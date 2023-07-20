The delisting offer of Chennai-based TTK Healthcare will open today and end on July 27.

In April, the Woodwards Gripe water maker announced that its promoters had proposed to acquire all the equity shares held by public shareholders and file for voluntary delisting of its shares from the stock exchanges. Subsequently, the board of TTK Healthcare approved the voluntary delisting at a floor price of ₹1,051.31 per equity share.

Earlier this month, the company revised the floor price of the delisting to ₹1,201.30 per equity share.

As on date, the promoters together hold 74.56 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital. The promoters are offering to buy back 35.94 lakh equity shares, representing 25.44 per cent of the equity shareholding of the company held by the public shareholders.

Shares of TTK Healthcare closed at ₹1,302 on NSE on Wednesday.