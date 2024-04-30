Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has entered into a partnership with HIMA Middle East FZE, Dubai, for the railway signalling business.

HIMA Middle East FZE, Dubai, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Germany.

HIMA provides safety-related automation solutions to railways and process industries.

The partnership aims to enhance BHEL’s offerings to Indian Railways. BHEL supplies locomotives, propulsion systems, and traction motors, among others, to Indian Railways.

BHEL stock rose 1.9 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹282.15 as of 3.06 pm.

