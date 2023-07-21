Nifty 50 index dropped 1.17% to 19,745.00, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.31% to 66,684.26
- July 21, 2023 17:10
Reliance Jio posts 12% rise in Q1 profit
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, reported a 12.2 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as its added more subscribers.
Jio, India’s biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, said net profit climbed to ₹4,863 crore in April-June, from ₹4,335 crore a year ago.
Its revenue from operations rose 9.9 per cent to ₹24,042 crore.
- July 21, 2023 16:53
Infosys shares tumble over 8%, m-cap falls by Rs 49,159 cr
Shares of Infosys tanked over 8 per cent on Friday after the company reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter and slashed its FY24 growth outlook.
The stock plunged 8.18 per cent to settle at Rs 1,330.40 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 9.47 per cent to Rs 1,311.60.
At the NSE, shares of the company tanked 7.73 per cent to finish at Rs 1,337.45.
The company’s market capitalisation (mcap) fell by Rs 49,159.03 crore to Rs 5,52,141.59 crore.
- July 21, 2023 16:51
Hindustan Zinc Q1 net profit falls over 36% to Rs 1,964 cr
Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a 36.48 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,964 crore for the June 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower income.
It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,092 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.
The company’s share price dropped 1.5% to Rs 318.10 on BSE on Friday.
- July 21, 2023 16:46
DLF profit rises 12 pc to Rs 527 crore in Q1
Realty major DLF’s consolidated net profit rose 12 per cent to Rs 527 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.
The company’s net profit stood at Rs 469.57 crore in the year-ago period, per PTI report.
Total income rose marginally to Rs 1,521.71 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 financial year from Rs 1,516.28 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
The company’s share price ended 0.72% lower at Rs 501 on BSE.
- July 21, 2023 16:01
Rupee gains for second week on inflows, focus shifts to Fed
The Indian rupee rose for a second straight week, helped by foreign inflows into equities, but gains were capped on expectations that the central bank would not allow the currency to appreciate significantly.
The rupee ended at 81.9450 to the US dollar compared with 81.9850 on Thursday, per Reuters report.
- July 21, 2023 15:47
Deep Industries, Focus Energy join hands for onshore drilling rig services
Deep Industries Ltd has entered into joint venture arrangement with Focus Energy Limited to carry out business for providing field services such as higher capacity onshore drilling rig services in oil and gas industry in India. Deep Industries’ stock traded at ₹225.80, up by 5.24% on the NSE.
- July 21, 2023 15:45
Karnataka Bank declines over 2% on NSE
Karnataka Bank hosted the first edition of KBL - FinOne, “A Fintech Growth Program” at the bank’s Bull Temple Road Office in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the bank’s stock settled 2.09% lower at ₹208.35 on NSE.
- July 21, 2023 15:37
Stock Market update: Sensex, Nifty settle 1% lower as IT stocks drag; Infosys tanks nearly 8%
Indian stocks faced a decline on Friday, primarily driven by a slump in the IT sector, triggered by Infosys, the leading software services provider. Infosys revised its revenue guidance, attributing it to weak global cues and reduced client spending.
By the end of the day, the Nifty 50 index dropped 1.17% to 19,745.00, while the S&P BSE Sensex experienced a loss of 1.31%, falling to 66,684.26.
The IT sector suffered a significant decline of over 4%, largely influenced by Infosys, which saw a substantial drop of more than 9%, negatively impacting the overall market sentiment.
Hindstan Unilever also experienced a decline of over 3% as it failed to meet profit expectations for the June-quarter, primarily due to increased costs.
- July 21, 2023 15:26
Ponni Sugars (Erode) surges 6.65% on BSE after reporting impressive Q2 profits
The stock of Ponni Sugars (Erode) jumps by 6.65% on the BSE, trading at ₹415.90. The company recorded a net profit of ₹666 lakh for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, against ₹216 lakh in the previous year.
- July 21, 2023 15:20
Dalmia Bharat Q1FY24 results: Stock dips 4.7% amidst decline in net profit and rise in expenses
Dalmia Bharat reported its Q1FY24 results and the stock is down 4.7 per cent. The company reported 14 per cent growth in expenses and a 30 per cent decline in net profit whereas total income grew 10 per cent.
- July 21, 2023 15:17
The stock of Vodafone Idea rises by 3.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹7.85.
- July 21, 2023 15:17
Shares of Yes Bank rise by 1.69% on the NSE, trading at ₹18 per share
- July 21, 2023 15:16
IRFC jumps 4.81% on NSE
The stock of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd jumps 4.81% on the NSE, trading at ₹34.85.
- July 21, 2023 15:08
Major gainers/losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers:
LT (3.95%); ONGC (2%); NTPC (1.01%); BPCL (0.76%); SBI (0.71%)
Major losers:
Infosys (-8.58%); HCL Tech (-3.97%); Hindustan Unilever (-3.86%); Reliance industries (-3.35%); Wipro (-3.20%)
- July 21, 2023 15:04
Advance-decline ratio at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on July 21 were 1,517 against 1,845 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,497. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 190, and those that hit a 52-week low was 26.
- July 21, 2023 15:03
GNA Axles Board approves 1:1 bonus share
The board of GNA Axles Ltd has approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e. 1 equity share of ₹10 each for every share held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Postal Ballot.
- July 21, 2023 15:01
PFC establishes SPV Koppal II Gadag II Transmission Ltd as wholly-owned subsidiary
A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Company - Koppal II Gadag II Transmission Limited - has been incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC).
The stock of PFC trades at ₹227.05 on the NSE, up by 0.38%.
- July 21, 2023 14:59
Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 net jumps to ₹78.52 crore; stock gains 1.90%
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd has reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net profit recorded at ₹7852.87 lakh against ₹5138.63 lakh in the previous year.
The stock trades at ₹506 on the NSE, up by 1.90%.
- July 21, 2023 14:58
Ultratech Cement reports 6.6% rise in Q1 profit despite higher raw material costs
India’s Ultratech Cement on Friday reported first-quarter profit above expectations, as strong domestic demand offset higher raw material costs. The top cement maker’s consolidated profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose 6.6% to Rs 1,688 crore ($205.8 million) from Rs 1,584 crore a year ago.
The Mumbai-based company’s revenue from operations rose nearly 17% to Rs 17,737 crore.
Prices of raw materials rose 6%, with key ingredients like fly ash and slag ballooning, while energy costs increased 3%, the company said.
On July 3, Ultratech reported a 20% year-on-year rise in its Q1 grey cement sales at 28.6 million tonnes. - Reuters
- July 21, 2023 14:51
HDFC Life Q1 profit rises 15% to Rs 415 cr
HDFC Life on Friday reported 15 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 415 crore for first quarter of the current fiscal year.
The company had reported Rs 361 crore profit in April-June 2022-23.
The total premium rose 16 per cent to Rs 11,673 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 10,050 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Life said in a statement.
