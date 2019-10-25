Live Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid muted global cues; Bharti Infratel falls 6%

9.55 am

What to watch: SBI, RCap, HDFC AMC results in focus

Aavas Financiers, Arvind, Astec Life, Atul, CUMI, Easun Reyrolle, HDFC AMC, Heidelberg, Hikal, Honeywell, Huhutamaki, Ion Exchange, Infibeam, IRB Invit, Jubilant Life, Kothari Sugars, Mahindra EPC, Marico, NRB Bearing, Prajay Engineers, R Systems, Ratnamani Metals, Reliance Capital, SH Kelkar, Strides Pharma, SBI, Shriram City Union, Supreme Ind, Suraj, Tata Coffee, Tecil Chem, Timken, V2 Retail and Zuari Agro will declare their quarterly results on Friday.

9.39 am

Tata Motors: Results, fund-raising eyed

The board of Tata Motors will meet on Friday to consider July-September quarter results and fund-raising plans. The board may consider raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments, including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities, through preferential issue, private placement, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof. Shareholders would be closely monitoring the details of the fund-raising plans and results.

9.18 am

Opening bell: Equity benchmarks opened Wednesday with marginal gains in line with Asian peers. Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking small gains in world markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns.

The Sensex is up 34.06 points at 29,054.45, while Nifty is up 31.05 points at 11,613.65.

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide for October 25, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

 

₹1235 • HDFC Bank

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
1220120512481260Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,220 levels

 

₹635 • Infosys

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
625615645657Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock manages to move above ₹645 levels

 

₹248 • ITC

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
245242251254Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹251 levels

 

₹141 • ONGC

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
138135145148Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹145 levels

 

₹1436 • Reliance Ind.

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
1420140514501475Near-term stance has turned bullish for the stock once again. Buy in declines with a tight stop-loss at ₹1,420 levels

 

₹262 • SBI

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
255248270277Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹270 levels

 

₹2082 • TCS

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
2060204021002125Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2060 levels

 

11611 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
11550115001166011715Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 11,660 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.07 am

Today's pick - Castrol India (₹144.5): Buy

The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively breaking above a key medium-term resistance at ₹137. Investors with a short-term view can consider buying the stock at current levels as the outlook is bullish. Read more here

9.05 am

Asian shares inches up tracking modest global gains

Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking small gains in world markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns, while sterling weakened as the prospect of a UK election added fresh uncertainty to Brexit dramas.

In early trade in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13% higher. Australian shares added 0.66% and Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.15%.

Published on October 25, 2019