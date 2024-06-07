The Reserve Bank of India has upped real GDP growth projection for 2024-25 to 7.2 per cent from 7.0 per cent projected earlier.

The quarterly projections are: Q1 at 7.3 per cent (7.1 per cent earlier projection), Q2 at 7.2 per cent (6.9 per cent); Q3 at 7.3 per cent (7.0 per cent); and Q4 at 7.2 per cent ( 7.0 per cent). The risks are evenly balanced.

CPI inflation projection for 2024-25 has been retained at 4.5 per cent with Q1 at 4.9 per cent; Q2 at 3.8 per cent; Q3 at 4.6 per cent; and Q4 at 4.5 per cent. The risks are evenly balanced, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.