During the latest quarter, the first-year premium collection rose 19 per cent to Rs 5,869 crore from Rs 4,949 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company’s solvency stands at 200 per cent as compared to 178 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.90 per share aggregating to a payout of Rs 408 crore subject to approval by the shareholders. - PTI
- July 21, 2023 14:41
Dhruv Consultancy bags ₹1.23 crore project supervision contract from Southern Railway
Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited has received the Letter of Acceptance as Project Supervision Services Agency (PSSA) for various works from the Salem Division- Gati Shakti of Southern Railway. The 12-month contract is worth approx ₹1.23 crore. The company’s stock trades at ₹49.50, down by 0.50% on the NSE.
- July 21, 2023 14:38
CarWale’s abSure hosts ‘Mega Used Car Mela’ in Vadodara
CarTrade Tech’s CarWale abSure is hosting ‘Mega Used Car Mela’ on July 22-23 at the Garnet Galaxy in Vadodara, Gujarat. The company’s stock declines by 2.42% on the NSE, trading at ₹508.85.
- July 21, 2023 14:37
The stock of Zomato jumps 3.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹79.95
- July 21, 2023 14:36
ICICI Prudential launches Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF; NFO open till July 26
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) has launched ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF, an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund tracking NIFTY200 Quality 30 Index. The NFO opened for subscription today (Friday) and will close on July 26. The Entry load and Exit load is not applicable for the scheme. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 1.
The performance of the Scheme would be benchmarked against NIFTY200 Quality 30 TRI and its fund managers are Kayzad Eghlim and Nishit Patel.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the total return of the underlying index subject to tracking errors.
- July 21, 2023 14:35
The stock of Bank of Maharashtra rises by 4.71% on the BSE, trading at ₹34.27.
- July 21, 2023 14:34
LIC MF Tax Plan to distribute Rs 0.25 IDCW per unit on July 24 record date
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee, trustee to LIC Mutual Fund, has approved distribution under Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) under LIC MF Tax Plan. The record date is July 24 or the immediate next Business Day if that day is not a Business Day.
The quantum of IDCW on the face value of Rs 10.00 per unit will be Rs 0.25 under Direct and Regular Plans .
- July 21, 2023 14:33
Tiger Logistics collaborates with OneNDF’s FreightJar for cargo value financing
Shares of Tiger Logistics (India) trade at ₹390.60 on the BSE, down by 0.61%. The company had announced signing an agreement with OneNDF, a product of Devick Biz Solutions Pvt. Ltd for Cargo Value Financing through its digital platform “FreightJar”.
- July 21, 2023 14:31
Jindal Stainless stock rises on NSE, concludes JUSL acquisition
Jindal Stainless stock rises by 1.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹371.70. The company had completed the acquisition of Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL).
- July 21, 2023 14:30
Union Bank chief targets GNPAs below 6% as bank looks to recover ₹4,500 crore in FY24
Union Bank of India chief A Manimekhlai says will bring down gross non-performing assets ratio below 6% of gross advances; GNPAs were at 7.34% in Q1FY24; Bank to recover Rs 4,500 crore in FY24
- July 21, 2023 14:28
MTAR Technologies’ ESG rating stands at 2; stock dips 0.76% on BSE
The stock of MTAR Technologies trades at ₹2,120.50 on the BSE, down by 0.76%. The company had scored an overall ESG rating of 2 i.e., good on a 5- rating scale of Dun & Bradstreet.
- July 21, 2023 14:27
Prabhudas Lilladher on Tata Motors JLR Leadership announcements
We believe that these leadership announcements are positive for JLR, as they reflect the company’s commitment to its Reimagine strategy, which aims to enter an electric future and transform into a digitally savvy modern luxury business.
Adrian Mardell and Richard Molyneux have played key roles in implementing the Refocus transformation programme (cost control program), which delivered GBP1.1bn of savings in FY23, and GBP1.5bn in FY22.
- July 21, 2023 14:20
ICICI Securities Q1 PAT dips 1%, revenues surge 18%
ICICI Securities, on Friday, reported a one per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹271 crore for three months ended June 2023.
In comparison, the company reported a PAT of ₹273.6 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Securities said in a regulatory filing.
The decline in the profit could be attributed to higher expenses, as the broking firm’s total expenses shot up by 33 per cent to ₹570 crore in the quarter under review.
However, the company’s total revenues rose by 18 per cent to ₹934 crore in the first quarter under review, from ₹795 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23.
- July 21, 2023 14:17
MTAR Technologies trades at ₹2,120.50, down by 0.76%
The stock of MTAR Technologies trades at ₹2,120.50 on the BSE, down by 0.76%. The company had scored an overall ESG rating of 2 i.e., good on a 5-rating scale of Dun & Bradstreet.
- July 21, 2023 14:16
Lupin has launched Luforbec 100/6 for adult asthma and COPD treatment in Germany
- July 21, 2023 14:15
Research Analyst Prabhudas Lilladher on Tata Motors JLR Leadership announcements
We believe that these leadership announcements are positive for JLR, as they reflect the company’s commitment to its Reimagine strategy, which aims to enter an electric future and transform into a digitally savvy modern luxury business.
Adrian Mardell and Richard Molyneux have played key roles in implementing the Refocus transformation programme (cost control program), which delivered GBP1.1 billion of savings in FY23, and GBP1.5 billion in FY22.
- July 21, 2023 14:13
Cyient DLM stock has declined by 1.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹502.35
- July 21, 2023 14:13
Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 Review by Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst, Stoxbox
Surprising with good set of numbers in Q1FY24, Ashok Leyland posted a big beat on the EBITDA margin front aided by three major factors including favourable base effect, effective price hikes, and lower discounts. Network expansion has helped the company gain market share, with MHCV share improving by 120 bps. With a more than eight times jump in net profit aided by lower tax expenses, the company remains optimistic on its performance going ahead. Robust demand for the modular AVTR range of trucks, encouraging market response to the Bada Dost range and continued traction in power solutions and aftermarket businesses should bode well for the coming quarters.
The stock has risen by 3.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹181.70.
- July 21, 2023 14:02
Stock in Focus: NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC (India) Ltd has secured total business of ₹153.85 crore in June 2023. The company’s stock trades at ₹41.40, up by 0.24% on the NSE.
- July 21, 2023 14:01
Ashwini Kumar, Head – Market Data, ICRA Analytics Ltd, on SEBI & ESG
“SEBI’s move to expand ESG investing opportunities in Mutual Funds marks a significant step in promoting sustainable endeavours. Previously, MFs were limited to launching only one ESG scheme under the thematic category for equity. Now, with the introduction of 6 new strategies, SEBI demonstrates a strong commitment to fostering greater participation in ESG investments. The new guidelines mandate higher disclosure, compliance with independent assurance, ESG audits, and fund manager commentary and case studies.
This coordinated effort by stakeholders, including the Government and regulators, towards ESG is a positive development, given the substantial AUM of 45 lakh crores in Mutual Funds. This initiative will encourage MFs and provide investors with responsible investment avenues. SEBI’s endeavour is commendable and is likely to be remembered as a historic step in the ESG ecosystem for years to come,”
- July 21, 2023 13:59
UltraTech Cement nets ₹1,690.22 crore in June quarter, stock edges down
UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a net profit of ₹1,690.22 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, against ₹1,582.02 crore in the previous year. Demand remains strong, the company said. The stock trades at ₹8,198.40, down by 0.31% on the NSE.
- July 21, 2023 13:47
Trident Limited granted patent for fabric manufacturing process
Trident Limited has been granted patent for the process of manufacturing a fabric with homogeneous pores by the European Patent Office.
- July 21, 2023 13:43
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd’s stocks surge by 16.90%
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd.’s shares went up by 16.90 per cent after the company received a certificate from M/s. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the company.
This certificate confirms the company’s compliance with regulations that require listed entities to reconcile their total admitted and listed capital with depositories every quarter. By obtaining this certificate, Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. reassures its shareholders and regulatory authorities that it follows the prescribed guidelines, ensuring transparency and accuracy in its financial records.
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Limited provides test preparation courses for various exams and customized training to corporate, government, and educational organizations. They offer classroom and online teaching, along with an integrated test and assessment platform on their app.
The shares of Kuberen Global Edu went up by 16.90 per cent to ₹24.55 at 01:01 p.m. on BSE.
- July 21, 2023 13:16
Akshar Spintex board meeting to discuss secretary’s resignation
Akshar Spintex Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at their registered office in Gujarat.
The meeting’s agenda includes discussions regarding the resignation of Pratik M. Makwana, the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. Additionally, any other relevant business will be taken up with the permission of the Chair. The shares were up by 3.55 per cent to ₹73 at 12:30 p.m. on BSE.
- July 21, 2023 13:05
Major gainers/losers on the BSE at 1 pm
Major gainers on the BSE at 1 pm: Tanla (9.61%); Stylam Industries (8.82%); IndiaMART (7.93%); Rites (7.56%); RVNL (7.19%)
Major losers: Infosys (-8.17%); KPIT (-5.79%); South Indian Bank (-5.28%); Persistent (-5.23%); Dalmia Bharat (-3.64%)
- July 21, 2023 12:56
Royal Orchid Hotels shares up 2.86%
Shares of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd trade at₹344.70, up by 2.86%. The company earlier announced its entry to Kolhapur with the opening of Regenta Place Raysons.
- July 21, 2023 12:53
Marine Electricals secures orders worth ₹29.95 crore from Larsen & Toubro and Sundaram Clayton
Marine Electricals (India) Limited has received two orders worth ₹29.95 crore from Larsen & Toubro for supply of LT panels for STT data Centre, Mumbai, and from Sundaram Clayton Limited for supply of HT panels, LT panels and Energy Management System. The delivery period for both orders shall be over a period of 3 months. The stock of Marine Electricals is up by 2.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹63.75.
- July 21, 2023 12:51
TCNS Clothing has received a show cause notice from SEBI
- July 21, 2023 12:38
Lupin establishes wholly-owned subsidiary for neuro-rehabilitation business
Lupin has incorporated Lupin Atharv Ability Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, for neuro-rehabilitation business. The stock trades at ₹938.95 on the NSE, down by 0.76%.
- July 21, 2023 12:36
Vishnu Chemicals subsidiary acquires 100% stake in Chennai-based Ramadas Minerals
Vishnu Chemicals, a Hyderabad-based speciality chemical manufacturer and a large producer of barium and chromium chemicals, has announced that it has acquired 100 per cent stake in Chennai-based Ramadas Minerals Pvt Ltd. The acquisition was made through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vishnu Barium Pvt Ltd for a consideration of ₹26 crore.
- July 21, 2023 12:32
Spices complex on NCDEX rule hot
On NCDEX, dhaniya (coriander) September futures gained ₹70 at ₹7,630 a quintal. Jeera (cumin) September contracts were up ₹810 at ₹62,145 a quintal. Turmeric December futures increased by ₹568 to ₹14,856 a quintal.
- July 21, 2023 12:29
Bullion futures mixed on MCX
On MCX, gold August contracts were down a tad at ₹59,550 per 10 gm. But silver September contracts were up ₹51 at ₹75,550 a kg.
- July 21, 2023 12:28
Steel mills ask for discounts from Railways on rake charges
The Indian Steel Association (ISA) — which includes the country’s largest steel mills like AM/NS India, Tata Steel, JSW, JSPL and PSU-majors like SAIL and RINL — has sought intervention of the Steel Ministry and the Railways in order to waive off a “busy season surcharge” on rakes (which includes 40-60 wagons) and provide wagons at base rates.
- July 21, 2023 12:23
Gold, silver lose glitter
In the Asian market, gold came off a two-month high to $1,970 an ounce around noon in India. Silver, too, dropped below $25 an ounce. Gold last traded at $1,970.78 and silver at $24.858.
The 2-week uptrend in gold and silver will likely end as prices are set to be range-bound, says Tejas Anil Shigrekar, Commodities and Currencies Senior Technical Analyst, Angel One Ltd.
- July 21, 2023 12:20
Sutlej Textiles CEO resigns
Sutlej Textiles and Industries’ president and Chief Executive Officer Updeep Singh Chatrath has tendered his resignation with immediate effect, the company disclosed in a stock exchange filing. However, the stock trades at ₹47.75, up by 0.32% on the NSE.
- July 21, 2023 12:07
Major gainers/losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Gainers: LT (2.78%); JSW Steel (1.38%); SBI (1.16%); Tata Motors (1.01%); Adani Enterprises (1%)
Major losers:
Losers: Infosys (-7.88%); Reliance industries (-3.09%); HCL Tech (-3.08%); Hindustan Unilever (-2.92%); Wipro (-2.38%)
- July 21, 2023 12:04
Advance-Decline ratio at noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on July 21 were 1,566 against 1,666 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,364. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 163, and those that hit a 52-week low was 23.
- July 21, 2023 12:03
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank’s stock surges 60% on NSE debut, trades at ₹48
The stock of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank now trades at ₹48 on the NSE. The issue was listed at ₹39.95 per share today, 60% higher than the issue price.
- July 21, 2023 12:01
Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd on Ashok Leyland 1QFY24: Target price Rs 215 (Buy)
Overall, strong set of numbers on both revenue and margins, beating our and street’s consensus estimates. The CV industry has been aiming for profitable growth since the 2HFY23, when Tata Motors started reducing discounts offered. This has led to improvement in margins across CV OEMs. AL was targeting to reach double digit margins in FY24, which it has achieved in 1QFY24 itself, which gives us confidence in its medium term margin targets of reaching mid-teen. The stock current trades at 19.5x FY25 PE. AL has noted that demand should improve from 2QFY24 onwards as 1Q volume performance was impacted due to pre-buying in 4QFY23 ahead of transition to BS VI OBD 2 norms.
- July 21, 2023 11:59
Federal Bank to secure ₹9,600 crore Investment from IFC, eyes additional ₹8,000 crore via debt
Federal Bank to raise approx. ₹9,600 crore from International Finance Corporation (IFC). The bank also plans to raise ₹8,000 crore via debt. The stock trades at ₹134.60, down by 1.64%.
- July 21, 2023 11:49
JSW Steel’s Q1 net surges to ₹2,428 crore; stock up 2.49% on NSE
JSW Steel recorded a net profit of ₹2,428 crore under the consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, against ₹839 crore in the previous year.
