Global SS Beauty Brands invests Rs 4 crore in Pahadi Goodness
Shoppers Stop: Unit Global SS Beauty Brands invested Rs 4 crore in Pahadi Goodness by way of subscription to 40,000 optionally convertible debentures, representing 33.33% of the equity share capital. The unit has the option to acquire an additional 17.67% of the equity capital in June 2025.
- November 10, 2023 08:12
Stocks to Watch: Garden Reach Shipbuilders bags Rs 840 crore contract for Ocean Research Vessel
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company received a letter of intent from NCPOR for the award of a contract towards the construction and delivery of an ocean research vessel. The total contract value is approximately Rs 840 crore
- November 10, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment silent on Puneet Goenka’s role amidst merger speculation with Sony India
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has not commented on speculations about Puneet Goenka’s role in merged company being under contention. The company recognises the value of the merger with Sony India and is committed to ensuring all parts of the scheme are addressed
- November 10, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel Long Products NSE shares to be suspended due to Tata Steel merger on November 17
Tata Steel Long Products: Trading of company shares on NSE to be suspended w.e.f. Nov. 17 on account of Tata Steel merger.
- November 10, 2023 08:10
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors receives Moody’s upgrade to Ba3 rating with positive outlook
Tata Motors: Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the company’s rating from B1 to Ba3. Moody’s also upgraded the company’s senior unsecured instrument ratings from B1 to Ba3 and has maintained a positive outlook on all ratings.
- November 10, 2023 08:09
Stocks to Watch: Morarjee Textiles workers end strike at Nagpur plant
Morarjee Textiles Limited : Company informed that that workers at the Company’s plant at Nagpur Called of the Strike
- November 10, 2023 08:06
Stocks to Watch: DroneAcharya introduces groundbreaking drone-based multi-gas sensing and mapping system
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited : Company is proud to unveil its newest environmental monitoring technology: the Drone-based Multi-Gas Sensing and Mapping System.
- November 10, 2023 08:05
Stocks to Watch: Goldstone Technologies to sell unused factory land in Telangana for Rs 35 crore
Goldstone Technologies Limited :Company Proposal to sell company’s unused factory land including factory structure tuated at Sy No.249 (Part), 250 {Part), 251 {Part) at Cherlapally Village, Ghatkesar Mandal, Kapra Municipality, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana, India, to Mr. Pabba Upender Gupta for a consideration not lower than INR 35,00,00,000/-
- November 10, 2023 08:04
Stocks to Watch: Ministry of Railways imposes Rs 7.5 crore penalty on Kinet Railway Solutions
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited : Ministry of Railways against one of the SPVs of RVNL viz. M/s. Kinet Railway Solutions Limited. Ministry of Railways has imposed penalty of Rs. 7.5 Crores on M/s. Kinet Railway Solutions Limited for violation of clause of Manufacturing cum Maintenance agreement (MCMA)
- November 10, 2023 08:03
Stocks to Watch: Infosys and Better Collaborate to deliver white-label mortgage as a service platform
INFOSYS LTD : Company and Better collaborate to offer Mortgage as a Service An integrated technology & operations white-labelled AI-driven platform to help banks and credit unions provide their customers seamless digital mortgage and home equity loan experiences
- November 10, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank gains RBI approval to make ICICI Securities a wholly-owned subsidiary
ICICI Bank Limited : Bank has received approval from Reserve Bank of India for making ICICI Securities a wholly owned subsidiary, subject to certain conditions. Certain other statutory/regulatory approval(s), as required under applicable laws, are awaited
- November 10, 2023 08:01
Stocks to Watch: Electronics Mart India opens new ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ store in Andhra Pradesh
Electronics Mart India Limited : Company has commenced the commercial operation of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on 09th November 2023 at No. 1-47-5, Sy No: 171, Ward-Block-1-47, Kadakatla, Tadepalligudem, West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh - 534102
- November 10, 2023 08:00
Stocks to Watch: Techknowgreen Solutions partners with Society for Indoor Environment for R&D initiatives
Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd : Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Society for Indoor Environment, a non-government organisation to pursue and promote Research and Development (R&D) in activities including indoor air environment and sustainability.
- November 10, 2023 07:59
Stocks to Watch: Xelpmoc Design & Tech increases investment in One Point Six Technologies
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited : Company Further investment in securities of One Point Six Technologies Private Limited, one of the Investee Companies. which is in Media Tech Company
- November 10, 2023 07:58
Stocks to Watch: G R Infraprojects secures L-1 bid for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ropeway Project in Katra
G R Infraprojects Limited : Company has emerged as L‐1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 09th November 2023 for the tender invited by RITES on behalf of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra (J&K) for “Design, Engineering, Construction, Development, Finance, Operation & Maintenance of Passenger Ropeway between Tarakote & Sanjichhat at Katra (J&K), on BOOT Basis”. worth of 200.00 Crores
- November 10, 2023 07:58
Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank launches mega loan mela schemes for construction equipments
- November 10, 2023 07:57
Stocks to Watch: HAL and Airbus Collaborate to establish MRO facilities for A-320 family aircraft
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd : Company and Airbus have signed a contract for establishing MRO facilities for A-320 family of aircraft during a function in New Delhi today
- November 10, 2023 07:56
Stocks to Watch: Aster DM Healthcare establishes wholly-owned subsidiary Aster Shared Services Centre
Aster DM Healthcare Limited : Company has incorporated Aster Shared Services Centre Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary Company in India on November 08, 2023.The main object of ASSCPL is to provide software solutions for information technology, telecommunications, other technology driven segments, back-office support services/ outsourcing services for all functions including human resources, finance, billing, accounts payable, accounts receivable, information technology, payroll, procurement, revenue cycle management and such other ancillary services in India and abroad.
- November 10, 2023 07:53
IPO Watch: Listing of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd on 10th November, 2023
Symbol: ESAFSFB
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544020
ISIN: INE818W01011
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 60/- per share
- November 10, 2023 07:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 10.11.2023
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Water supply)
StoneCo Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- FinTech)
- November 10, 2023 07:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 10.11.2023
12:30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.0% vs Previous: 0.2%)
12:30 U.K. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.1% vs Previous: -0.7%)
17:30 INDIA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 4.2% vs Previous: 10.3%)
17:30 INDIA Manufacturing Production y/y (Expected: 3.8% vs Previous: 9.3%)
20:30 U.S Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 63.4 vs Previous: 63.8)
- November 10, 2023 07:51
Share Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 10-Nov-2023
CHAMBALFERT
DELTACORP
GNFC
MCX
- November 10, 2023 07:50
Stocks to Watch: BSE- listed Moneyboxx to enter Gujarat by year-end, southern region next year
BSE-listed Moneyboxx Finance Ltd, which finances livestock farmers, plans to expand its footprint to Gujarat by the year-end and southern States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana by next year.
- November 10, 2023 07:42
Stock Recommendations: Shree Cement (Hold)
Shree Cement’s reported volume grew by 10 per cent to 8.20 mtpa, driven by higher demand. Moreover, the company’s capacity expansion plan is progressing well and these capacities would commence operations in a phased manner over Q3-FY24-Q2-FY25. The said capacities coming on stream and ramp up of recently commissioned capacity in the East region (3 mtpa)would drive the company’s volume growth moving ahead.
- November 10, 2023 07:40
Stock Recommendations: IRCTC (Hold)
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) revenues increased by 23.5 per cent y-o-y primarily led by 29 per cent y-o-y increase in catering and 63 per cent y-o-y growth in Tourism revenues. There is a pipeline of 200 trains for train side vending and 451 Vande Bharat trains can be added in the coming years. As a result we are building robust growth in catering and Tourism revenues resulting in CAGR growth of 18 per cent and 29 per cent over FY23-FY25.
- November 10, 2023 07:38
Buzzing Stocks: Stocks that will see action today: November 10, 2023
EASF Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Reliance Industries, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, ESAF Small Finance Bank, GR Infraprojects, Coal India, ONGC, LIC, Hindalco, M&M, SAIL, Blue Jet Healthcare, HAL, Garden Reach, HUDCO
- November 10, 2023 07:31
Policy Initiatives: India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to address defence, tech, and global conflicts
The India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Friday is set to focus on bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence & security and technology value chain as well as pressing global matters, including the on-going Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will co-chair the dialogue with their counterparts, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Jaishankar and Singh will also hold bilateral talks with Blinken and Austin, respectively.
- November 10, 2023 07:09
Technicals: Day trading guide for November 10, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- November 10, 2023 07:07
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: KFin Technologies (₹509.6)
KFin Technologies’ stock has been moving in a sideways trend since mid-September. It was largely oscillating between ₹445 and ₹490. On Thursday, the stock broke out of the resistance at ₹490, opening the door for further upside. We expect the stock to rally especially on Friday. Hence, the stock of KFin Technologies can be considered for intraday buy trades.
- November 10, 2023 07:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Asia’s equities weaken in response to Powell’s hawkish tone
Asian equities experience a downturn following Jerome Powell’s caution regarding the possibility of further interest rate hikes, which has subdued the enthusiasm in both stocks and bonds, leading investors to favour the dollar.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 index witnessed a decline of 1.12%, equivalent to 366.55 points, settling at 32,279.91. Concurrently, the TOPIX index showed a 0.82% drop, translating to a decrease of 19.16 points to reach 2,315.22. South Korea’s KOSPI experienced a decline of 1.09%, shedding 26.36 points to close at 2,400.72, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 also registered a 0.56% decrease, with a loss of 39.60 points, ending the day at 6,975.30 points.
In parallel, the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated by 220.33 points, equivalent to a 0.65% decline, to conclude at 33,891.94, and the S&P 500 saw a loss of 35.43 points, representing a 0.81% decrease, closing at 4,347.35. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite reported a decrease of 128.97 points, reflecting a 0.94% drop, with a closing value of 13,521.45.
The yield on Treasury bonds increased on Thursday, with the two-year yield surpassing 5%, and both the five-year and 10-year rates rising by more than 10 basis points.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s remarks, which implied a more hawkish stance, conveyed that central bank officials are ready to tighten monetary policy further if necessary.
- November 10, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Federal Reserve’s Powell stirs concerns: U.S. stocks decline on inflation fears
U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, snapping the longest winning streaks for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in two years, as Treasury yields climbed after a disappointing auction of 30-year bonds and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Powell said central bank officials “are not confident” interest rates are high enough to tame inflation, and may not get much more help from improvements in the supply of goods, services and labour.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 220.33 points, or 0.65%, to 33,891.94, the S&P 500 lost 35.43 points, or 0.81 %, to 4,347.35 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 128.97 points, or 0.94 %, to 13,521.45. - Reuters

