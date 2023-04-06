April 06, 2023 10:02

In the February meeting of the MPC, the RBI had projected inflation at 6.5 per cent for 2022-23, with Q4 at 5.7 per cent. On the assumption of a normal monsoon, CPI inflation is projected at 5.3 per cent for 2023-24, with Q1 at 5 per cent, Q2 at 5.4 per cent, Q3 at 5.4 per cent and Q4 at 5.6 per cent. The central bank had asserted that the risks were ‘evenly balanced’.