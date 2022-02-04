hamburger

Markets

Live Today’s Top Business News February 4, 2022

BL Internet Desk | Updated on: Feb 04, 2022
image caption

Catch all the business news highlights here

11:40 am

Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 50 crore from Gulf Islamic Investments

Read more
11:05 am

Amazon helps stocks steady but prospects for rate hikes loom over markets

Read more
10:45 am

Sensex drops over 220 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,500

Read more
10:30 am

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion in a day as Meta shares crash

Read more
10:13 am

IPO Screener: Vedant Fashions issue opens today at ₹824-866 price band

Read more
9:40 am

Sensex, Nifty to open flat

Read more

Amazon helps stocks steady but prospects for rate hikes loom over markets

Read more
9:30 am

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Read more
Published on February 04, 2022
stocks and shares
BSE
NSE

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you