The stock of JSW Steel rises by 2.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹818.95.
The company also announced the appointment of Swayam Saurabh as the Chief Financial Officer
- July 21, 2023 11:46
Bank Nifty prediction today – July 21, 2023: Corrective fall likely
Bank Nifty index opened lower today at 46,064 against Thursday’s close of 46,187. The index then rallied and marked a high of 46,369.50, but moderated to 46,100. Thus, it is down by 0.15 per cent for the day.
The advance/decline ratio of Bank Nifty stands at 5/7, giving it a bearish bias. SBI is the top gainer, up by 1.3 per cent whereas Federal Bank is the top loser, down by 1.7 per cent.
- July 21, 2023 11:44
Ramco Systems allots 43,135 equity shares under ESOP
The board of Ramco Systems has approved an allotment of 43,135 equity shares of ₹10 each exercised under Employee Stock Option Schemes. Consequently, the company’s paid-up equity share capital has increased from 3,52,39,845 equity shares of ₹10 each to 3,52,82,980 equity shares of ₹10 each. The company’s stock trades at ₹262.35, down by 1.67% on the NSE.
- July 21, 2023 11:38
360 ONE WAM logs 13% rise in profit on better margins
360 ONE WAM reported that its net profit in the June quarter was up 13 per cent at ₹181 crore against ₹160 crore logged in the same period last year, on back of better margin. Revenue increased 8 per cent to ₹406 crore.
- July 21, 2023 11:30
Ashok Leyland Q1 net soars to ₹576.42 crore; stock surges 2.73% on NSE
Ashok Leyland: Unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2023, Net profit at ₹576.42 crore against ₹68.05 crore in the previous year. The stock rises by 2.73% on the NSE, trading at ₹180.50.
- July 21, 2023 11:29
Fire incident at Bhageria Industries’ factory in Palghar brought under control, stock dips 1.38%
Bhageria Industries has revealed that a minor fire occurred near the Thermopac area at the factory premises in Palghar on July 20, 2023. The same was controlled within the time, causing the least effect on plant & machinery, no injuries caused to any employee.
The stock trades at ₹154 on the BSE, down by 1.38%.
- July 21, 2023 11:27
Major gainers/losers on the BSE at 11 am
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am: Stylam Industries (9.17%); Indiamart (7.17%); Ircon (6.13%); United Spirits (6.11%); RVNL (5.52%)
Major losers: Infosys (-7.69%); Persistent Systems (-4.76%); KPIT Tech (-4.14%); Polycab (-3.94%); South Indian Bank (-3.63%)
- July 21, 2023 11:22
Aircraft leasing IFSC unit not liable for TDS on dividend paid inter sebl-premium-article-image
Companies providing aircraft leasing services in the IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) will not be liable to TDS on dividend, the Income Tax Department has said. This will promote setting up of more such units in IFSC.
The new norm will come into effect from September 1. ’Inter se’ is a Latin phrase which means ‘among themselves,’ and refers to the rights and duties owed among certain parties, rather than to others. The aircraft operating lease business is estimated to be worth $50 billion globally.
- July 21, 2023 11:04
Hindustan Unilever falls after costs hit quarterly profit
Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) shares dipped 2.58 per cent on Friday morning after the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company reported weak volume growth in the first quarter.
According to Motilal Oswal, “During the quarter, volumes grew 3 per cent YoY versus the expectation of 7 per cent growth, as higher inflation is adversely impacting consumer spending.”
- July 21, 2023 10:58
ICICI Bank allots 165,264 shares under ESOP
ICICI Bank has allotted 165,264 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each under the bank’s Employees Stock Option Scheme. The stock trades at ₹922.55, down by 0.31% on the NSE.
- July 21, 2023 10:50
Nifty Prediction today – July 21, 2023: Intraday dip possible. Stay out of the market
Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading lower. Both indices are trying to recover the loss after opening the day with a wide gap down. Nifty 50 is trading at 19,821, down 0.8 per cent. Sensex at 66,940, is down 0.94 per cent.
- July 21, 2023 10:43
Newgen Software ventures into Saudi Arabia, stock rises 2.65%
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary in Saudi Arabia. The company’s stock rises by 2.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹823.90.
- July 21, 2023 10:37
Shah Metacorp receives export orders, stock soars 8.33% on NSE
Shah Metacorp has received export orders worth approx ₹40 crore from Italy and another European country for the export of steels and alloys. The company has also received in-principle approval for preferential issue from both stock exchanges. The company’s stock surges 8.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹3.90.
- July 21, 2023 10:35
Suzlon Energy up 4.81% on NSE
The stock of Suzlon Energy rises by 4.81% on the NSE, trading at ₹19.60.
- July 21, 2023 10:34
Post-listing view on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO
Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart
The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO made a strong debut on the stock exchanges today, listing at ₹40 per share, a premium of 60% over the upper end of the price band of ₹25. The strong listing was in line with expectations. The company has a strong track record of growth, and its financial performance has been improving in recent years. Utkarsh SFB is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the SFB sector, as it has a strong focus on underserved segments of the population. After listing at such a level, we will suggest booking this gain; however, aggressive investors can choose to buy during any subsequent dip.
- July 21, 2023 10:28
Infosys share price dips on weak outlook
The stock of Infosys down by 8.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,332.05.. This was triggered by the revision of its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2024, which was adjusted to a range of 1–3.5 per cent, down from the previous projection of 4–7 per cent.
- July 21, 2023 10:23
Government move to ban export of non-Basmati rice with immediate effect to impact KRBL/ LT Foods
- July 21, 2023 10:19
Drone Destination listing opens at ₹107.45
Drone Destination listing opened at ₹107.45, and is now at ₹102.10, against the IPO price of ₹65. The SME-IPO of Drone Destination saw strong response by subscribing 191.65 times between July 7-13. The ₹44.2 crore issue fetched bids worth ₹5,500 crore.
- July 21, 2023 10:18
Talbros Auto to consider stock split
- July 21, 2023 10:18
Listing ceremony of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd to start soon
Listing ceremony of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd to start soon. Prices settled at 39.95 in pre-open session.
- July 21, 2023 10:17
Motilal Oswal on HUL
Hindustan Unilever’s 1QFY24 performance fell slightly short of our expectations. During the quarter, volumes grew 3% YoY vs. expectation of 7% growth, as higher inflation is adversely impacting consumer spending.
- In 1QFY24, rural market delivered volume growth. While we expect this momentum to continue; however weather patterns remain a critical factor to monitor.
- The company is normalising A&P spends to revive volume and bring it back to pre-COVID levels, which represents 9.8% of sales. Management mentioned about funnelling the gross margin expansion towards adspends to drive volume growth. However, the 120bp YoY increase in ‘other expenses’ is due to a step-up in investments, the impact of new royalty incentives.
- July 21, 2023 10:15
Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9:30 am on July 21
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am on July 21: LT (2.53%); Kotak (1.15%); Cipla (1.08%); SBI (0.94%); Britannia (0.74%)
Major losers: Infosys (-7.64%); HCL Tech (-1.80%); Hindustan Unilever (-1.62%); Reliance Industries (-1.41%); TCS (-1.40%)
- July 21, 2023 10:15
Infosys share price dips on weak outlook
Infosys share price dipped 7.76 per cent on Friday morning. This was triggered by the revision of its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2024, which was adjusted to a range of 1–3.5 per cent, down from the previous projection of 4–7 per cent.
The decision came in response to clients reducing spending and deferring decisions in an increasingly uncertain market landscape. While the company reported an 11 per cent y-o-y increase in net profit to ₹5,945 crores during Q1 of FY24, the figure fell 3 per cent sequentially, missing market expectations.
Despite sustaining consolidated revenue growth of 10 per cent YoY to ₹37,933 crore, the shares went down by 7.76 per cent to ₹1,336.45 at 09:51 a.m. on BSE.
- July 21, 2023 10:12
ICICI Securities on Havells
ICICI Securities on Havells: We note three structural growth drivers from Q1FY24 as the company is in early stages to develop white label business (EMS) via exports and it has entered the premium and luxury segment with the launch of Havells Studio. We believe the premiumisation path could potentially result in structural margin expansion and B2B sales are likely to remain strong in the coming quarters. We also believe the correction in input prices and the likely revival in B2C sales in H2FY24 offer tailwinds to earnings. We remain positive on Havells and model it to report revenue and PAT CAGR of 14.5% and 28.1%, respectively, over FY23-FY25E. We cut FY24 earnings estimates to factor in delayed recovery in consumer demand.
- July 21, 2023 10:11
Venus Pipes and Tubes eyes market expansion; shares surge
Shares of Venus Pipes and Tubes Ltd gained 0.49 per cent after it announced the commercial production of Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) pipes.
The stainless steel pipe and tube manufacturer would produce approximately 600 tonnes monthly, effective July 21. Managing Director, Arun Kothari, emphasised the company’s commitment to upholding superior standards.
The shares went up by 0.49 per cent to Rs 1,203.60 at 09:26 a.m. on the BSE.
- July 21, 2023 10:09
Sprayking Agro Equipment’s new facility at Jamnagar
Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd, a brass manufacturer, has acquired its new manufacturing facility at Jamnagar, Gujarat. The new facility is spread over 3,000 sq. mt which has been acquired by the company on rent from the third party.
- July 21, 2023 10:08
Infosys crashes nearly 8 per cent in opening trade
- July 21, 2023 09:47
L&T wins contract for 135 km stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project
L&T’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure business has secured order from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct the 135.45 km stretch MAHSR – C3 package, which is part of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project. The 508 km high-speed rail project, also called MAHSR Bullet Train project, will cover 155.76 kms in the State of Maharashtra, 4.3 kms in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 kms in the State of Gujarat with 12 stations along the route.
- July 21, 2023 09:44
Michigan court allows Mahindra Automotive to continue selling ROXOR in the US
Michigan Federal District Court in its order on Fiat motion said M&M’s arm Mahindra Automotive North America can continue to produce/sell post-2020 ROXOR in the US
- July 21, 2023 09:43
UAE’s state-backed oil giant agrees 14-year LNG agreement with Indian Oil Corp valued at $7-9 billion
- July 21, 2023 09:42
PVR Inox opens 12 screen multiplex at Forum Mall, Bengaluru
- July 21, 2023 09:42
L&T mulls share buyback
Larsen & Toubro to consider buyback of equity shares of the company and payment of Special dividend on 25 July.
- July 21, 2023 09:41
TCS partners with BBC to transform finance and payroll
TCS has bagged a deal from British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) to change its finance, procurement, and HR applications management
- July 21, 2023 09:40
Indusind Bank board approves Rs 20,000 crore fundraising via debt securities
Indusind Bank board approves raising of funds through debt securities on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore
- July 21, 2023 09:39
BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 10.3 lakh shares at Rs 623.53 a piece of Amara Raja Batteries
- July 21, 2023 09:39
Government move to ban export of non-Basmati rice with immediate effect to impact KRBL/ LT Foods
- July 21, 2023 09:38
Motilal Oswal on HUL
Hindustan Unilever (HUVR)’s 1QFY24 performance fell slightly short of our expectations. During the quarter, volumes grew 3% YoY vs. expectation of 7% growth, as higher inflation is adversely impacting consumer spending.
- In 1QFY24, rural market delivered volume growth. While we expect this momentum to continue; however weather patterns remain a critical factor to monitor.
- The company is normalizing A&P spends to revive volume and bring it back to pre-COVID levels, which represents 9.8% of sales. Management mentioned about funnelling the gross margin expansion towards adspends to drive volume growth. However, the 120bp YoY increase in ‘other expenses’ is due to a step-up in investments, the impact of new royalty incentives, and favorable benefits in the base quarter.
- The outlook for HUVR remains balanced with lower commodity costs and gradual recovery in rural demand offset by reduced leverage on pricing and increased competition from smaller players in some categories. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR 3,100.
- July 21, 2023 09:37
Major gainers/losers on the NSE at 9:30 am on July 21
Major gainers: LT (2.53%); Kotak (1.15%); Cipla (1.08%); SBI (0.94%); Britannia (0.74%)
Major losers: Infosys (-7.64%); HCL Tech (-1.80%); Hindustan Unilever (-1.62%); Reliance Industries (-1.41%); TCS (-1.40%)
- July 21, 2023 09:36
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Jayaswal Neco Industries
Ex-Date Dividend: Abbott India, Archean Chemical Industries, Anup Engineering, Arvind, Arvind SmartSpaces, Astec Lifesciences, BASF India, Blue Star, Cipla, Dabur India, Dhanuka Agritech, Fiem Industries, HIL, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, Indian Hume Pipe, Infobeans Technologies, Intellect Design Arena, Jamna Auto Industries, Kokuyo Camlin, KPR Mill, L&T Finance Holdings, LIC, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Minda Corporation, RPG Lifesciences, Sasken Technologies, Sonata Software, Sumitomo Chemical India, Symphony, Tech Mahindra, Thermax, TTK Prestige, Zensar Technologies, Zydus Wellness
Ex-date Interim Dividend: Angel One
Ex-date Buy Back: Goldiam International
Ex-date AGM: TTK Prestige, Fiem Industries, Arvind, BASF India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, KPR Mill, Tech Mahindra, Dabur India, Astec Lifesciences, Kokuyo Camlin, Sonata Software, Jamna Auto Industries, Dhanuka Agritech, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Symphony, Indian Hume Pipe, HIL, Intellect Design Arena, Arvind Smartspaces, Infobeans Technologies, Anup Engineering
Record-date Dividend: Abbott India, Archean Chemical Industries, Angel One, Blue Star, Cipla, L&T Finance Holdings, LIC, Laxmi Organic Industries, RPG Lifesciences, Sumitomo Chemical India, Thermax, Zensar Technologies, Zydus Wellness
Record-date Interim Dividend: Angel One
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Action Construction Equipment, RattanIndia Power
- July 21, 2023 09:35
Block Deals
Jai Balaji Industries: Ashika Global Finance sold 11.5 lakh shares (0.7%), and SM Niryat bought 11.5 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 112 apiece.
