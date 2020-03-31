9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSESensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in the green on Tuesday.

The Sensex opened at 29,073, up 632 points or 2.22 per cent firmer, while the Nifty opened 199 points or 2.41 per cent firmer at 8,480.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹833 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 815 800 850 870 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹850 levels

₹627 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 615 600 640 655 Consider initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹640 levels

₹159 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 156 152 163 167 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹156 levels

₹63 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 61 58 66 70 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹61 levels

₹1032 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1010 990 1050 1070 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,010 levels

₹186 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 178 170 194 205 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹194 levels

₹1776 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1750 1725 1800 1825 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,750 levels

8290 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8200 8100 8400 8500 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond ₹8,400 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick:: EID-Parry India (₹136.3): Buy

The stock of EID-Parry India gained 10 per cent with above average volume on Monday, decisively breaking above a key near-term resistance at ₹127. This rally provides an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels for the investors with a short-term perspective. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on EID-Parry India.