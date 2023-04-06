Read the live updates on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting here; Repo rate to remain unchanged at 6.5 per cent, says RBI Guv
- April 06, 2023 11:19
Nifty prediction for today: Index may surge intraday
Nifty 50 (17,595) and Sensex (59,835) gain nearly 0.25 per cent each. The rise in the benchmarks could be attributed to the decision of the RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
- April 06, 2023 11:18
Reserve Bank of India’s surprise pause lifts shares: Reuters
- April 06, 2023 11:15
Real estate stocks gain as RBI hits ‘pause button’ on rate hike
At 10.53 am, Godrej Properties was up 3.8 per cent at ₹1096.50, DLF was up 2.8 per cent at ₹377.10, Sobha Ltd was up 1.6 per cent at ₹448.85, Brigade Enterprises was up nearly 1 per cent at ₹473.35, while mall operator Phoenix Mills was up 0.7 per cent at ₹1305.25 on the NSE. The Nifty Realty index was also up 2.1 per cent at 401.35 points.
- April 06, 2023 10:56
CAD to remain moderate in Q4 FY23 and also in current fiscal year, says RBI Guv
- April 06, 2023 10:56
GCC countries to remain main source of remittances; inward remittances touch all-time high of $107.2 billion in 2022: RBI Guv Das
- April 06, 2023 10:55
RBI to set up centralised portal to search across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits: Guv Das
- April 06, 2023 10:54
RBI permits operation of pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks to widen and expand footprint of UPI
- April 06, 2023 10:51
Bond yields crash after RBI surprises with status quo on rates: Reuters
Government bond yields plunged after the RBI kept policy rates unchanged, against wide expectations of a seventh consecutive rate hike.
- April 06, 2023 10:37
Unchanged repo rates a boon for the housing market: Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group
“The RBI’s decision to keep the repo rates unchanged comes as a welcome respite to homebuyers. This particularly gives relief to affordable and mid segment homebuyers who feared a possible rate hike today, making property buying via home loans even harder,” Puri said in a company press release.
- April 06, 2023 10:32
With unyielding core inflation, we remain firm and resolute in our pursuit of price stability which is the best guarantee of sustainable growth: RBI’s Das
- April 06, 2023 10:29
Indian rupee falls below 82/USD after RBI hits pause on rate hikes: Reuters
The rupee declined to an intraday low of at 82.06 per US dollar versus 81.88 before the RBI policy announcement
- April 06, 2023 10:29
BSE Sensex marginally higher - by 0.2% - at 59,811.18 points
- April 06, 2023 10:28
Global economy is facing renewed phase of headwinds: Guv Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das noted that the global economy is facing renewed phase of headwinds, with bank failures overseas bringing financial stability into focus.
- April 06, 2023 10:28
RBI MPC to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within target
The MPC, in its first meeting of FY24, voted by a majority of five out of six members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target.
- April 06, 2023 10:27
RBI's MPC voted unanimously to hold the policy repo rate at 6.50%
The six-member rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to hold the policy repo rate at 6.50 per cent, with readiness to act should the situation so demand even as it decided to evaluate the impact cumulative 250 basis points rate hike since May 2022.
- April 06, 2023 10:19
Confident we are on the right track to bring down inflation within target range over medium range: Shaktikanta Das
- April 06, 2023 10:19
Job not finished, war against inflation has to continue till we see a durable decline in inflation closer to the target: RBI Guv
- April 06, 2023 10:19
Inflation to moderate to 5.2% in 2023-24: Governor Das
- April 06, 2023 10:17
Disinflation likely to be gradual and protracted: RBI Governor
“Our job is not yet finished and the war against inflation has to continue until we see durable decline in inflation closer to the target,” he said.
- April 06, 2023 10:16
We are living in very volatile times: RBI Guv Das
- April 06, 2023 10:15
Real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5%: RBI Guv
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has marginally increased its real GDP growth projection for FY24 to 6.5 per cent from its earlier projection of 6.4 per cent.
- April 06, 2023 10:12
Retail inflation previously rose to 6.52% in Jan; fell to 6.44% in Feb
Retail inflation rose to a 3-month high of 6.52% in January, and eased to 6.44% in February
- April 06, 2023 10:08
RBI Governor says central bank had raised repo rate by 250 basis points starting May 2022
- April 06, 2023 10:06
RBI MPC has unanimously decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
In its previous bi-monthly review of the monetary policy, the RBI on February 08, 2023 increased the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5 per cent.
- April 06, 2023 10:06
Manufacturing, services, and infrastructure sector firms were optimistic about the business outlook, RBI said
RBI cited surveys to highlight that manufacturing, services, and infrastructure sector firms were optimistic about the business outlook. On the other hand, protracted geopolitical tensions, tightening global financial conditions and slowing external demand may continue as downside risks to domestic output.
- April 06, 2023 10:04
Rabi output had improved the prospects of agriculture and rural demand, RBI previously said
On economic growth, the RBI had said that the expected higher Rabi output had improved the prospects of agriculture and rural demand. It said, “The sustained rebound in contact-intensive sectors should support urban consumption. Broad-based credit growth, improving capacity utilisation, government’s thrust on capital spending and infrastructure should bolster investment activity.”
- April 06, 2023 10:02
RBI’s February meeting: Inflation was projected at 6.5% for 2022-23
In the February meeting of the MPC, the RBI had projected inflation at 6.5 per cent for 2022-23, with Q4 at 5.7 per cent. On the assumption of a normal monsoon, CPI inflation is projected at 5.3 per cent for 2023-24, with Q1 at 5 per cent, Q2 at 5.4 per cent, Q3 at 5.4 per cent and Q4 at 5.6 per cent. The central bank had asserted that the risks were ‘evenly balanced’.
- April 06, 2023 10:00
Shares open lower ahead of RBI policy decision: Reuters
The Nifty 50 was down 0.12% at 17,533.85 as of 9:23 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.13% to 59,607.13. This is ahead of what many expect to be the Reserve Bank of India’s final interest rate hike in the current cycle.
- April 06, 2023 09:59
Bond yields little changed before RBI policy decision: Reuters
Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged early on Thursday, as market participants awaited the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision as well as guidance on the interest rate trajectory.
- April 06, 2023 09:58
Ahead of RBI rate decision, rupee stronger than 82 per dollar: Reuters
The rupee traded at 81.9075 per dollar by 9:27 a.m. IST, compared to its previous close of 82. It firmed to a three-week high on Wednesday on the back of foreign banks’ dollar sales, likely for their custodial clients, traders said.
