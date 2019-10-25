9.55 am

What to watch: SBI, RCap, HDFC AMC results in focus

Aavas Financiers, Arvind, Astec Life, Atul, CUMI, Easun Reyrolle, HDFC AMC, Heidelberg, Hikal, Honeywell, Huhutamaki, Ion Exchange, Infibeam, IRB Invit, Jubilant Life, Kothari Sugars, Mahindra EPC, Marico, NRB Bearing, Prajay Engineers, R Systems, Ratnamani Metals, Reliance Capital, SH Kelkar, Strides Pharma, SBI, Shriram City Union, Supreme Ind, Suraj, Tata Coffee, Tecil Chem, Timken, V2 Retail and Zuari Agro will declare their quarterly results on Friday.

Tata Motors: Results, fund-raising eyed

The board of Tata Motors will meet on Friday to consider July-September quarter results and fund-raising plans. The board may consider raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments, including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities, through preferential issue, private placement, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof. Shareholders would be closely monitoring the details of the fund-raising plans and results.

Opening bell: Equity benchmarks opened Wednesday with marginal gains in line with Asian peers. Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking small gains in world markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns.

The Sensex is up 34.06 points at 29,054.45, while Nifty is up 31.05 points at 11,613.65.

Day Trading Guide for October 25, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1235 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1220 1205 1248 1260 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,220 levels

₹635 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 625 615 645 657 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock manages to move above ₹645 levels

₹248 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 245 242 251 254 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹251 levels

₹141 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 138 135 145 148 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹145 levels

₹1436 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1420 1405 1450 1475 Near-term stance has turned bullish for the stock once again. Buy in declines with a tight stop-loss at ₹1,420 levels

₹262 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 255 248 270 277 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹270 levels

₹2082 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2060 2040 2100 2125 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2060 levels

11611 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11550 11500 11660 11715 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 11,660 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Today's pick - Castrol India (₹144.5): Buy

The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively breaking above a key medium-term resistance at ₹137. Investors with a short-term view can consider buying the stock at current levels as the outlook is bullish. Read more here

Asian shares inches up tracking modest global gains

Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking small gains in world markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns, while sterling weakened as the prospect of a UK election added fresh uncertainty to Brexit dramas.

In early trade in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13% higher. Australian shares added 0.66% and Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.15%.