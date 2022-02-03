hamburger

Live Today’s top business news February 3, 2022

BL Internet Desk | Updated on: Feb 03, 2022
Catch all the business highlights of the day here

12:20 pm

Nifty Call: Go short now and on a rise

11:45 am

‘Growth-oriented’ Budget gets thumbs up from Brokerages

11:35 am

Apollo Tyres shares decline over 4 per cent after Q3 earnings

11:15 am

Canara HSBC OBC Life: HSBC Insurance conveys intent to acquire PNB’s stake in life insurer

10:50 am

Sensex skids over 100 points, pulled down by decline in HDFC, Infosys and Wipro

10:20 am

Stocks that will see action today (Feb 3)

10:00 am

Cognizant reports record numbers in Q4

