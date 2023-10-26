October 26, 2023 09:33

Bullion

“Gold and silver exhibited substantial volatility before settling on a mixed note. The dollar index extended its gains following the release of better-than-expected U.S. new home sales data. Meanwhile, U.S. 10-year bond yields reached 16-year highs, curbing the advances of precious metals. Gold is displaying resilience amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and concerns about global economic growth. Additionally, a significant uptick in Chinese gold consumption is lending support to gold prices. According to the China Gold Association, there was a notable 7.32% increase in China’s gold consumption during the first three quarters of 2023. Conversely, silver experienced modest profit-taking in response to weakness in the industrial metals sector. Anticipate continued volatility in today’s session for both gold and silver prices. Gold finds support in the range of $1970 to $1958, with resistance at $1996 to $2010. Silver’s support levels lie between $22.64 and $22.52, while resistance is at $23.10 to $23.28. In terms of INR, gold is supported at Rs 60,450 to Rs 60,220, and faces resistance at Rs 61,050 and Rs 61,260.”

Crude Oil

“Crude oil exhibited significant volatility, with prices declining for the fourth consecutive session due to the strength of the dollar index and an increase in U.S. oil stocks. However, it rebounded from its daily low and closed in positive territory, driven by escalating conflicts in the Middle East. The Israeli Prime Minister, in a televised statement, announced Israel’s preparation for a ground attack on Gaza. In response to heightened risk sentiments, crude oil prices reversed their downward trend and saw gains in international markets. Nonetheless, the increase in U.S. crude oil inventories last week, rising by 1.4 million barrels to reach 421.1 million barrels, tempered the overall gains. We anticipate that crude oil prices will maintain their volatility throughout the week, influenced by fluctuations in the dollar index and ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Crude oil finds support at the levels of $84.20–83.10, with resistance at $86.50-87.40 for today’s session. In terms of the Indian Rupee (INR), crude oil has support at Rs. 965-6890, while encountering resistance at Rs. 7,145-7,230.”

USD-INR

“The USD/INR 27 October futures contract traded within a narrow range. Upon analyzing the daily technical chart, it’s evident that the pair is currently trading below its moving average trend-line support level of 83.20, and the MACD is indicating a negative divergence. The technical setup reveals that the RSI is above the 50-level mark, but the pair is encountering significant resistance between 83.30 and 83.45.Based on the daily technical chart, the pair finds support at 83.05-82.92 and faces resistance at 83.30-83.45. To demonstrate further strength, the pair must breach and sustain a level above 83.22. Otherwise, it is likely to continue moving within the range of 82.92 to 83.45.”