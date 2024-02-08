February 08, 2024 14:54

Alpex Solar Ltd, India’s leading manufacturer of solar systems, has successfully completed its Anchor book subscription, raising Rs. 21.22 crore from the sale of 18.45 lakh equity shares at Rs. 115 each. Marquee investors, including Persistent Growth Fund – Varsu India Growth Story Scheme – I, Astorne Capital VCC Arven, Beacon Stone Capital VCC – Beacon Stone – I, Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Elite Capital Fund, Acintyo Investment Fund PCC – Cell I, Finavenue Capital Trust – Finavenue Growth Fund, India Max Investment Fund Limited and Capri Global Capital Limited subscribed to the anchor book.

While Persistent Growth Fund – Varsu India Growth Story Scheme – I contributed to 32.50% of the total anchor book subscription, Astorne Capital VCC Arven subscribed 21.72%, Beacon Stone Capital VCC – Beacon Stone – I and Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Elite Capital Fund subscribed 10.86% each, Acintyo Investment Fund PCC – Cell I subscribed 9.42%; Finavenue Capital Trust – Finavenue Growth Fund, India Max Investment Fund Limited and Capri Global Capital Limited subscribed 4.88% each of the anchor book.

The IPO of the Greater Noida-based company begins today, February 8, and will conclude on Monday, February Monday, 2024. As many as 18.45 lakh equity shares have been reserved for anchor portion, 3.24 lakh equity shares for Market Maker, 9.24 lakh equity shares allocated for NIIs, 12.31 lakh shares for QIBs, and Retail (RII) portion accounts for 21.55 lakh equity shares.

Alpex Solar intends to utilise Rs. 19.55 crore of the net proceeds from the IPO to upgrade and expand its existing solar module manufacturing facility, increasing its capacity from 450 MW to 1.2 GW in the existing manufacturing unit; Rs. 12.94 crore to set up a new manufacturing unit for its solar module’s aluminium frame for its solar module; Rs. 20.49 crore to meet its working capital requirements and the remaining capital to be used for general corporate expenses.

The price band of the issue is Rs. 109-115 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 apiece. The company’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of 64.8 lakh Equity Shares (Face Value Rs. 10/-) through the book-building route. The company has appointed Corporate Capital Ventures Private Limited as the Issue’s Book Running Lead Manager.

Alpex Solar was incorporated in 1993 by Ashwani Sehgal, Monica Sehgal, and Vipin Sehgal – each one being an engineer turned entrepreneur. Ashwani is also the President of the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) for the past 11 years. The company forayed into Solar panel manufacturing in 2007 and built a state-of-the-art plant spread over 7,700 square meters in Greater Noida with a 450 MW capacity, which can be further expanded to 2 GW within the same infrastructure. Owing to its R&D prowess, manufacturing excellence and a deep talent pool, the company has emerged among the preferred suppliers of PV panels. The company has 196 employees – including celebrated professionals from within and beyond the solar sector experience.