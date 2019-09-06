9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Friday's session in the green. The Sensex was quoting at 36,796, up 152 points or 0.41 per cent higher, while the Nifty was at 10,894, up 46 points or 0.43 per cent higher on its overnight close.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for September 6, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2234 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2220 2205 2250 2265 The stock tests a key barrier at current levels. Go long with a stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,250 levels

₹834 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 827 821 838 842 Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a stop-loss ₹827 levels

₹244 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 241 238 247 250 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹241 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 122 119 128 131 The stock experiences buying interest at lower levels. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹122 levels

₹1198 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1185 1170 1215 1230 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,185 levels

₹273 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 268 262 280 287 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹268 levels

₹2215 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2195 2175 2235 2255 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹2,195 levels

10881 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10830 10780 10925 10975 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 10,925 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: V2 Retail (₹115.1): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian stance. The stock is in a long-term downtrend. The medium-term trend is also pointing downwards. Nevertheless, the stock found a key support at around ₹100 in late August and began to move sideways with a positive bias.

Over the past one month the stock has been range-bound in the band between ₹100 and ₹150. On Thursday, the stock gained 7.4 per cent. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on V2 Retail.