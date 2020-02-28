9.20 am

9.15 am

9.10 am

Global share markets were headed for the worst week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis as investors ditched risky assets on fears the coronavirus would become a pandemic and derail economic growth.

READ MORE

9.10 am

The mutual fund industry should gear up to play the volume game rather than targeting higher margins as the investor base is set to widen overtime with the better market penetration.

READ MORE

9.05 am

The BSE Benchmark Sensex was down 658 points to 39,087.47 at pre-open session.