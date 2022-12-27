Time Technoplast has received repeat order from Adani Total Gas for supply of CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinder for a total value of nearly ₹75 crore. The delivery of these cascades will begin from January 2023.

NTPC has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tecnimont Private Limited, Indian Subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, Italy. The objective of the MoU is to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility to develop commercial scale Green Methanol Production facility at a NTPC project in India.

The board of Share India Securities Limited has considered and approved the fund raising by way of the rights issue of specified securities to eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date for a maximum amount not exceeding ₹1,000 crore, subject to applicable laws.

Dev Information Technology Ltd (DEV IT), Ahmedabad based IT services and products company has sold 5.45 per cent of its equity holding in Dev Accelerator Pvt. Ltd. (DevX), a managed co-working space business at a valuation of ₹104 crore. Dev IT co-promoted ‘DevX’ in the year 2017 as a managed co-working space with 720 seats. As on September 30, 2022, DevX has 8,000 seats running at 79 per cent capacity utilisation levels.

Related Stories Day Trading Guide for December 27, 2022 Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading. READ NOW

As part of Digital India initiative, the Tripura government has launched 27 mobile common service centers (CSC) to provide e-governance facilities through a partnership with Raminfo Ltd.

AVRO India has successfully commenced its recycling plant of a capacity of 300 MT per month at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on December 22.

GR Infraprojects has announced that the project to construct an eight-lane access-controlled expressway carriageway from Jodmi village to Bani village of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh under the Delhi-Vadodara greenfield alignment has been completed.

The board of Oricon Enterprises has approved the acquisition of equity shares of United Shippers Limited, a material subsidiary, by purchasing 69,896 Equity shares from its existing shareholder. The company’s holding in United Shippers will become 100 per cent.

Related Stories Today’s Pick: CSB Bank (₹238.50): BUY CSB Bank stock is likely to rise towards ₹275 READ NOW

The board of Central Bank of India has approved a proposal to raise capital through issuance of non-convertible redeemable unsecured Base III compliant Tier II bonds for amount up to ₹1,500 crore with a base size of ₹500 crore and a green shoe option up to ₹1,000 crore during FY23, subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.

Sanghvi Movers has bagged an order aggregating to ₹35 crore for deployment of various capacity cranes for a renewable wind energy IPP for a duration of 12 months.

Narayani Steels’ promoter Aditya Agarwal plans to sell 5.44 lakh equity shares, representing 4.99 per cent shareholding via offer for sale on December 27-28. The floor price for the sale has been fixed at ₹75 per share as against the Monday’s closing price of ₹85.25. The company is under IBC proceedings.

Bank of Maharashtra has raised ₹880 crore after allotment of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds to 9 allotees upon receipt of application money. The said bonds will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE.