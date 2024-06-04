Adani Group shares erase Monday’s gains
- June 04, 2024 11:09
Adani Group stocks
Adani group stocks extend losses, down 7.6-16.6% at 11.07 am, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy biggest losers
- June 04, 2024 11:05
Top losers of Adani Stocks on the BSE as of 11 am:
Adani Ports (-13.79%), Ambuja Cements (-13.36%), Adani Energy Solutions (-13.15%)
- June 04, 2024 10:32
Adani group stocks trade lower
Adani group stocks trading down 4.3-8% at 10.32 am
- June 04, 2024 10:28
Adani Group Stocks Price Updates: Here’s an overview of stock movement on Monday’s trade
- June 04, 2024 10:21
- June 04, 2024 10:11
Adani Group stocks decline on the NSE as of 10.05 am:
Adani Enterprises (-6.60%)
Adani Ports & SEZ (-6.18%)
ATGL (-6.78)
Ambuja Cements (-6.96)
NDTV (-6.30)
Adani Green Energy (-5.40)
Adani Wilmar (-4.07)
Adani Power (-3.33)
- June 04, 2024 10:05
Adani Stocks among top decliners of Nifty 50 pack as of 9.30 am
Adani Enterprises (-9.55%), Adani Ports & SEZ (-9.50%)
