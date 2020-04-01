9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened Wednesday's session in the red.

The Sensex opened 329 points or 1.12 per cent lower at 29,130, while the Nifty opened 100 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 8.497.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Wednesday April 1, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹862 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 850 838 875 890 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹850 levels

₹640 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 630 620 650 662 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹650 levels

₹172 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 168 164 175 179 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹168 levels

₹68 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 65 63 71 74 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹65 levels

₹1112 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1090 1070 1025 1045 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,090 levels

₹196 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 188 180 205 215 The stock faces a key resistance ahead. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹205 levels

₹1823 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1800 1780 1845 1870 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock TCS reverses higher from ₹1,800 levels

8620 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8500 8400 8715 8850 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 8,500 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Marico (₹276.6): Buy

The stock of Marico gained 6.8 per cent on Tuesday, breaching its 21-DMA as well as a key near-term resistance at ₹266 on Tuesday. This rally provides an opportunity to buy the stock for investors with a short-term horizon.

Following an intermediate-term downtrend, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹233 in the previous week. The stock took support at around ₹235 and changed direction triggered by positive divergence in the daily RSI and price rate of change indicator. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Marico.