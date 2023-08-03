August 03, 2023 16:10

Indian shares extended declines for a third straight day on Thursday, tracking a fall in global peers after Fitch downgraded the U.S. credit rating, with analysts expecting further consolidation in domestic equities.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.74% to 19,381.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.82% lower to 65,240.68.

Financials lost 1.17%, leading declines on the Nifty, while banks and IT fell 1.07% and 0.24%, respectively.