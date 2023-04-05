TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said its Singapore-based arm will acquire a 25 per cent stake in Germany-based electric mobility products and components start-up Killwatt GmbH through newly issued shares of the latter, amounting to 8,500 common equity shares, the company said in a regulatory filing. The shares are acquired at a cash consideration of 235.29 euros per share, translating to a total of nearly €2 million (nearly ₹18 crore).

Tata Consultancy Services has bagged a deal from Norwegian government agency Bane NOR to enable secure access to its digital infrastructure to employees, partners, and train operators. Under the deal, TCS’ teams based in Norway and across Europe will provide services spanning identity governance and administration (IGA), access management, identity lifecycle management and application management operations in a managed services model.

On Tuesday, the board of Britannia Industries declared an interim dividend of ₹72 a share of face value of ₹1 each for FY23. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend has been fixed as April 13.

Compucom Software has received a Letter of Acceptance from Rajasthan Council for School Education for supply, installation, and training/education in 412 Government Schools with 5 years on-site comprehensive warranty worth approximately ₹59.77 crore.

Cyient has rejigged top management roles with the elevation of its managing director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu to the position of executive vice-chairman and MD. The company has elevated executive director (ED) and Chief Operating Officer Karthik Natarajan as ED and CEO. The board had approved the reorganisation of the company into two separate operating entities to foster their individual growth momentum. Subsequently, a DRHP was filed to take the Design Led Manufacturing (Cyient DLM) business through an IPO.

Havells India has entered into a commercial agreement with Swedish tech start-up Blixt Tech AB to introduce Solid State Circuit Breaker (SSCB) technology in the domestic market. By introducing SSCB, Havells is strengthening its position in the switchgear segment. It also highlights Havells’ focus on innovative and future-ready solutions, said a joint statement.

NBCC Ltd has bagged consultancy work for the construction of border and road in Mizoram along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The value of the work is ₹448 crore. The nature of the order is project management consultancy on a deposit work basis.

RailTel Corporation of India has received an order worth ₹76.10 crore from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd and another from National Informatics Centre Services for ₹38.95 crore.

Also read: RailTel bags ₹287-cr order from C-DAC

Indigo Paints has closed a transaction with the promoters of Apple Chemie India Private Limited (ACIPL) for acquiring a 51 per cent stake in ACIPL, by a combination of primary capital infusion into ACIPL and secondary share purchase transaction with the promoters. Indigo Paints also has the option to acquire additional stake in Apple Chemie at the end of 3 years.

The board of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited has approved the change of the designation of Vikas Gupta from Executive Director to Joint Managing Director. Over the previous ten years, he has been critical to the organisation’s operations, marketing, and strategy. The company also appointed Abhiraj Gupta as Additional Director in the category of Executive Director and Vikas Vij as Chief Executive Officer from April 3.

SH Kelkar and Company Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary, Keva Fragrances Private Limited, has sold its 50 per cent stake held in Purandar Fine Chemicals Private Limited. With this disinvestment, Purandar Fine Chemicals Private Limited ceases to be a joint venture of KFG.

Syrma SGS Technology Limited has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company named Syrma SGS Electronics Private Ltd to carry on the business of designers and manufacturers, buyers, sellers, assemblers, exporters, importers, distributors, agents, and dealers in memory chips, memory modules, PCB assemblies, and other storage products.

Starlift Services Private Limited, a subsidiary of Starlog Enterprises Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Mormugao Port Authority for the supply, operation, and maintenance of container handling equipment.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit