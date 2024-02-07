Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with two technology partners during India Energy Week 2024 to establish compressed biogas (CBG) plants, a stock exchange filing revealed.

The CBG plants will be established across four States — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The MOUs were signed in the presence of Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; KK Chatiwal, Managing Director of IGL; Pawan Kumar, Director (Commercial) of IGL; and other senior officials.

As per the company’s statement, the partnership aims to produce 0.45 MMSCMD of biogas from waste, equivalent to approximately 5 per cent of IGL’s daily requirement.

Indraprasta Gas stock closed at ₹449.15 on the NSE on Wednesday, down by 1.04 per cent.

