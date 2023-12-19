December 19, 2023 08:01

HDFC Bank: The private lender has raised Rs 7,425 crore through its maiden 10-year infrastructure bond issue on Monday, at a coupon rate of 7.71%, according to market participants with knowledge of the matter.

Vedanta: The company approved a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, amounting to Rs 4,089 crore. The record date for the payment of dividends is Dec. 27.

Apollo Tyres: An affiliate of Warburg Pincus is seeking about $100 million through a 3% stake sale, according to Bloomberg News. The floor price is set at Rs 440 apiece.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The drugmaker will acquire a 16.7% stake in Massachusetts-based Lyndra Therapeutics for $30 million.

Nestle India: The company has set Jan. 5 as the record date for determining shareholders’ entitlement for stock splits. It had approved a share split in the ratio of 1:10 on Oct. 19.

IDFC First Bank: The company received the RBI nod for the merger of IDFC and IDFC Financial

Holding Co. with itself.

India Glycols: The company received an order from oil marketing and oil companies for the supply of 16.55 litres of ethanol with an estimated value aggregating to Rs 1,164 crore under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme.

Devyani International: The company has announced its foray into the Thailand market by acquiring 274 KFC outlets for Rs 1,066.10 crore, of which Devyani will shell out Rs 341.4 crore. It has also approved an investment of Rs 340 crore in its global arm, Devyani International DMCC, Dubai.

Marico: The company’s top brand, Parachute Advanced, launched a new hair oil, “Sampoorna.”

Allcargo Gati: The board will meet on Dec. 21 to consider fundraising.

Kaynes Technology: The company opened its QIP for raising up to Rs 1,400 crore and set the floor price at Rs 2,449.96 per share, which indicates a discount of 5.8% to the stock’s previous close of Rs 2,601.65 on NSE.

JTL Industries: The company approved raising up to Rs 810 crore via issuance of warrants and raising up to Rs 500 crore via QIP.

Vakrangee: The company has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 8.8% of the equity share capital of Vortex Engineering from International Finance Corp.

KPI Green: The company opened its QIP for raising up to Rs 300 crore and set the floor price at Rs 1,245 per share, which indicates a discount of 9.64% to the stock’s previous close of Rs 1,377.85 on NSE.

PNC Infratech: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for the Rs 1,174 crore road project in Madhya Pradesh.

Olectra Greentech: NCLT dismissed the company’s petition against MLR Motors for recovery of Rs 10 crore.

Info Edge: The company has agreed to invest Rs 40 lakh in unit Jeevansathi Internet Services.

Prataap Snacks: The company clarified on a media report of promoters being in talks for the sale of a controlling stake. The company is not in negotiations, as reported in the article.

Biocon: The company’s unit, Biocon Biologics, announced the successful completion of the transition of the acquired biosimilars business in 120 countries across advanced and emerging markets.

Ethos: Ritesh Kumar Agrawal has resigned from the position of chief financial officer and key managerial personnel for personal reasons.

NHPC: The company will mull the monetisation of future cash flow of one or more power stations at a board meeting on Dec. 22.

DCW: The company temporarily suspended operations at the Sahupuram plant due to flooding and water logging.

Sonata Software: The company announced its collaboration with Bayer to allow Bayer to develop new Agriculture-Powered Services for Microsoft Azure Data Manager for Agriculture that enable retrieval and integration of in-field activity data by working with leading manufacturers of farm machinery.

Dish TV: The company said it would require the government’s nod to appoint Sanjeev Banerjee to the board.

Shankara Building Products: The company approved the demerger of the trading business. The trading business comprises retail and distribution of building products. Shareholders will get 1 share of the demerged company for every 1 share held in the company.

IPL-Linked Companies: The player auction for the Indian Premier League 2024 will be held on

Tuesday. Companies that own teams will be in focus. These include:Lucknow Super Giants:

CESC, PCBL, Saregama India, Spencers Retail, and Firstsource Solutions. Mumbai Indians:

Reliance Industries, Network 18, Reliance Power, Alok Industries. Royal Challengers Bangalore:

United Spirits. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sun TV.Punjab Kings: Bombay Burmah Trading Corp.,

Bombay Dyeing,Bombay Realty., National Peroxide.Dehli Capitals: JSW Group companies, GMR

Power and Urban Infra.