Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Friday's session in the green. The Sensex was quoting at 36,796, up 152 points or 0.41 per cent higher, while the Nifty was at 10,894, up 46 points or 0.43 per cent higher on its overnight close.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for September 6, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2234 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2220

2205

2250

2265

The stock tests a key barrier at current levels. Go long with a stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,250 levels

 

₹834 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

827

821

838

842

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a stop-loss ₹827 levels

 

₹244 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

241

238

247

250

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹241 levels

 

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

122

119

128

131

The stock experiences buying interest at lower levels. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹122 levels

 

₹1198 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1185

1170

1215

1230

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,185 levels

 

₹273 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

262

280

287

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹268 levels

 

₹2215 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2195

2175

2235

2255

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹2,195 levels

 

10881 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10830

10780

10925

10975

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 10,925 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: V2 Retail (₹115.1): Buy

 

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian stance. The stock is in a long-term downtrend. The medium-term trend is also pointing downwards. Nevertheless, the stock found a key support at around ₹100 in late August and began to move sideways with a positive bias.

Over the past one month the stock has been range-bound in the band between ₹100 and ₹150. On Thursday, the stock gained 7.4 per cent. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on V2 Retail.

 

Published on September 06, 2019

