11:40 am
Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 50 crore from Gulf Islamic Investments
11:05 am
Amazon helps stocks steady but prospects for rate hikes loom over markets
10:45 am
Sensex drops over 220 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,500
10:30 am
Zuckerberg loses $29 billion in a day as Meta shares crash
10:13 am
IPO Screener: Vedant Fashions issue opens today at ₹824-866 price band
9:40 am
Sensex, Nifty to open flat
9:30 am
Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director
Published on
February 04, 2022