- July 21, 2023 09:35
Bulk Deals
Responsive Industries: Brenzett sold 26.5 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 182.02 apiece.
Amara Raja Batteries: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 10.3 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 623.53 apiece.
- July 21, 2023 09:34
Earnings Today
Reliance Industries, Ashok Leyland, Atul, Aditya Vision, CreditAccess Grameen, Dodla Diary, Glenmark Lifesciences, GNA Axles, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, PNB Gilts, Rajratan Global Wire, Ramkrishna Forgings, Tejas Networks, Ultratech Cement, Wendt (India)
- July 21, 2023 09:34
Stocks To Watch
IndiaMart InterMesh: The board of the company has approved a buyback of up to Rs 500 crore consisting of 12.5 lakh shares, representing a 2.04% stake via tender offer. The buyback price will be Rs 4,000 per share, a premium of 38% over Thursday’s closing price.
Larsen & Toubro: The company will consider a share buyback and special dividend on July 25.
IndusInd Bank: The board of the bank approved raising Rs 20,000 crore via debt securities on a private placement basis.
Jindal Stainless: The company completed the acquisition of Jindal United Steel by acquiring the remaining 74% stake for Rs 958 crore, making JUSL a 100% owned subsidiary of JSL.
LTIMindtree: The company announced a strategic partnership with CYFIRMA to enhance the threat intelligence capabilities of its XDR platform. Larsen & Toubro, through its L&T Innovation Fund, recently invested in CYFIRMA in a pre-Series B round of funding.
Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has signed a Letter of Intent on co-operation for Light and Medium Utility Helicopters for the Armed Forces of Argentina.
- July 21, 2023 09:34
360 One Wam Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19% to Rs 558.96 crore vs. Rs 471.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 420.8 crore).
NII up 17% to Rs 448.35 crore vs. Rs 283.56 crore.
Net profit up 17% to Rs 183.58 crore vs. Rs 156.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 176 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:33
Tanla Platforms Q1 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14% to Rs 911 crore vs. Rs 800 crore.
Ebitda up 39% to Rs 182.22 crore vs. Rs 130.7 crore.
Ebitda margin 20% vs. 16.3%
Net profit up 35% to Rs 135.4 crore vs. Rs 100.41 crore.
- July 21, 2023 09:33
Coforge (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 2221 crore vs. Rs 2170 crore.
EBIT up 2.9% at Rs 230.3 crore vs. Rs 223.8 crore.
Margins at 10.4% vs. 10.3%
Net profit up 44% at Rs 165.3 crore vs. Rs 114.8 crore.
- July 21, 2023 09:33
India MART lnterMESH (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 25.65% at Rs 282.1 crore vs. Rs 224.5 crore.
Net profit up 77.9% at Rs 83.1 crore vs. Rs 46.69 crore.
Ebitda up 20.59% at Rs 77.35 crore vs. Rs 64.14 crore.
Margins at 27.41% vs. 28.57%
- July 21, 2023 09:32
HMT Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31% to Rs 108 crore vs. Rs 82 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 29 crore vs. Rs 47.6 crore
Net loss of Rs 33.5 crore vs. a net profit of Rs 635.12 crore
- July 21, 2023 09:32
Dalmia Bharat Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 3,624 crore vs. Rs 3,302 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,693 crore).
Ebitda up 4% at Rs 610 crore vs. Rs 586 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 657.6 crore).
Ebitda margin 16.8% vs. 17.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%)
Net profit fell 30% to Rs 144 crore vs. Rs 205 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 240 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:31
ICICI Securities on Havells
We note three structural growth drivers from Q1FY24 as the company is in early stages to develop white label business (EMS) via exports and It has entered premium and luxury segment via launch of Havells Studio. We believe the premiumisation path could potentially result in structural margin expansion and B2B sales are likely to remain strong in coming quarters. We also believe the correction in input prices and the likely revival in B2C sales in H2FY24 offer tailwinds to earnings. We remain positive on Havells and model it to report revenue and PAT CAGR of 14.5% and 28.1%, respectively, over FY23-FY25E. We cut FY24 earnings estimates to factor in delayed recovery in consumer demand.
- July 21, 2023 09:30
Sprayking Agro acquires new manufacturing facility in Jamnagar
Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd, brass manufacturer, has acquired its new manufacturing facility at Jamnagar, Gujarat. The new facility is spread over 3,000 sq. mtr which has been acquired by the company on rent from the third party.
- July 21, 2023 09:29
Infosys crashes nearly 8 per cent in opening trade
- July 21, 2023 09:29
Venus Pipes starts LSAW pipes commercial production, shares gain
Shares of Venus Pipes and Tubes Ltd gained 0.49 per cent after it announced the commercial production of Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) pipes.
The stainless steel pipe and tube manufacturer would produce approximately 600 tonnes monthly, effective July 21, 2023. Managing Director, Arun Kothari, emphasised the company’s commitment to upholding superior standards.
The shares went up by 0.49 per cent to Rs 1,203.60 at 09:26 a.m. on the BSE.
- July 21, 2023 09:28
Brokerages on Infosys
Macquarie 0n Infosys
Downgrade To Underperform
Target Rs 1,130
==
JPMorgan on Infosys
Underweight Rating
Target Rs 1,150
==
Jefferies On Infosys
Buy Rating
Target Rs 1,550
==
Nomura on Infosys
Downgrade To Reduce
Target Cut To Rs 1,210 From 1,260
==
BoFA Sec on Infosys
Neutral Rating
Target Rs 1,390
==
HSBC on Infosys
Buy Rating
Target Rs 1,540
- July 21, 2023 09:26
Crude Oil futures rise as market awaits US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning with the market hoping for a pause in the interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in its meeting next week.
At 9.16 am on Friday, September Brent oil futures were at $80.28, up by 0.80 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $76.25, up by 0.79 per cent.
August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6260 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6211, up by 0.81 per cent; and September futures were trading at ₹6270 as against the previous close of ₹6222, up by 0.77 per cent.
- July 21, 2023 09:21
Sensex and Nifty drop nearly 1%
On Friday’s opening trade, the Sensex and Nifty experienced a drop of over 1%, reflecting global developments. The Sensex declined by 191.60 points (0.96%), to trade at 19,787.55, while the Nifty fell by 590.27 points (0.87%), reaching 66,981.63. Among the major losers were Wipro, TCS, and Hero MotoCorp, while Britannia, Titan, and Nestle emerged as gainers.
- July 21, 2023 09:09
Mphasis Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue fell 3% to Rs 3,252 crore vs. Rs 3,361 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,362 crore).
EBIT fell 3% to Rs 500 crore from Rs 515.27 crore.
EBIT margin flat at 15.3%.
Net profit fell 2% to Rs 396.05 crore vs. Rs 405.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 403 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:09
ICICI Securities Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 18% to Rs 934.31 crore vs. Rs 793.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 950.3 crore).
Net interest income up 17% to Rs 749.7 crore vs. Rs 693.2 crore.
Net profit down 1% to Rs 270.84 crore vs. Rs 273.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 278.8 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:09
Union Bank of India Q1FY24 (Standalone)
Net interest income up 16.5% to Rs 8839 crore vs. Rs 7581 crore (YoY).
Net Profit up 2x at Rs 3236 crore vs. Rs 1558 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: 2,343 crore)
GNPA: 7.34% vs. 7.53% (QoQ)
NNPA: 1.58% vs. 1.70% (QoQ)
- July 21, 2023 09:08
United Spirits Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 2,667.8 crore vs. Rs 2,419.1 crore.
Ebitda up 92% at Rs 713.50 crore vs. Rs 372.3 crore.
EBITDA margin 26.7% vs. 15.3%
Net profit up 83% at Rs 476.7 crore vs. Rs 261.1 crore.
- July 21, 2023 09:08
Persistent Systems Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue flat at Rs 2,321.1 crore vs. Rs 2,254.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,328.8 crore).
EBIT fell 14% to Rs 298 crore vs. Rs 346.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 358 crore).
Margin 12.83% vs. 15.37% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.37%)
Net Profit fell 9% to Rs 228.7 crore vs. Rs 251.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 272 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:08
Hindustan Unilever Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 15496 crore vs. Rs 14624 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 15,491 crore).
Ebitda is up 8% at Rs 3665 crore vs. Rs 3402 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 3,645.86 crore).
Margins at 23.7% vs. 23.3% (Bloomberg Estimate: 23.5%)
Net profit up 7% at Rs 2554 crore vs. Rs 2381 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,593.5 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:07
Infosys Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.3% to Rs 37,933 crore vs. Rs 37,441 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 37,843.3 crore).
EBIT flat at Rs 7,891 crore vs. Rs 7,877 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,907.7 crore)
Margin 20.80% vs. 21.03 (Bloomberg estimate: 20.9%)
Net Profit: Rs 5,945 crore vs. Rs 6,134 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,245 crore)
Revises lower FY24 revenue guidance to 1.0–3.5% from the 4-7% estimated earlier.
- July 21, 2023 09:06
Pledge share details
Emami: Promoter Group Divarkar Finvest revoked a pledge of 8.5 lakh, Suraj Finvest invoked a pledge of 12.75 lakh shares, and revoked a pledge of 4.25 lakh shares between July 17 and July 19.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Group Equilibrated Venture Cflow created a pledge of 2 lakh shares on July 19.
- July 21, 2023 09:04
Fertiliser sales rise 2.4% to 102 lakh tonnes in Q1 FY24
Fertiliser sales have increased by 2.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, from a year ago, to touch 102.12 lakh tonnes (lt), as there was a significant increase in demand in June despite the delayed and deficient monsoon. As a result, the subsidy in the April-June period accounts for 26 per cent of the budget estimate of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for 2023-24 fiscal. Higher sales may also help fertiliser companies increase their earnings, negating any likely adverse impact on consumption after the launch of the single ‘Bharat’ brand for all subsidised crop nutrients.
- July 21, 2023 08:58
Bonus issue dates
NDR Auto Components Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 964.30
Ex Bonus 24 July 2023 (Monday)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- July 21, 2023 08:53
Union Bank first-quarter net profit zooms 108 per cent to Rs 3,236 cr
Union Bank of India (UBI) reported a 108 per cent year-on-year jump in first quarter net profit at Rs 3,236 crore, against Rs 1,558 crore in the year-ago quarter on the back of healthy growth in net interest income and other income, and a decline in loan loss provisions.
- July 21, 2023 08:50
Indian shares set for flat start as US jobs data reignites rate fears
Indian shares are set to open little changed on Friday, on caution after data from the U.S. reignited concerns of a prolonged high-interest regime, while investors awaited key domestic earnings.
India’s GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.09% at 19,876.5, as of 8:12 a.m. IST.
Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex hit fresh highs for the fifth straight session on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 closing just shy of the 20,000 mark. The benchmarks are on course to extend gains for the fourth week in a row, adding over 2% each so far.
Asian equities declined, following weakness in Wall Street overnight, as lacklustre earnings from Tesla and Netflix and concerns of prolonged high-interest rate regime in the U.S. weighed on sentiment.
Weekly jobless claims in the world’s largest economy fell unexpectedly, official data showed, indicating strength in the labour market and heightening fears of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer.
The probability of a 25 basis-point rate hike at the upcoming Fed meeting on July 26 was 99.2%.
Information technology (IT) stocks will be in focus after bellwether software services provider Infosys halved its full-year revenue growth outlook, citing cuts in tech spending. Infosys reported a 10.9% rise in profit in the June quarter post-market hours on Thursday.
Investors also await the June-quarter earnings of top Nifty 50 firms including Reliance Industries. Reliance is expected to see an about 25% year-on-year fall in June quarter consolidated profit, post-market hours on Friday.
Foreign institutional investors bought 33.71 billion rupees ($410.9 million) of Indian equities on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic investors sold 1.93 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data. - Reuters
- July 21, 2023 08:43
STOCKS TO WATCH
** Hindustan Unilever: Co misses June quarter profit view on higher costs.
** Union Bank: Lender reports rise in June quarter net profit, asset quality improves sequentially.
** Tanla Platforms: Co reports rise in consolidated net profit in first quarter.
** United Spirits: Co posts rise in June quarter profit on falling costs and sales growth in premium segment. - Reuters
- July 21, 2023 08:40
UTI MF to launch Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund
UTI Mutual Fund (UTI) to launch UTI Balanced Advantage Fund, an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund, investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income.
The portfolio of the scheme will be dynamically managed based on valuation and fundamental driven inhouse proprietary asset allocation model. The NFO starts on July 21, 2023 and closes on August 4, 2023.
- July 21, 2023 08:37
Macquarie downgrade Reliance Industries to Underperform from Neutral on valuations
Our PT remains Rs2,100, as we didn’t ascribe value accretion from JFS; With the key tactical catalyst, the Jio Financial Services demerger, now done, we see RIL shares underperforming on lack of earnings follow through; Our FY24-25e net profit is 15%-20% below Visible Alpha consensus
- July 21, 2023 08:37
Concalls as of 07:04 AM Friday 21 July 2023
8:00 AM ICICI Securities
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
8:30 AM Mphasis
Dial: +91 22 6280 1165,
10:30 AM Dalmia Bharat
Dial: +91 22 6280 1536
12:00 PM South IndBk
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
1:15 PM Union Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1394
2:00 PM 360 ONE WAM
No Contact Available
2:00 PM JSW Steel
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1481
4:00 PM IndiaMART InterMESH
Webinar: https://tinyurl.com/3nwthf6u
4:00 PM Shalby
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
4:00 PM MCDOWELL & CO
Dial: +91 22 6280 1250
4:00 PM HindZinc
Dial: +91 22 6280 1340
4:00 PM Glenmark Life
Dial: +91 22 6280 1564
4:00 PM Kirloskar Pneum
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +9122 6280 1342
4:30 PM Tanla Platforms
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
4:30 PM RamkrishnaForge
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
5:00 PM Persistent
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
6:00 PM HDFC life Insur
Dial: +91 22 6280 1406
6:30 PM CreditAccess Gr
Dial: +91 22 6280 1224
7:00 PM Tejas Networks
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
8:00 PM Vedanta
Dial: +91 22 6280 1114
- July 21, 2023 08:36
Pankaj Pandey, Head – Research, ICICI direct on RIL-Jio Financial Services Demerger
“Against an implied value of Rs 133 per share of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd. (to be renamed as Jio Financial Services), post its demerger from Reliance Industries, the market has valued the entity at Rs 250-260 per share. This is due to its strong networth of ~Rs 1 lakh crore (on consolidated basis) which is seen enabling faster growth in an already competitive financial marketplace.
In the initial phase, we expect the Jio Financial Services stock to follow implied value determined by market participants. We expect the company to deliver higher growth given the huge opportunity in the financial sector in the country and its own strong capitalisation, which will ensure that the company would not need to raise external equity capital for reasonably long period of time, thereby limiting any dilution overhang.”
- July 21, 2023 08:35
India bans white rice exports forthwith to control price
The Union Government has prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday, after a late start to seasonal monsoon rains hurt the crop, raising fears of a shortfall in production. “Export policy of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)...is amended from free to prohibited,” the DGFT said in a notification. Shares such as KRBL, Chamal Lal Setia and LT Foods Ltd will remain in focus.
- July 21, 2023 08:34
Royal Orchid enter Kolhapur with Regenta Place Raysons
Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, with a portfolio of 90+ properties across the country, has announced its entry into Kolhapur with the opening of Regenta Place Raysons.
- July 21, 2023 08:32
Jindal Stainless completes acquisition of Jindal United Steel
Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has completed the acquisition of Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL). Earlier, JSL held 26%l per cent stake in JUSL; it has now acquired the remaining 74 per cent equity stake in JUSL for Rs 958 crore.
- July 21, 2023 08:31
NBCC bags Rs 153 cr worth orders in June
NBCC (India) Limited has secured the total business of Rs. 153.85 Crore in June.
- July 21, 2023 08:31
MTAR Technologies receives good ESG rating of 2 from Dun & Bradstreet
MTAR Technologies has scored an overall ESG rating of 2 i.e., good on a 5- rating scale of Dun & Bradstreet.. The governance aspects of the company are rated as 1 - Very Good, environment aspects as 2 - Good and social aspects as 3 - Medium.
- July 21, 2023 08:29
HAL signs LoI for helicopters with Argentina
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has signed a Letter of Intent (Lol) for Helicopters for the armed forces of Argentina.
- July 21, 2023 08:27
IndiaMART InterMESH board approves Rs 500 crore buyback at Rs 4,000 per share
The Board of Directors of IndiaMART InterMESH has approved a proposal for buyback of 12.50 lakh shares worth Rs 500 crore from all the shareholders, including promoters and members of the promoter group, as on Record Date, which will be decided subsequently, through the “tender offer” route, on a proportionate basis, at Rs. 4000 a share.
- July 21, 2023 08:25
Tata Motors appoints Adrian Mardell as CEO of Jaguar Land Rover
Tata Motors announced that Adrian Mardell has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), for a three-year term.
- July 21, 2023 08:23
Zensar Technologies Ltd. Concall Update
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Outlook – Longterm Positive
Management indicates Near term demand environment remains challenging and Investing in sustainable long term growth is top priority. On vertical front , hitech and consumer services industry softness is to continue
Wage hike impact will come in Q2 wage hike could be slightly lower as compare to last year .On margin front , endeavour is to be at mid teen margins and invest back for further growth
- July 21, 2023 08:22
Listing of UTKARSH SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED on 21st July, 2023
Symbol: UTKARSHBNK
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 543942
ISIN: INE735W01017
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issue Price: Rs. 25/- per share
- July 21, 2023 08:21
Stock under F&O ban on NSE 21-Jul-23
1 BALRAMCHIN
2 DELTACORP
3 IBULHSGFIN
4 L&TFH
5 MANAPPURAM
6 PNB
7 RBLBANK
- July 21, 2023 08:18
IPO Screener: Utkarsh SFB listing today
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares will be listed on the bourses on Friday. The company has fixed the IPO price at Rs 25, at the upper end of the price band. The IPO saw an overwhelming response from all investors, by subscribing 101.91 times.
- July 21, 2023 08:08
Will Nifty hit 20,000 today?
All eyes on Nifty weather will breach the historical 20,000-mark on Friday. Though it came tantalisingly came close to the psychological number, giving some anxious moments to traders towards the close of trade on Thursday, experts believe it may achieve the milestone sooner-than-later.
- July 21, 2023 07:57
Stocks that will see action today: July 21, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, CMS Info Systems, CreditAccess, Cyient DLM, DLF, Dodla Dairy, HDFC Life, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Paytm, UltraTech Cement, Vedanta, IndiaMart, LTIMindtree, HAL, VIP Industries, MTAR Tech, Jindal Stainless,
- July 21, 2023 07:47
Aviation industry sees 88% rebound in international passengers in Q1
The first quarter of 2023 saw a remarkable 88 per cent increase in the number of passengers carried by both Indian and foreign carriers for scheduled international operations when compared to the same period in 2022. This surge in air travel comes after a prolonged period of decline due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on international passenger numbers.
- July 21, 2023 07:46
Day Trading Guide for July 21, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC
- July 21, 2023 07:46
Stock to buy today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (₹1,819.9)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder’s stock price has sharply risen since April. It found support at around ₹620 and embarked on an uptrend. The bull trend is still valid, and the stock has broken out of resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further rallies, especially on Friday.
- July 21, 2023 07:45
Broker’s Call: Himadri Speciality Chemical (Buy)
In Q1FY24, Himadri recorded a revenue of ₹950.9 crore, indicating a decrease of 8 per cent compared with the previous quarter and 9 per cent compared with the same period last year. The EBITDA for the quarter was ₹134 crore, reflecting a 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth and a 87 per cent increase year on year. The company reported a PAT of ₹86.1 crore, showing a 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase and a 123 per cent increase year on year.
- July 21, 2023 07:44
DIIs on profit booking spree as markets hit new high
The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have turned cautious on equity markets, even as the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been pumping the benchmarks to new heights.
DIIs were sellers in 12 out of the last 13 trading sessions and have cumulatively sold for ₹16,321 crore. On the other hand, FPIs have pumped in ₹33,250 crore, including bulk deals in the same period.
- July 21, 2023 07:39
Japanese stocks open lower following US tech shares sell-off
Asian stocks fell on Friday as a result of declines in US equities and Treasuries, driven by disappointing tech earnings and indications of a strong labour market that could lead to further interest rate hikes.
During early trade, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped by 0.64 per cent or 208.31 points, reaching 32,282.21, while the broader Topix index decreased by 0.21 per cent or 4.85 points, settling at 2,256.05.
In New York, the Nasdaq, known for its tech-heavy stocks, experienced a significant decline of 2.1 per cent overnight, and the S&P 500, representing a wide range of industries, fell by 0.7 per cent. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.5 per cent to reach 35,225.18, continuing its rally. --- Agencies
