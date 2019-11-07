9:15 am

Opening bell

The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty opened Thursday's session on a firm note. The Sensex was trading at 40,616, up 146 points or 0.36 per cent firmer, while the Nifty rose 38 points or 0.32 per cent to scale the 12,000-mark. It was trading at 12,004 in the opening session.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Thursday, November 7, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1256 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1250 1240 1265 1282 The stock has reached the upper end of the recent range and hence intiate short positions with tight stop-loss.

₹712 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 710 700 715 736 Short-term trend remains bullish and so long positions can be initiated in dips with stop-loss at ₹695 levels.

₹261 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 260 257 266 269 Stock of ITC is bullish in the near-term. Initiate fresh buys with a stop-loss at ₹257 levels.

₹144 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 143 140 149 152 ONGC is approaching an important support. One can buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss at ₹143 levels.

₹1434 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1420 1390 1445 1460 The stock continues its corrective decline. Initiate fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹1450 levels.

₹317 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 312 303 327 335 Short-term trend looks to be on the upside and one can buy the stock in dips with stop-loss at ₹312 level.

₹2188 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2180 2160 2220 2240 Near-term outlook is negative and the stock is trading below a key level. Sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹2220 levels

12008 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11966 11930 12050 12100 The contract registers a fresh high and sentiment looks positive. Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Sundaram-Clayton (₹2,179.8): Buy

The stock of Sundaram-Clayton, after a pause, resumed its downtrend since the beginning of the year. Though the stock attempted a recovery in the February and March, the rally did not sustain as it faced another round of substantial sell-off at ₹3,250. This brought down the price to fresh 52-week low of ₹1,662.5 over a period of time. The stock recovered from that low and was largely consolidating between ₹1,740 and ₹2,100. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Sundaram-Clayton.